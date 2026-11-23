South Africa’s agricultural sector is ending another year of mixed fortunes and faces an even more uncertain environment heading into 2027.

Broadly, we expect the sector to show solid growth of about 6% in gross value added in 2026. But the details across the different farming segments are highly mixed. The sector’s gross value-added growth for this year is mainly underpinned by the robust harvest of field crops, particularly grains and oilseeds.

The fruit industry had decent harvests too, which is another critical factor in this year’s growth story. The poultry industry is also likely to perform well, as affordable feed prices and a calming of animal disease occurrences this year meant production continued with minimal interruptions.

But the livestock industry will still underperform, since foot-and-mouth disease remained the major challenge, especially earlier in the year.

The industry continues to see minimal traction in reopening export markets, as various countries remain temporarily closed. This means that while the vaccination campaign against foot-and-mouth disease is gaining traction across the country, the sector’s economic gains may remain minimal.

Lower export forecast

In some fruit value chains, floods between May and June in parts of the Eastern and Western Cape, as well as in the eastern regions of Limpopo and Mpumalanga earlier in the year, also created production challenges. Constraints at domestic ports are another challenge. As a result, the Citrus Growers Association of Southern Africa (CGA) recently lowered its export forecast for the year.

The CGA now forecasts that southern African citrus growers will pack 201 million 15kg cartons for export in the 2026 season. This is 1.5% below the 204 million cartons packed in 2025, and 4% below the original estimate of 209.4 million made in April before the season began.

Of course, the season is not yet over, and we will have a full view of the export volume by the end of the year. Prices will also affect our final analysis of the citrus industry’s full-year export activity. Still, the industry’s challenges are worth highlighting.

The citrus industry’s export challenges mirror what we are seeing in the table grapes industry, where export volumes could decline mildly, while port constraints remain a challenge.

For example, data from the South African Table Grape Industry show that the preliminary national crop estimate for 2026-27 is 78.4 million cartons inspected for export. This is down 4% from the previous season, which was an ample harvest, but 1% above the five-year average, indicating that the 2026-27 season is still broadly an excellent harvest.

Again, export volumes for these two commodities are one factor. Prices will also be critical to watch. These industries are also key to South Africa’s agricultural export activity. In 2025, citrus and table grape exports accounted for 24% of the country’s agricultural exports of $15.1-billion.

Table grape and raisin exports were valued at $1.1-billion and citrus exports at $2.5-billion. Both industries have wider access to the euro area markets, the Americas and Africa. They also have access to some Middle Eastern and Asian markets. Importantly, these two regions offer immense potential for export expansion, despite the current geopolitical challenges in the Middle East.

While exports of these two key fruits will fall slightly from last year, they remain above the five-year average and benefited from the excellent La Niña rains in the 2025-26 summer season.

Indeed, the rains also caused damage, as we noted with the floods. Still, dam levels improved notably, which is ultimately positive for the sector’s production conditions.

One El Niño winner

Again, the sub-sectors that will benefit most are vegetables and fruit, which mainly rely on irrigation. The wine industry is also among the key beneficiaries of the favourable weather conditions.

In the wine industry, stakeholders are primarily focused on export markets, and this year the industry has also focused on deepening access to the Chinese market, where zero-tariff access offers some hope of broadening exports, even as phytosanitary matters still need to be resolved for some products.

Looking to 2027, the agricultural sector may shift from a mixed, albeit positive performance to a potentially negative overall performance. Indeed, some industries will still show resilience in 2027.

The major challenge is the El Niño drought, which could weigh on field crop production and undermine yields in some fruits and vegetables, although higher dam levels will help sustain production somewhat.

Potential disruptions to normal rainfall patterns and warmer conditions are a concern. The heatwave we are experiencing in the country is proving to be a major challenge. DM

Wandile Sihlobo is South Africa’s Agriculture and Land Envoy, and the chief economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. His new book, Balance and Reason: A Growth Path for South Africa’s Agriculture, is in stores nationwide and on ebook platforms.