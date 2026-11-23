Typically in sport, it is men who have the advantage. Historically, sport
has been a male-dominated space. Although different sporting codes began slowly introducing women’s equivalents of sports that were started by men, for men, the pursuit for equality and equity remains a continuing struggle in the majority of codes.
Then there is netball, which follows the complete opposite of these dynamics. This particular sport was created exclusively for women and borrowed from the already existing sport of basketball, which was played only by men at the time.
According to World Netball, the global custodian of the sport, netball was first played in England in 1895 at Madame Österberg’s College.
In the first half of the 20th century, netball’s popularity continued to grow and it came to be played in many British Commonwealth countries. There were no standard rules at that time, with both nine-a-side and five-a-side versions of the game present.
History begets stereotypes
However, with the male-dominated basketball being the original version of netball, it was always set to be difficult for male netball players to compete freely. Even today, this is still the case, as former captain of South Africa’s senior men’s netball side, Shiko Mokaila, told Daily Maverick. After retiring as a player in 2023, he was appointed to coach the team in January 2026.
“Right now, the boys are not playing netball. And it’s a conversation that many people are not comfortable with because it comes with stigma. When you are playing netball [as a boy or man], there is a perception that you are gay. That’s just the way it is,” Mokaila said.
“When you are classifying people by who they are, it is a problem. The most important thing is to treat people as human beings.
“The culture of the Protea Warriors [the men’s netball team] is that we accept you for who you are. That’s a very important building block.”
Although many other male-dominated sporting codes continue to battle for the inclusivity of girls at school level, which is essential for development, Mokaila also stressed that male netball players are in the same boat.
However, because of the stereotypes of them being boys and men in a women-dominated sport, they may be even further down the pecking order when it comes to equality or even equity.
“If the boy child is not given a chance to play [because of stereotypes], they will only start playing at club level, which means competitive netball only starts at U23 level for them. But that also means between your formative years and that stage, there is no development,” said Mokaila.
“Sometimes we talk about equality, as opposed to equity. When I started playing, I did not understand it. But now I understand it better, especially in a sporting code that is dominated by women, who are also still fighting to find their path.
“So, when we as men throw our support behind them, it makes it simple. We are not in competition, we are fighting for the same cause – the improvement of the sport.”
Mokaila said that because netball generally lags behind other sports in terms of professionalism and players cannot earn a living solely from it, competing at a high level is extremely difficult. Therefore, when the team played its first three competitive matches under his tutelage against high-flying Australia, they lost all three in the series.
These defeats prompted introspection in the team, led by the coach, especially ahead of the Africa Netball Cup. Their reflection worked wonders, as the team went on to win the tournament by beating neighbours Eswatini in the final.
“Before we went to compete in Africa, we just did a bit of an assessment to check where we were as a team,” explained Mokaila. “As people, we all have our own ways of doing stuff. But I was a captain for a long time in my career, before I retired in 2023.
“Where I left off [as captain] and where I found it when I took over as coach in 2026 … we were getting in trouble. The other African countries were catching up to us. So we had to go back and assess the areas we needed to improve.”
The Protea Warriors retained their title, with Netball South Africa president Mami Diale telling Daily Maverick: “They remain the kings of Africa, so we are happy about that. We have been very intentional about promoting the men’s team. We want to give them the same opportunities as the women’s team.”
A need for opportunities
According to Mokaila, opportunities were few and far between when he was a player. A native of Mohlakeng township near Randfontein on the West Rand of Gauteng, the coach explained the struggles he faced on his journey to becoming one of the best netball players this country has ever produced.
“As a young boy from Mohlakeng, there were no opportunities when I was growing up. We didn’t have access to proper facilities, but we adapted to utilise whatever we had.
“There were no treadmills to run on; we ran on the road. We did not have cones; we used socks in place of that. We used whatever we had to make it work,” Mokaila said.
“In sports, development is important. If we want a future where we are not only winning on the court, but we’ve got young ones also coming through, we need to focus on the initial building blocks.
“And the first block should be at club level, where we ask the clubs whether they are able to utilise the schools around them to source players and coaches.
“We have coaches, and a lot of them. But they are not certified. The question is whether the system is doing enough [to formalise that structure]. Otherwise, anyone can come out and say that they can coach a team.”
An inaugural men’s Netball World Cup for the Protea Warriors is pencilled in for late 2028 in Australia. This will be another welcome development for the men’s side of the sport as the players continue to strike down stereotypes that are not faced by other men’s codes in the world. DM
This story first appeared in DM168, the Daily Maverick weekly newspaper, available countrywide for R39. The e-edition of the paper is now free for readers who are signed into their Daily Maverick account. Click here to access the latest e-edition.
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