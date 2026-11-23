Rescuers were combing the rubble of a residential building, after retrieving several bodies overnight. It was not immediately clear how many were feared trapped.

Two survivors pulled from the wreckage were a seven-year-old boy named Davyd and a 79-year-old woman named Valentyna, who had been trapped for 22 hours, said emergency service spokeswoman Viktoriia Ruban, who did not give their full names.

Constant air raid alerts and the threat of drones hampered rescue efforts, by interrupting the search for victims, Ruban added.

(Reporting by Lina Golovnya; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)