Every new experience is a frontier, and people will go to great lengths to cross one. They’ll gasp their way up Kilimanjaro to prove they can, or walk through the bush to get close to big game that could slice, skewer or squash them. Ask why they do it and the answer’s usually some version of growth: a new skill, a braver self.
So what, exactly, might you learn about yourself in 16°C water in the Great African Kelp Forest, False Bay, with your naked breasts thrust up against the bare buttocks of a woman you’ve never met before?
Just a few trifling things, like making friends is easier than you think, and that opens up possibilities. A community of women can get you through a lot. When women stop experiencing themselves body first, they have the freedom to experience life more directly.
And if you can walk out of False Bay naked after an underwater session with women you’ve just met, there’s probably no limit to what you can do.
All this may explain why, as you read this, more than 200 (mostly) middle-aged women are lobbying to be the next ones to rip their cozzies from their freezing flesh when the metaphorical conch sounds.
A mad adventure
This particular frontier wasn’t on anyone’s bucket list until 23 June 2025, when author and underwater photographer Helen Walne posted: “My dream is to photograph 50 nekkid women in the ocean … If you are keen to join this mad mad venture, please DM me. I want women to clog spaces, swallow life.”
Women were keen. A WhatsApp group was started; it now has more than 200 members.
“I never intended to do naked shoots,” says Walne.
The first group of strangers she photographed underwater was a sensible 12 women, costumes on. The second group of about 25 stayed proper, until one woman (there’s always one, and bless her for what she made possible for others) said: “I want to take this off.” Everyone followed suit.
A few days after that defiant act, Walne posted artist’s proofs: ethereal images of women, skin luminescent against the silky deep yellowy-olive kelp and inky-blue water.
Each participant gets one free art print. That’s a persuasive incentive from a photographer whose work made the cover of Time this year, but an art print might explain the first excursion, not the second and third, not the evangelising.
“It’s three things: connecting with their bodies, connecting with other women and connecting with the sea,” Walne believes. “Pretty much all the women have said that sense of freedom is unique and something they crave and don’t experience in their daily lives. It’s being able to just freely remove your clothing with no predatory eyes and nothing to worry about.”
Mirna Fourie is a regular. “The moment that costume comes off, it’s like you can breathe,” she says.
On land, it would be fair to say most women feel constantly tethered to their bodies, observed, monitored, judged. It’s exhausting. This underwater art experience seems to untether them.
For Ash Heese, the liberation was a rooting of the body. When she was younger, she says, she had aimed for “a feeling of body neutrality”, because thinking about “things below the neck” was associated with her body insecurities.
Transformative experience
The experience with Walne encourages women to feel comfortable in their bodies by being aware of them. “You know, how is it moving? How is it existing in relation to this body that’s next to you?”
Another revelation for Heese has been how it’s transformed her relationship to the sea. “It slowly became this place that I was terrified of, but now I very much associate it with community with women, with silliness, with play, with delight, with a bit of transcendence,” she says.
So what are the mechanics of this underwater “nekkid nymph” art project?
It usually starts by getting into the sea in their costumes, says Walne. These are swiftly shed. The first 10 minutes are almost business-like: what do you want us to do? Well, swim here, do this, go there. “Then I often just have no ideas left,” she admits.
That’s when the group takes over: let’s go to the kelp, this looks like a good spot, let’s dive down (oh, and remember to keep your legs closed!).
Behind the images, there’s “a lot of snort-laughing”, says Heese. It’s like being a child again. But it’s the afterwards that’s so significant, says Walne.
“They just all run out naked. They can’t be bothered to put their costumes on because now there’s been this free experience, and it seems absurd that one would put one’s clothes back on. And they’re laughing about things that happened, like ‘Oh, I saw your butt.’ It basically strips away all the concealment that we do with one another, and it brings it down to this very elemental level.”
Body, community and sea are ingredients for a powerful alchemy. But Walne’s own list leaves out a fourth: herself. It’s not anyone who could summon a giggle of “nymphs”, as she calls them. For one, she’s funny. She’s also intelligent, compassionate and totally willing to step outside convention. Fourie and Heese place her central to the experience. The art is the final catalyst.
“It’s quite a gift to see yourself through Walne’s eyes,” says Heese.” When you receive these photos and you see yourself in a way that you’ve never seen yourself, I think that’s quite transformative.”
For Walne, the sea is what makes all this possible. The experience – being held by the ocean, connecting with each other and with their own bodies, then seeing the evidence of their beauty in an artwork – is a taste of what it’s like to live freely. And after this, they may be ready to do what Walne imagined at the start of it all: clog up spaces, swallow life. DM
Follow @helen_walne on Instagram to find out when her next event will be, or DM her to book an exclusive session with friends. Cost from R3,500, depending on numbers. The full interview with Walne is at www.travelosophy.co.za
Three stays for inhaling the ocean
One Marine Drive, Hermanus
In Hermanus, residents see the theatrical displays of breaching whales during season so often that they are almost bored by it. One Marine Drive puts guests in the middle of the action: the boutique hotel is a short walk from the cliff path, which is a magnificent seaside stroll (fynbos on the one side, whales, dolphins and more on the other). The hotel is on Marine Drive, so sea-facing rooms get the entire Walker Bay and ocean sounds. The hotel is a hop across from Ficks Pool, a 1930s tidal pool. This is the place to connect with the ocean, first thing in the morning, or late afternoon, ending with a cocktail (here or at the hotel).
Details: www.thelivingjourneycollection.co.za
The Hideaway, Cape Point Mountain Getaway
Ten kilometres past Simon’s Town, on a mountainside of old Afrotemperate forest, The Hideaway is a cabin for two that feels a long way from anywhere, but is only
45 minutes from Cape Town. The humble cabin is small – 24m² – because the outside is where the attraction is. Through the glass front, False Bay is laid out like a lake, with only the Hottentots-Holland Mountains to stop it on the other side of the bay. Sunrises are spectacular, and sleep is to the soft shush of waves. But the kicker is that below the trees lies a second forest: the Great African Kelp Forest, in a marine protected area. You could spend a morning out on the water with CapeRADD, then a long evening on the deck, binoculars in hand, watching the bay turn silver beneath you. The bird sounds here are also beyond spectacular. Plus, it’s very affordable.
Details: www.capepointmountaingetaway.com
De Hoop Collection, De Hoop Nature Reserve
For whales without a boat, nowhere beats the De Hoop Collection. From the dunes at Koppie Alleen, southern right mothers and calves loll in the shallows so close you can hear them breathe. De Hoop is famous for its birds – it overlooks a Ramsar vlei and the sounds that drift up from it at sunrise and sunset are beautiful and calming. The range of accommodation is wide, from affordable family accommodation to the luxurious – but all are beautifully done. We slept in a thatched Otter Suite above the vlei, where an owl kept us company. Note: Zolani Mahola features in the Origins exhibition here, explaining how the sea and kelp forests connect her to her ancestry.
Details: www.dehoopcollection.com
Three ways to see whales, dolphins and other sea life in the Western Cape
There’s one thing you can be certain of when going out to sea to find whales or dolphins: you can’t be certain you’ll find them. The ocean is vast. I’ve heard it described as a desert, and topside that might be true. Most of the life is beneath the surface.
Three stretches of Western Cape coast give travellers a good chance of seeing these animals: Gansbaai, False Bay and De Hoop, a full marine protected area where no boats are allowed so you watch from shore.
Interesting fact: southern right whales used to calve every three years, but scientists are now seeing gaps of four and five years. This should make every fourth year a good year and every fifth year a bumper year. The latter is 2028, says Dr Loraine Shuttleworth, head of research at Marine Dynamics’ Dyer Island Conservation Trust.
Rewarding but seas can be rough: Gansbaai with Marine Dynamics
This is the Marine Big Five option: it includes different species of whales, dolphins, sharks, seals and African penguins. On my trip, in 3m swell, our boat scored four out of five: African penguin, Cape fur seal, southern right whale, bronze whaler shark.
The ride out of Kleinbaai harbour threads between jagged rocks, and the open water can be lively. Southern rights are in season from July up to December. Permitted boats can get within 50m of whales, which is really up close.
Details: Marine Big 5 Tour costs R1,728 for South African adults and R864 for children; R2,340 per adult is the international rate; www.marinedynamics.co.za
Calmer seas, citizen scientists will love it: False Bay with CapeRADD
Being in the midst of hundreds of dolphins is an experience that feeds one forever. CapeRADD is a small operation led by marine biologists (note: False Bay’s sheltered water makes it the better bet for anyone who gets sick). This is a small, intimate operation led by marine biologists. You head out on Top Banana, a semi-rigid dive boat that takes 10 guests and two crew (there are options for bigger groups).
On the ocean safari, you’ll help with real research, like packing chum into a baited remote underwater video system, then dropping it at set points to film whatever swims in to investigate. You watch the video afterwards.
CapeRADD doesn’t have a permit for whale-watching. The trade-off is flexibility: trips can be shaped around guests’ interest and other experiences, such as diving, are on offer.
Details: An ocean safari costs R2,500 per person; www.caperadd.com
If you like your feet on the ground: De Hoop Collection and nature reserve
Boats are kept out of De Hoop’s marine protected area. It’s a breeding ground for southern right whales and more than 100 return every year to mate or calve. The De Hoop Collection, in the reserve, offers a guided interpretive marine walk that includes time at Koppie Alleen, the best place to see them during season. You can also go on a day visit to the De Hoop Nature Reserve, run by CapeNature.
Details: The De Hoop Collection interpretive marine walk costs R390 per person and R175 for children under 12; www.dehoopcollection.com; De Hoop Nature Reserve day visitors pay R60 per person, R30 for children; www.capenature.co.za
This story was produced by Travelosophy (www.travelosophy.co.za), which finds stays and experiences worth getting away for and checks they are run responsibly.
This story first appeared in our weekly DM168 newspaper, available countrywide for R39. The e-edition of Daily Maverick’s weekly newspaper, DM168, is now free for readers who are signed into their Daily Maverick account. Click here to access the latest e-edition.
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