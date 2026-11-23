The press release says that Honor South Africa is the Official Technology Devices Sponsor of the DHL Stormers. But word on the street is that Samsung South Africa has the Springboks locked up on the consumer technology side through this 2027 World Cup cycle.

So how else do you appeal to the weekend interests of some of the most monied sports fans in all the land? You go where the money is.

Under Director of Rugby John Dobson, the Stormers franchise returned to operating profitability in FY2024/25, leads the URC in turnstile attendance and sits near the top of both the URC and Champions Cup tables.

The long-term blueprint is something called “Project 2029” and it has helped secure contract extensions for 13 frontline players through 2029 alongside high-profile homecomings for Springboks Siya Kolisi, Cheslin Kolbe, Wilco Louw, and Bongi Mbonambi.

Springbok captain and Stormers-bound Siya Kolisi celebrates scoring a try in the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry second Test against New Zealand at DHL Stadium in Cape Town on 29 August 2026. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images)

Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe in action during the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry second Test against New Zealand at DHL Stadium in Cape Town on 29 August 2026. (Photo: Roger Sedres / Gallo Images)

“We are proud to welcome Honor to the Stormers Rugby family,” Johan le Roux, CEO of DHL Stormers, said at the obviously Springbok-light launch event.

“At the heart of this partnership are shared values: a commitment to innovation, to excellence and, above all, to people. Honor dares to push boundaries, and we share that ambition, both on the field and in how we connect with our fans.”

Le Roux has named the current development phase as “In It Together” – a proposition which, in his words, is about “sharing every moment of the journey with the people of Cape Town”.

Up in lights

Unlike traditional front-of-jersey title deals, the Stormers–Honor pact is built on an efficient device-for-exposure and applied-technology model. Honor sits in Tier 3 of the official sponsors on the Stormers’ commercial hierarchy, below primary naming partner DHL and Tier 2 partners like Adidas, BrightRock and Jetour.

The deal is to equip the professional squad, coaching staff and sports science teams with laptops, tablets, smartphones and accessories. Rather than being purely cosmetic, the laptops and tablets directly assist sports scientists with real-time performance tracking and squad communications across training, travel and match days.

“This partnership also represents a seamless integration of motion, strength and accessibility,” explained Fred Zhou, CEO of Honor South Africa

“It embodies our slogan – ‘Dare To Be.’ Through behind-the-scenes content captured on Honor devices, player stories and interactive match day experiences at DHL Stadium, fans will see what it takes for a team to dare to be its best – and share every step of the journey together.”

In exchange for hardware provision, Honor secures official sponsor designations, digital and social content rights (including behind-the-scenes material filmed on Honor devices), player appearances, and experiential fan activations at DHL Stadium.

While exact figures remain private, club benchmarks show this value-in-kind hardware approach allows Honor to engage Cape Town’s large crowds (like the 52,000 expected when the Bulls, another Honor-sponsored team, come to town on 3 January 2027) at a fraction of the cost of a top-tier national cash-rights sponsorship.

Follow the leader

After having spun off from Huawei in 2020 and re-entering South Africa in 2021, Honor grew its shipment share from around 1% in 2022 to 13% across 2023, expanding local sales by 66% in 2025 to surpass one million handsets.

South Africa accounts for roughly 60% of Honor’s entire African volume, serving as its continental springboard toward Zhou’s stated goal of overtaking Samsung by 2028.

But despite Honor ranking second in new shipments, active web-usage data shows Samsung still commands 50.17% of all active devices in South Africa, with Apple holding 18.21% and Honor sitting at 9.25%.

To dethrone Samsung, Honor must shift from entry-level prepaid volume (sold through mass retail like Pep and Ackermans) into high-margin post-paid carrier contracts.

While Honor holds 17% of the post-paid contract segment, Samsung enjoys entrenched operator ties and ecosystem lock-in.

To compete, Honor undercuts Samsung on premium hardware – offering its flagship foldable Magic V6 at R40,000, an R11,000 discount against Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra (R51,000).

And rugby delivers the exact audience handset makers covet: middle to high LSM that are fiercely loyal to their teams.

The announcement also came on the eve of news breaking that the Competition Commission cleared a deal for Fynbos Ekwiteit (headed by Johan le Roux and backed by his father, Capitec co-founder Michiel le Roux) to buy out Irish-owned Ardagh Glass Packaging Africa’s 50% stake in the Red Disa Consortium to become 71.5% owners of Stormers Rugby (Pty) Ltd.

Wait, but what about the Western Province Rugby Football Union? Great question. In March 2024, professional rugby was separated into Stormers Rugby (Pty) Ltd. The Red Disa Consortium acquired a 71.5% controlling interest and Marble Head Investments took 2.5%, leaving the amateur WPRFU, the amateur union, with a ring-fenced 26% minority holding. Following a 2016 dispute with broker Aerios, WPRFU liquidated its former commercial wing and took emergency loans from Remgro (about R58-million in total). In 2020, then president Zelt Marais scuppered an advanced development deal with Investec after spending a R50-million advance, leaving the union immediately liable. In July 2020, WPRFU entered an agreement with Flyt Property Group and financier Dream World Investments 401, which advanced R110.73-million to settle Remgro and Investec. Two mortgage bonds totaling R250-million were registered across 11 union properties. WPRFU later repudiated the contract, prompting litigation, executive resignations and Saru placing WPRFU under Clause 29 administration for 3.5 years (October 2021 to May 2025). Marais was subsequently hit with a 10-year ban from rugby administration. Unpaid interest compounded at around R1.2-million a month, swelling Dream World’s total claim past R250-million to more than R300-million. On 22 October 2026, Dream World served a Section 345 statutory demand for immediate payment of the R110.73-million principal plus interest, threatening formal liquidation proceedings against the union.

For context Pay R110.7m, or face liquidation — the ultimatum facing WP Rugby Football Union

Although Stormers Rugby’s operating assets are ring-fenced, WPRFU’s 26% equity stake is not immune: if WPRFU is liquidated and property assets fall short of debts, liquidators could attempt to auction that 26% shareholding.

To the victor the spoils

Samsung sits pretty as a Tier 2 official partner of SA Rugby in a deal that also includes the Vodacom URC and leaves little room for rugby marketing activity involving the other smartphone brands in the country.

The only way for the smaller market-share brands to play is through targeted deals like this one.

Personal player sponsorships like Red Bull’s deals with Damian Willemse and Siya Kolisi – look at their arms when they play for their clubs – are also an option, but do not get the same exposure as the Samsung stickers on the Springbok coaching team’s laptop lid whenever the camera cuts to the coach’s box.

Thankfully, SA Rugby threw the rugby sponsorship landscape into chaos when it mandated that the packages include not only the double world champions, but also the Juniors, Sevens, and Women – a price too rich for even MTN to pay.

Chaos, of course, is a ladder, and Honor is trying to climb to prominence. DM