Just three months after members of the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) doubled down on a vote to disassociate itself from KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZN Athletics), it has earned another major victory. This after a Pietermaritzburg court ruled in its favour in a case where KZN Athletics was attempting to restrict the CMA membership to people living in KwaZulu-Natal.

In his ruling, Acting Judge Desan Iyer found that KZN Athletics had no legal or constitutional authority to downgrade out-of-province CMA members to non-voting observers or volunteers. Which was what the provincial athletics body was trying to enforce before CMA members pushed back.

Iyer said the domicile rule within KZN Athletics’ constitution applied only to athletes and clubs, as opposed to all paying members of the CMA. The judge also stressed that the CMA was not a club as defined by KZN Athletics’ constitution.

Any member in good standing can participate in the key decision-making of the Comrades Marathon Association, even if they do not live in KZN. (Photo: Darren Stewart / Gallo Images)

“I am of the view that the resolution directly curtailed entrenched rights of CMA members, downgrading out-of-province members to ‘volunteers’ without voting rights,” Iyer stated.

“It is declared that the domicile rule contained in the constitution, rules or regulations of Athletics South Africa and KZN Athletics does not apply to ordinary membership of the CMA,” the judge ruled.

KZN Athletics hopes to mend relationship

Of course, CMA has since severed any ties from the provincial athletics federation after a vote to this effect in August 2026. This parting of ways came on the back of numerous CMA members feeling that KZN Athletics was attempting to “capture” the custodian of the Comrades Marathon race.

However, there are ongoing talks behind the scenes in a bid to mend the fractured relationship between the two bodies.

Acting KZN Athletics President Khulezweni ‘Khura’ Buthelezi. (Photo: Screengrab / SABC Sport)

Acting KZN Athletics President Khura Buthelezi told Daily Maverick as much.

“That chapter is now closed and we are moving forward. We had said that we want to reset our relationship with the CMA. We don’t want to see ourselves brawling in front of the public, as if we are not sporting bodies,” Buthelezi said to this publication.

“Yes, what happened happened at that time. But now we have to correct it and move forward.

“From the meeting we had with them as the task team of KZN Athletics, CMA highlighted certain issues that we are now working on to present to them for the second meeting. But we were welcomed by [CMA chairperson] Mark Leathers, as well as the general manager (Alain Dalais). It was an amicable meeting, with no stones being thrown,” he added.

Buthelezi said they would discuss how best to settle the cost order incurred from the court’s ruling with CMA.

“The issue of finances [from losing the court case], as well as all other issues will be discussed between the Comrades and KZN Athletics. We have already requested a meeting with them,” Buthelezi said.

Mkasi’s vision

In 2024 KZN Athletics issued a decree that CMA members outside KwaZulu-Natal could not speak or vote at the meeting, for the first time in the CMA’s history.

The reasoning from the custodian of KZN athletics was that the CMA is a special member of the former, whose membership is strictly restricted to clubs in the province. But 62 members of CMA challenged this notion, insisting that the organisation is not a club that subscribes to the laws outlined in KZN Athletics’ constitution.

At the centre of this was now former KZN Athletics president Steve Mkasi. In September 2026, Mkasi resigned from his post, citing the need to protect his mental health. At the time of resignation, the administrator was already suspended after being involved in a street brawl that was filmed and went viral.

Steve Mkasi resigned as KZN Athletics boss in September 2026, under a dark cloud. (Photo: Gallo Images)

In 2024, Mkasi argued: “If you are not from New York, you don’t have a say in the New York Marathon; if you are not from Soweto, you don’t have a say in the Soweto Marathon, and the same thing applies to other races.

“So, in short, you can’t be a member of those organisations if you are not from there. So, if you are not from KwaZulu-Natal, you should not have a say in the KZN event – the Comrades Marathon,” he said.

CMA chairperson Leathers welcomed the outcome, adding that Iyer’s ruling was a message to all federations who overstepped the mark.

Comrades Marathon Association chairperson Mark Leathers. (Photo: Comrades Marathon Association)

“The CMA’s constitution is a binding contract with its members, and the court confirmed that the CMA is an independent association that runs its own affairs, while it continues to stage the [Comrades Marathon] within the rules of the sport,” Leathers said.

“And for every club and federation out there: boards must stay within their powers, constitutions count and members whose rights are taken away can go to court.” DM