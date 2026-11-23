Kumi Naidoo knows grief.

He lost his mother to a death of despair four decades ago. His stepson, the rapper Riky Rick, died in a fever of the same illness four years ago. In the intervening years, this laaitjie from Chatsworth, Durban, has been in the trenches of climate campaigning, taking on the “disease of affluenza” that’s hurtling the planet towards climate chaos. Given the state of the world, there’s plenty to grieve over here, too.

“I’m a failure as an activist,” he said in his address at the annual African Investigative Journalism Conference (AIJC) in Nairobi last week, before venturing into unnerving terrain to remind the Fourth Estate just how serious the climate crisis is.

The South African climate campaigner got top billing at the conference, the first time this annual event has gathered outside South Africa, because the Fourth Estate is not telling the story well enough, according to AIJC convenor and veteran South African journalist Beauregard Tromp.

“Most people agree that the greatest threat to humanity is climate change, with Africans disproportionately affected,” he said.

“But the climate issue is not regarded with the urgency it requires. For the world of investigative journalism it’s necessary that we seek out alliances where they align with our own goals.”

Civil society and an independent media are equally responsible for shaping public discourse and raising the alarm about this existential threat.

Today, the 61-year-old Naidoo is in the big league – Amnesty International, Greenpeace International, the fossil fuel non-proliferation movement, Africans Rising – and he’s not alone in feeling the burden of failure after trying to upend a global system quagmired in inequality and suffering. A system where 1% of the world is in the grip of affluenza, he said, but where 99% are paying the price of their overconsumption.

“Don’t worry,” he quipped. “The planet’s going to be fine once we’re gone.”

It’s those sharing life on the planet now – humans and more-than-humans alike – who are in peril.

Behind the hard-nosed journalistic tradecraft that filled the programme, and the many stories of news hounds’ bravery and triumphs, another thread ran through the three-day conversation.

That of family values.

We’re all originally from Africa, Naidoo reminded. But we’re also part of a bigger family; a more-than-human family. And an injury to one is an injury to all.

The detention of 16 Eritrean journalists 25 years ago marked the end of a free press there. They have not been seen or heard from since. The Committee to Protect Journalists regards them as among the world’s longest-detained journalists. (Credit: Committee for the Protection of Journalists)

The disappeared

Yirgalem Fisseha knows pain.

The Eritrean journalist spent six years in detention for daring to criticise the regime. Her prison cell for much of this time wasn’t much bigger than a shipping container, and hot as a furnace on the worst days.

Fisseha knows pain. Not just because she lived through the hell of her own imprisonment, but because she has had a taste of what 16 of her colleagues must have lived through – may still be living through, if they’re alive – when they disappeared into that prison system a quarter of a century ago. They have not been seen or heard from since. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) regards them as among the world’s longest-detained journalists.

Fisseha, who now lives in exile in Germany, gave this year’s Carlos Cardoso Memorial Lecture at the conference, in recognition of the “#Eritrean16”, who were awarded the 2026 International Press Freedom Award by the CPJ. One of the missing was her mentor Amanuel Asrat who she remembered tenderly in her letter, “Still, I speak”.

Why have few of us heard of the #Eritrean16?

Because there’s no free press in this country, in its small nook of the Horn of Africa, to report on their disappearance, said CPJ CEO Jodie Ginsberg. The detaining of the #Eritrean16 marked a muzzling of the media there that persists to this day.

“Their case is a warning to the world,” Ginsberg said. “When journalists can be silenced with impunity, press freedom everywhere is at risk.”

Fisseha and the CPJ called on the Eritrean government to give proof of life and justice for the 16 missing journalists. They are Amanuel Asrat, Dawit Habtemichael, Dawit Isaak, Ghebrehiwet Keleta, Hamid Mohamed Said, Idris Said, Jimi’ie Kimeil, Mattewos Habteab, Medhanie Haile, Said Abdelkader, Saleh Aljazeeri, Sahle Tsegazeab, Seyoum Tsehaye, Temesgen Ghebreyesus, Tesfay Ghebreab and Yusuf Mohamed Ali.

The dead

This nameless kangaroo knew suffering.

It is to the climate crisis what Napalm Girl was to the Vietnam War, capturing the collective horror of a particular chapter in human history.

This animal knew suffering because it endured the same misery as the estimated three billion animals who burned alive in Australia’s Black Summer fires six years ago, or faced the starvation and maddening thirst that followed.

This unnamed kangaroo is to the climate crisis what Napalm Girl was to the Vietnam War, an image that captured the collective horror of a particular chapter in human history.

(Photo: Brad Fleet)

There’s a grim poetry in the fact that photographer Brad Fleet captured the moment on 1 January 2020, a moment in time when the “climate truth bomb” hit.

Why should we care about protecting animals and ecosystems when there’s so much human suffering? Shouldn’t we centre people over snakes or crocodiles or the environment, one delegate put to the conference.

This is a common refrain in conservation circles in Africa. Protecting nature and prioritising animal welfare are often seen as an artefact of white, colonial culture. As Naidoo pointed out, South Africa’s minority racist government and its supporters seemed to care more for pets and national parks than they did for the second-class citizens who cleaned their homes and died in the mines that fuelled an economic system that remains unequal to this day.

Human suffering is heartbreaking and real, both Naidoo and Ginsberg agreed.

“But all things are interconnected,” Ginsberg said. This isn’t a zero-sum game: saving nature or saving humans. Without healthy ecosystems and the complex web of life that gives our food, soils, water and stable climate, it’s tickets for everyone.

Ginsberg and Naidoo were of one voice on the question of why society needs to doggedly take these causes forward — campaigning for press freedom, and justice for the #Eritrean16 and their families; for a stable climate and a just transition for the Global Majority — in spite of the odds being so grave: we don’t have a choice. We can’t not.

“Pessimism is a luxury we can’t afford,” said Naidoo.

Family values

Kumi Naidoo knows grief.

He also knows the power of joy, though, and of creativity, and of finding God in everything.

“When I was 12, one of my favourite teachers converted to a new religion,” Naidoo said in an off-mic moment after his keynote address. The teacher reckoned that his was the best religion, a pronouncement that confounded the young Naidoo.

He asked his mother to make sense of it.

The only religion, she said, is to see God in the eyes of every human being.

“She (was saying) that God and spirituality are in every living thing,” he reflected, “whether it’s a river, an ocean, forests. Without them, we cannot survive on this planet.”

Exiled Eritrean journalist Yirgalem Fisseha was flanked by 16 empty chairs, each recognising her disappeared colleagues. Their story is a warning: when journalists can be silenced with impunity, press freedom everywhere is at risk. (Photo: Graduate School of Media and Communications / Aga Khan University)

Speaking at his stepson Riky Rick’s memorial in 2022 – the artist’s family name was Rikhado Makhado – Naidoo said it’s fitting that one of Rick’s albums is called Family Values. The values it speaks of extend beyond the notion of the nuclear unit. He rapped about the same social injustices that his “pups” has spent decades trying to redress through his activism.

These are the same values that Naidoo, Fisseha and journalists at the AIJC gathering of the clan in Nairobi hold in their cultural DNA and bring to their tradecraft every day. As Africa heads into a climate-unstable future, the Fourth Estate has its work cut out for it as it helps its citizens join these dots. DM

This article is from Story Ark – tales from southern Africa’s climate tipping points, an award-winning collaboration with the Stellenbosch University School for Climate Studies, Henry Nxumalo Foundation and the Pulitzer Center.