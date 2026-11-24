The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) was called to account before the parliamentary higher education and training committee on Friday, 20 November 2026, over placing National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) beneficiaries in accommodation that costs above the scheme’s cap.

Allegations of corruption and a Student Representative Council (SRC) court case are also pending, following a whistleblower report from early this year alleging systemic governance failures at the university, an unaccounted R304-million infrastructure grant balance, irregular contracts, unsafe residences and retaliation against whistleblowers.

Responding to Daily Maverick’s requests for comment, CPUT said the allegations were unproven and that the institution could account for all its expenses, calling the reports the work of “predatory individuals”.

SRC president Liyabulela Gela has approached the Western Cape Division of the High Court Cape Town to compel the appointment of an independent assessor, saying internal remedies had been exhausted. The respondents are CPUT management and Minister of Higher Education Buti Manamela. In his founding affidavit, Gela alleges that “legitimate protests are being used to commit procurement violations for services”.

CPUT SRC president Liyabulela Gela. (Photo: Facebook)

Gela told Daily Maverick that the case will proceed in 2027. “I’m well aware that the university is not good at making sure that it wins its court applications because they’re always wrong,” said Gela.

Accounting in Parliament

Professor Chris Nhlapo. (Photo: cput.ac.za)

In Parliament, CPUT management and Vice-Chancellor Prof Chris Nhlapo were questioned on the accommodation accreditation and leasing process. Chairperson of the parliamentary higher education and training committee Tebogo Letsie said the university placed students in difficult positions with accommodation that went above the price cap.

Chairperson of the parliamentary higher education and training committee Tebogo Letsie. (Photo: Phando Jikelo / RSA Parliament)

“We had even reported prices of accommodations in some instances to the Competition Commission, because how much you charge is actually supported by evidence. You just sit and say, because I am in Camps Bay, I will charge this much... You go and sign a lease of R7,000, and you go put a debt, the remainder of it, R18,000, to the account of a student, and then you want us to believe it is the fault of NSFAS; we are not saying NSFAS is correct,” but CPUT “knowingly” put a student in debt, said Letsie.

In 2023, NSFAS introduced a uniform national housing cap of R45,000, creating severe deficits for urban students. By 2025, NSFAS set metro non-catered housing caps at R52,000 and non-metro caps at R42,640, leaving students to pay any excess.

Meanwhile, MP Sihle Lonzi questioned Nhlapho and CPUT’s finance executive director Msulwa Daca CA(SA), on the status of the Cape Suites residence, run by a person who is involved in a court case because CPUT wants to remove him from operations.

“The court matters have not all been cleared... We have discussed … from a numbers perspective, it’s much better. We actually make a little bit more money on that residence than the ones we run ourselves,” said Daca.

‘No value for money’

Daily Maverick spoke to students living at CPUT residences. They say the conditions they live in for the amount they pay annually are not fair. CPUT has multiple residences across its campuses. Of the residences for students studying at the District Six campus, 12 of 17 are above the NSFAS cap, with the highest rental reaching R73,000 a year for a double room.

At City Edge, residents reported that high costs were driving them into debt. An anonymous second-year hospitality student sharing a room with two others expressed disappointment over paying R64,000, considering the conditions.

CPUT residence City Edge allows three students to share a small room for more than R60,000 a student. (Photo: Siyabonga Goni)

“Sharing a room with three people is not easy; we come from different homes, and how we do things is different… We are paying a huge amount of money, and you cannot even speak freely. I am worried about my debt because it’s high. If CPUT can drop the price, that’s acceptable. This room is for two people. Our oven is not working; we have cockroach issues; they give us four rolls of toilet paper, and it’s not enough. Safety is also another issue. We once had someone enter our room smoking a cigarette,” said the student.

Another anonymous third-year student said all he wanted was maintenance. “If they can focus more on maintenance, like electricity, study lights and stoves. We need pest control, so it’s just the minor things. I pay R73,000, which is too much, and, in my SOS status, I owe over R300,000. I managed to get a bursary,” said the student. Cameras were not working well, and a few rooms used cardboard to divide the space.

CPUT told Parliament that Cape Suites, which it does not manage directly, costs R73,000 for a shared room and up to R76,000 for a single. Princess Khoza, a second-year hospitality, food and beverage student, noted the residence was an improvement over her former housing at Ekhaya, though the cost remained high.

CPUT residence Cape Suites, which costs more than R70 000 a student, looks acceptable. However, students say three people in a room is not ideal. (Photo: Siyabonga Goni)

“The fact that we are three in a room, seven in a unit, is bad. I complained about it when I arrived. As seven people, we cannot share one fridge; people purchase their own groceries. It’s unfair for us because we are seven and paying the same as someone in a single room or a six-unit; it is bad,” said Khoza.

At Catsville residence, the conditions are concerning. Bathrooms have no shower heads, sinks leak, lifts don’t work, and there are limited stoves. Though students pay below the NSFAS cap, conditions are worrying.

CPUT residence Catsville has not been maintained, evidenced by filthy bathtubs and a smell of urine. (Photo: Siyabonga Goni)

Gela said there was no value for money as students were living in expensive accommodation where conditions were not up to scratch. “If you look at City Edge being around R70,000, same as Cape Suites, running for the same price, you get to have an understanding that we are actually being overpriced for no reason. What we are paying for is not the services that we get,” said Gela.

Addressing the university’s response at a meeting where the SRC raised the housing issues, Gela said, “If the response is not low budget or not having funding to maintain, then you get a response that is stuck at approval at a certain stage… If we are talking about the university not having money, then that is not a true reflection. You have seen that the university was able to spend R4.5-million on security during a protest, as compared to taking that money and diverting it to certain things for maintenance,” said Gela.

CPUT responds to whistleblower reports

In questions sent to the university on 24 August 2026 regarding the whistleblower report seen by Daily Maverick, university spokesperson Lauren Kansley said, “We are able to account for any and all expenses and have done so in the normal audit processes. In addition to the normal CPUT annual audit, all infrastructure funds are audited by external auditors annually, and a separate report is provided to management and the DHET.”

“We are confident in the offering that we provide. Whistleblower reports and accusations that the refurbishments are not up to par are very often generated by predatory individuals who are positioning themselves to benefit and influence accommodation and institutional resources in their favour,” Kansley said.



Daily Maverick sent follow-up questions to the university. No response had been received by the time of publication. DM

Declaration: Siyabonga Goni is a Media Leadership and Innovation honours student at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT).