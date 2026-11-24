The footage went viral, largely because almost everyone who has ever worked in an office could relate to it. Who hasn’t occasionally glanced out of a window, become distracted by something happening outside or allowed their mind to wander when they were supposed to be concentrating?

But behind the laughter lies an interesting question about our relationship with work. When did taking a few minutes to enjoy something unrelated to our jobs become something we feel compelled to hide?

And what if those apparently unproductive moments are sometimes exactly what our brains need?

The Post-it Note and a wandering mind

In 1974, Art Fry, a product developer at 3M, was singing in his church choir when the scrap of paper marking his place in his hymnal fell out.

During the sermon that followed, his thoughts returned to the problem. He remembered an unusual adhesive developed by his colleague, Spencer Silver, which could stick to surfaces and be removed without causing damage.

Fry suddenly realised he could use it to create a bookmark that would stay in place. That moment of inspiration eventually led to the invention of the Post-it Note, which has become an indispensable feature of offices around the world.

Fry later recounted the experience to the Smithsonian Institution, describing the flash of insight that came to him while his attention had wandered.

It is an entertaining story, but it also illustrates something researchers have been investigating for decades: the relationship between mind-wandering, creativity and problem-solving.

A 2019 study published in Psychological Science examined how professional writers and physicists developed their creative ideas. Researchers found that approximately one in five of their most significant daily ideas emerged while their minds were wandering and they were occupied with something unrelated to their work.



These ideas were rated as being just as creative and important as those developed during focused work. Ideas emerging during mind-wandering were also more likely to help participants overcome problems they had previously struggled to solve.

There is a scientific term for one process that may help explain this: creative incubation. It describes the improvement in solving a problem that can occur after we have stepped away from it, potentially allowing new connections to emerge when our attention is elsewhere.

Research from the University of California, Santa Barbara, published in 2012, found that people who took a break to complete a simple, undemanding task performed better when they returned to certain creative problems than those who had no break, simply rested or completed a mentally demanding task.

It helps explain why an answer might suddenly occur to us in the shower, during a walk or while making a cup of tea, long after we have stopped consciously trying to find it.

Members enjoying events together.

Have we become addicted to urgency?

Despite what research tells us about the potential value of mental breaks, many workplaces operate according to an unspoken expectation that every minute should be accounted for.

Our calendars are packed with meetings, inboxes demand constant attention and instant messaging platforms can create an expectation that colleagues should be available almost continuously.

Then there is what many employees might recognise as ‘fake urgency’, where routine requests acquire the status of emergencies and everything seems to require an immediate response.

When every request is treated as urgent, there is little opportunity to reflect. Employees move from one demand to the next, sometimes feeling that pausing to think, take a walk or exchange a few words with a colleague somehow constitutes wasted time.

A day filled with activity does not necessarily produce good decisions, original thinking or meaningful progress.

There is also a legitimate concern about the effects of prolonged workplace stress. The World Health Organization recognises burnout as an occupational phenomenon associated with chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed. Its characteristics include exhaustion, increased mental distance from work and reduced professional effectiveness.

Although artificial urgency has not been established as a direct cause of burnout, a workplace culture that leaves employees feeling permanently under pressure deserves scrutiny.

As the year draws to a close, this pressure can feel particularly familiar. Deadlines accumulate, unfinished projects compete for attention and the temptation is to squeeze every remaining minute out of an already demanding working day.

Yet these are often the circumstances in which people could benefit from occasionally stepping away.

Workshop17 event space.

Making room for play

The old saying ‘all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy’ has survived for centuries, perhaps because there is an enduring truth behind it.

Play can encourage curiosity, experimentation and social connection. It creates opportunities for people to engage with one another without every conversation being directed towards a deadline, deliverable or predetermined outcome.

There is, however, a distinction between play, taking a break and allowing the mind to wander. Researchers have investigated each of these experiences in different ways, and the evidence concerning creative incubation cannot automatically be applied to every recreational activity.

What they have in common is the opportunity to step outside the demands of a particular task, something that can be valuable during a busy working day.

A spontaneous conversation over coffee might introduce a different perspective on a business challenge. A walk between meetings can provide the mental breathing room needed to reconsider a difficult decision. And occasionally, a distraction outside the office window can offer a welcome moment of shared enjoyment.

Team work hard, and play hard.

There is research to support the creative benefits of movement. A 2014 Stanford University study found that walking improved performance on tasks requiring participants to generate creative ideas, with some of the benefits continuing after they returned to their seats.

The science doesn’t suggest that every distraction produces a brilliant idea, or that concentration and hard work are unnecessary. Creative breakthroughs usually depend on knowledge, effort and time spent wrestling with a problem in the first place.

What the evidence suggests is that sustained concentration and periods of mental freedom can complement one another. For employers, this raises worthwhile questions about how workplaces are designed and managed. Are there comfortable spaces where employees can step away from their desks? Is there room for spontaneous interaction? Are people trusted to manage their time, or judged primarily by how busy they appear?

A workplace that accommodates different ways of working, including opportunities for concentration, conversation and occasional downtime, recognises that human thinking does not operate according to a rigid timetable.

Those two unsuspecting cricket spectators at Newlands probably weren’t contemplating the science of creativity when they turned their chairs towards the action on the field. They were enjoying a few minutes of cricket. But perhaps their brief moment of fame offers a useful reminder as another demanding working year draws to a close. Sometimes, giving ourselves permission to look away from our screens is a perfectly reasonable thing to do.

And who knows? The next great idea might arrive while we’re looking out of the window. DM