A vast network of interconnected individuals, public bodies and private ventures makes up the alleged “political patronage” or “cadre deployment” scheme the Patriotic Alliance (PA) is accused of operating from the pockets of government under its control.

Since taking over key portfolios in the City of Johannesburg (CoJ) in 2023, the PA has come under fire from various critics for allegedly placing PA members and PA-linked individuals on the boards of metropolitan bodies.

Some have accused the PA of leveraging its “patronage networks” to financially benefit the party and individuals linked to its leaders.

The accusations followed the party to the national Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), where party leader Gayton McKenzie took over as minister in 2024.

With the matter now formally being probed by the Public Protector (PP), Daily Maverick compiled an exhaustive network map that illustrates the extent of the PA’s alleged influence scheme.

Our investigation draws from company records, parliamentary portfolio committee meeting records, annual reports, confidential sources and a leaked “dossier” first revealed by IOL.

The investigation unearthed new links that raise further concerns over an alleged web of interconnected individuals appearing across CoJ entities and DSAC bodies, coupled with those individuals’ ties to private companies that plug into financial opportunities emanating from PA-controlled spheres of government.

The PA denied that it was behind an alleged cadre deployment or patronage scheme.

“The Patriotic Alliance does not appoint anyone to public boards. It has no deployment committee and no mechanism for placing members in state positions,” said party spokesperson Steve Motale.

“Appointments to City entity boards are made by the City’s appointing authorities, and appointments to national councils by the Minister, each under its own legal process,” he added.

Click here to access the party’s full responses.

McKenzie’s ministerial spokesperson, Stacey-Lee Khojane, denied that the minister had broken any laws in appointing individuals to DSAC bodies.

“The Minister appoints councils and boards of entities reporting to the department under each institution’s enabling legislation...”

“Shortlisted candidates are interviewed and scored against the statutory criteria, and the Minister decides on a written submission that includes their CVs,” stated Khojane.

“Membership of a political party is not a qualification for these positions, and it is not a disqualification either. Section 19 of the Constitution protects every citizen’s right to belong to a party. Members of many parties serve on public boards throughout government.”

Read McKenzie’s full responses here.

New Ticketpro, CoJ links

Last month, Daily Maverick revealed that Bakang Lethoko, McKenzie’s former chief of staff, took over as Ticketpro’s new CEO after a women-owned consortium with strong links to McKenzie and the PA acquired the company. The developments deserved scrutiny, considering that Ticketpro was on the verge of securing a potentially lucrative contract to retain its position as Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) ticketing partner.

PA leader Gayton McKenzie and the party’s deputy president, Kenny Kunene, at the election results centre in Midrand, Johannesburg after this month’s local government elections. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Mapping out the alleged patronage network now reveals that Lethoko is married to Thedi Moropa, a PA member and, crucially, CEO of the CoJ’s Metropolitan Tech Company, or MetroTech.

MetroTech was controversially moved from the CoJ’s economic development portfolio to the transport portfolio in 2023, placing the IT and broadband entity under the control of transport MMC and deputy PA leader Kenny Kunene.

Another new link Daily Maverick unearthed points to an apparent nexus of individuals who straddle the divide between McKenzie and Kunene’s respective governance domains.

As detailed in our recent reports, one of Ticketpro’s new shareholders is one Omphemetse Mokgosi, former board member of several DSAC bodies.

We established that Mokgosi is married to Bongani Radebe, managing director (MD) of the CoJ’s Metrobus entity. What’s more, Mokgosi sat on Metrobus’ board while her husband was the entity’s acting MD in 2024.

Before his appointment at Metrobus, Radebe also served as acting CEO for the CoJ’s social housing company, or Joshco. Mokgosi, meanwhile, was a non-executive director at Joshco when her husband led the entity.

Neither Radebe nor Mokgosi responded to requests for comment.

A photo posted to social media in 2023 shows Lethoko, Mokgosi, Radebe and Moropa sitting at a restaurant table. Lethoko’s brother, Kabelo, is also in the picture, wearing a PA cap.

Metrobus confirmed that Mokgosi’s role as a former board member briefly overlapped with her husband’s position as acting MD in 2024, before his appointment was made permanent the following year.

The entity said Mokgosi recused herself from the board deliberations that resulted in Radebe’s appointment, citing a conflict of interest.

“Metrobus is in no position to comment on the photograph to which you refer and made available to us. The inference you draw therefrom remains outside of the ambit of the entity’s jurisdiction,” said the company.

Asked if the PA played any role in either Radebe or Mokgosi’s appointment, Metrobus stated, “The appointment of board members and executives of municipal entities is governed by the City’s Shareholder Policy, which provides for a transparent, and merit-based process.”

“Vacancies are publicly advertised, and applications are open to all individuals who meet the prescribed qualifications and requirements. Appointments are therefore made in accordance with the established policy process, based on merit.”

Metrobus MD Bongani Radebe, Kabelo Lethoko, Ticketpro Group’s Omphemetse Mokgosi, MetroTech CEO Thedi Moropa and Bakang Lethoko, Gayton McKenzie’s former chief of staff and Ticketpro’s new CEO. (Photo: Supplied)

Moropa and Lethoko, meanwhile, are also co-directors in a company called Green Fork, which opens a new corporate seam running to another associate of McKenzie.

From 2021 to 2024, Green Fork’s third director was one Fedile Norah Kholoanyane.

The minister and Kholoanyane were both directors in an entity called Big Sky Trading 461 until McKenzie’s resignation in 2024.

This City Press report describes Kholoanyane as the minister’s former girlfriend.

Asked about Kholoanyane, McKenzie’s spokesperson stated: “The minister is no longer involved in business affairs and focuses on his work as a minister now.”

Kholoanyane appeared to have read our queries, but did not respond.

What’s the gripe?

Showing up in a convoluted structure of interconnected entities and individuals is, of course, not a crime.

“On the ministry’s side, the test is not whether people know each other, share a party or are related. The test is whether any decision was improper,” said Khojane.

“Your questions set out connections, but they do not identify a single irregular appointment, a single council member who failed in their duties, or a single departmental decision shown to have been improperly influenced.”

It is now up to the Public Protector (PP) to determine whether there had been any such breaches.

Leah Potgieter, the DA MP who submitted the PP complaint, wants a thorough probe to establish whether or not McKenzie had breached the Executive Members’ Ethics Act or the Executive Ethics Code.

“I’ve asked the minister and the department how people were appointed to these DSAC entities. Were there shortlists? Were the positions advertised? On what basis were these individuals appointed? We can’t pick up information [on] any of that, so it is for the Public Protector to piece together,” Potgieter told Daily Maverick.

DA MP Leah Potgieter. (Photo: Parliament SA)

Potgieter is also concerned about the inclusion of certain PA-linked individuals on the boards of multiple DSAC bodies. This, she claims, brings about a conflict of interest risk.

Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe confirmed that the watchdog had received Potgieter’s complaint.

“The matter is being dealt with as expeditiously as the volume and complexity of the material permit. The complainant will be appraised of the outcome at the earliest opportunity,” said Segalwe.

Khojane said McKenzie welcomed the PP probe.

“The Public Protector is the right place to test these allegations, and the Minister will cooperate fully. Serving on more than one council is not in itself a conflict of interest. A conflict arises when a member’s personal interest competes with their duty to the institution.”

Follow the money

Several sources we spoke to were concerned about expenditure at the DSAC bodies and CoJ entities in question.

“Do I think this is about money? Yes, I do,” said Potgieter.

She highlighted the Mzansi Golden Economy (MGE) fund, a DSAC body, as one cause for concern.

Potgieter claimed McKenzie “personally intervened” in the appointment of the PA’s spokesperson, Motale, and two other PA members to the MGE’s adjudication panel.

In the 2025/2026 financial year, the MGE fund distributed roughly R110-million in funding for the country’s arts, culture and heritage sector. Potgieter said she would like to see more details on exactly what these funds were used for.

“You can’t have the PA spokesperson adjudicating on R110-million in government funds,” insisted Potgieter.

Responding to Potgieter’s criticism, Khojane said, “ ‘Intervene’ is a strange word, given that the minister is the person who appoints the panel according to the MGE policy.”

Khojane added that the panel Potgieter referred to was the previous one, not the current MGE panel.

“The DA must demonstrate what we did wrong, not merely point out that we exist,” Motale said about the DA’s criticism.

A source who spoke to us on condition of anonymity shared Potgieter’s concerns. This person has been tracking the PA’s alleged cadre system since Kunene’s appointment as the CoJ’s transport MMC.

PA spokesperson Steve Motale. (Source: X)

“What is happening is so blatant. I personally think this is an extension of the Zuma-type state capture and extraction networks we had earlier. I believe there is a cash grab under way,” claimed the source.

The PA strongly rejected the accusation.

“We categorically deny that the Patriotic Alliance has used political influence over any municipal entity or national institution to benefit its members, associates or donors, or to raise money for itself,” said Motale.

The Joshco contract, PA donation

But at least one contract awarded by a public body under PA control has come under scrutiny.

In October, IOL reported that Joshco in 2023 awarded a contract worth nearly R50-million to a company called Downtown Spares, since renamed to DTS 8.

Joshco, which is controlled by the CoJ’s human settlements department, appointed Downtown Spares to build social housing apartments.

Later in 2023, after Downtown Spares had secured the Joshco contract, the company made two payments totalling R380,000 to the PA, as disclosed in the IEC’s party funding disclosure report for that period.

At the time the contract was awarded, the PA’s Anthea Leitch was MMC for human settlements.

Thedi Moropa in 2024, during his stint as acting CEO of Joshco, a social housing entity owned by the City of Johannesburg. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle)

Downtown Spares’ director, Mario Francis, shows up on our visualisation of the PA’s alleged patronage network, as does his daughter, Marilise.

According to company records, Marilise Francis was a non-executive director at Joshco, serving on the board from March to August of 2023.

What’s more, Francis once served as McKenzie’s “private and appointments secretary” and travelled with him to the Paris Olympics in 2024, according to the minister’s submissions in a Press Ombud matter.

Mario Francis, meanwhile, is also a director in Spinning Sport SA, the entity that was originally earmarked to receive R5-million in funding from McKenzie’s department to develop the sport of spinning in South Africa.

Another director of Spinning Sport SA is Timothy Harris, who is married to Astrid Harrison, one of the new shareholders in Ticketpro.

With regard to the Johannesburg housing contract, Francis said, “I am not in a position to provide comment at this stage and leave this for you to contact the relevant departments for better insight and more info on the Joshco project and its progress.”

Francis’ daughter, Marilise, took more or less the same tack, stating, “Please direct any further correspondence to the relevant responsible office. I will not be providing a separate follow-up response.”

Concerning the funds Downtown Spares paid to the PA, Motale referred Daily Maverick to the IEC’s disclosure report, which states that the money was for the party’s gala dinner in November 2023.

He emphasised that the PA had declared the payments even though it had not been legally required to do so.

Motale also denied that the payments were in any way related to Downtown Spares’ Joshco work.

“The party has no role in Joshco’s procurement… The party does not accept money on condition of, or in return for, any decision by any public body.”

Joshco said it “does not comment on the personal or family relationships of current or former Board members, committee members, employees, or third parties.”

The entity’s full responses are available here.

“In accordance with Joshco’s governance framework and applicable legislative requirements, all Board and committee members are required to disclose actual, potential, or perceived conflicts of interest and to recuse themselves from deliberations or decisions where such conflicts may arise.”

Concerning Radebe’s appointment, Joshco stated: “The decision was taken by the Board in the execution of its governance responsibilities and was not subject to the direction or approval of any political party or political office bearer. Joshco is not aware of any involvement by the Patriotic Alliance or its leadership in the Board’s decision-making process relating to this appointment.” DM

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