Raised in the impoverished, gang-affected community of Ceres in the Western Cape, Adriaan Wildschutt faced an environment where talent alone rarely guaranteed escape. Through an extraordinary work ethic, raw resilience, and the grounding support of his family and mentors, including Zola Budd, he turned running from a childhood escape into a world-class athletic career.





From local dirt-track races in the Boland to earning an NCAA collegiate scholarship in the US, breaking national records, and competing at the 2024 Olympic Games – all while earning his MBA – Wildschutt’s story is far more than a sports biography.

A Change of Pace is an intimate, inspiring account of overcoming generational poverty, navigating the mental pressures of elite global athletics, and refusing to be defined by circumstance. It offers readers an honest behind-the-scenes look at the discipline, doubt, and grit required to build a life on the world stage.

Here is an extract from the book:

* * *

Esprit de Corps: The bond that carried us forward

I am grateful for many things in my life, but nothing compares to what I feel about having an older brother like Nadeel. From the very beginning, he set the standard for us both. He was the first to push boundaries, the first to embrace challenges, and the first to reach milestones that seemed impossible at the time. He was the one who introduced me to the world of running; it was he who showed me that discipline, consistency and tenacity could achieve results beyond what had been imagined. Nadeel was my brother, but he also provided the blueprint for what I aimed to become.



Growing up, we had interests in common and shared the same dreams. We even had the same stubborn streak. We were drawn to each other not just by blood, but by a mutual love of pushing ourselves to the limits. Together, we trod the dusty roads of our small town, competing and learning side by side. We shared victories and losses, and through it all we formed a bond that went far beyond sibling affinity. In athletics, we were partners in pursuit of excellence. We dominated provincial competitions and often proudly represented our school and community.

One memory stands out vividly. It was a morning on the trails of Gydo Pass in Ceres, with the mountain stretched before us, its paths steep, uneven and unrelenting. My legs were trembling, my lungs burning with each step, and I felt that the mountain itself was testing my willpower.

Nadeel was ahead of me, moving with a focused intensity that seemed effortless, though I knew it wasn’t. He wasn’t waiting for me, and he didn’t offer constant encouragement. He didn’t have to. Just watching him push himself and witnessing the determination in his every stride taught me more about hard work than any lecture or pep talk could have.

His example was an unspoken lesson in grit; he demonstrated what it truly means to persist when your body and mind beg you to stop. I understood then how witnessing dedication in its purest form can be more inspiring than an instructor’s words. Nadeel’s influence extended far beyond the mountain trails.

He excelled academically, always aiming high and achieving more than expected, balancing his schoolwork with his training program, yet never complaining or looking for shortcuts. He was the first to attend the University of the Western Cape, and it was a signal for what was possible. He laid the groundwork, demonstrated the level of effort needed, and opened doors that might have seemed closed to someone like me growing up in a small town. The bar he set was high, but with him as a reference point, it was attainable.



Our family life, too, was enriched by the part he played in it. Nadeel was a pillar of strength for everyone around him, not only for me. He helped at home, offered guidance when any of us faltered, and conducted himself with an inspiring sense of responsibility. Yet, he never sought recognition or praise. His influence was felt quietly, more through his actions than his words. And the example he set constantly was of integrity, commitment and perseverance.



As we grew older, our paths diverged geographically, but the lessons remained. Nadeel moved to the US in pursuit of greater opportunities.



Reflecting now, I realise that Nadeel’s impact on my life is woven into the way I approach challenges, the way I push myself when the road feels impossible, and the way I measure success — not just by what I achieve, but by how I evolve along the way. His presence always reminds me that achievement is not forged in isolation, but in the steady influence of those who walk beside us – or just ahead of us – on the journey. And for that, I will always be grateful.

* * *

When Zola Budd reached out to me, she spoke with a warmth and conviction that immediately disarmed me. I didn’t know how to react at first. My heart was racing faster than it ever had, not even in a competition. The words “full scholarship” reverberated around my mind like a hymn, but behind the excitement was fear – fear of the unknown, fear of failing, fear of leaving behind everything familiar.



I was only 19, and had just finished my first year of university in Cape Town. I was still adjusting to city life, to the intensity of classes and to the pressure of competing at a higher athletic level. It had taken me months to feel comfortable navigating that world, which was far from the dusty roads and small routines of my hometown. And now, suddenly, I was being asked to cross an ocean and start over in a new country.



For someone like me, that possibility seemed out of reach, even though Nadeel had already moved to the States. Where I come from, dreams like that belong to someone else – most often someone with connections, money, or a last name that opens doors, or clearly someone with Nadeel’s drive.

My world was small; it had been built on endurance and prayer. I grew up in a community where hardship is normal, where hope is fragile, and where many talented young people never get the chance to see how far their gifts might take them. So, as excited as I was, the thought of leaving brought a heavy ache to my chest. I thought of my parents – the sacrifices they made, the faith they held on to even when events seemed determined to break it. I thought of the faces from home, the ones who had believed in me long before I believed in myself.



And I thought of Ms Pieterse. She wasn’t family by blood, but her care ran deeper than some family ties ever could. She was my neighbour; a strong woman with an unshakable faith. I thought if kindness had a face, it would look like hers. Through some of the hardest moments of my life, she was there – often with a prayer, sometimes with a meal, or with nothing more than her presence that somehow always made things better.



There’s one night I’ll never forget. I had fallen seriously ill and was weak and feverish – the kind of sick that makes time drift. In the middle of that long, restless night, I heard her voice outside my room – soft, trembling, but full of conviction. She had risen out of bed to pray for me. I could hear her calling on God to heal me, her words wrapping around me like a blanket. That moment – that act of pure selflessness – stayed with me. She never expected anything in return. Her faith wasn’t loud or showy, but it was real – the kind that moves mountains without a fanfare. In many ways, her faith taught me about real courage.



When I told Ms Pieterse about Zola’s offer, she didn’t hesitate. She smiled, placed her hand on my shoulder, and said, “Adriaan, when God opens a door, don’t stand in the way. Walk through it with faith.”

Her words carried weight. They reminded me that blessings don’t come without responsibility and that grace often arrives disguised as challenge.



In the days that followed, I prayed for clarity and strength. Each morning, I’d wake before sunrise and run. The cold air stung my face, but my mind felt clear. Every step reminded me that I was honouring my past, not escaping it.



Still, some nights the weight of what I was leaving behind brought tears. I thought of my mother’s prayers whispered at dawn, my father’s quiet pride when I crossed the finish line, the laughter of neighbours who cheered for me even when life gave them little reason to cheer.



I realised then that being brave isn’t about not feeling fear. It’s about walking forward in spite of it.



When the time came to give Zola my answer, I took a deep breath and said yes. Not because I was certain, but because I believed that faith doesn’t require certainty – only trust.

With that decision, I began a new chapter – not just about running or academics, but about carrying my family’s story across continents and proving that where you come from doesn’t define where you can go. DM

A Change of Pace by Adriaan Wildschutt (published by Quickfox Publishing) is available at a retail price of R320.