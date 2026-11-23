South Africa’s own renewable energy developers have spent 15 years building the country’s independent power industry. Now they find themselves unable to lead a bid in Eskom’s most important renewable energy procurement to date.

On 2 October 2026, Eskom issued a request for qualification (RFQ E3612GXR) to select strategic partners for Eskom Green, its new renewable energy subsidiary. The aim is a five-year panel of partners to co-develop, finance and build up to 6 GW of solar PV, wind and battery storage, with Eskom contributing at least 2 GW of solar PV and 1 GW / 4 GWh of battery storage on its own land and sites. Responses close on 12 January 2027.

The opportunity is significant. But the qualifying rules are drawn so that virtually every indigenous South African developer and IPP fails before its submission is even considered. The grievance this has caused is real, and it sounds very much like what we heard a year ago about the Independent Transmission Projects (ITP) programme.

The eligibility rules

There is no explicit requirement for the size of a responding company. Size is imposed through four pass/fail mandatory criteria, and failing any one criterion means disqualification. As amended by four briefing notes, these are:

Briefing notes



The detail is where local developers come unstuck. Only projects in commercial operation count – not those at financial close or under construction. Smaller projects, phases or clusters at the same site cannot be combined to reach 240 MW. The company must have been the developer, co-developer or sponsor, not a passive shareholder. Criteria 1 and 2 must be met by the Lead Member alone, or by a parent company that controls it.

Why the locals fail

The 240 MW requirement is the killer. In its own published clarification responses, Eskom records the point made by a respondent: only one operational solar PV or wind project of that size exists in South Africa.

This project is the 240 MW Mooi Plaats solar PV plant near Noupoort, which reached commercial operation in March 2026. It belongs to Envusa Energy, the joint venture of Anglo American and France’s EDF, with black-owned Pele Green Energy holding 20%. Even Envusa fails on its South African assets alone: its Koruson 2 cluster of Mooi Plaats and two 140 MW wind farms totals 520 MW, short of the 800 MW portfolio test.

The others fare worse:

SOLA Group: About 600 MW operational, but its largest plant, Springbok, is 195 MW. The 300 MW / 660 MWh Naos-1 hybrid project is due in 2028.

Red Rocket: 530 MW operational, led by the 144 MW Brandvalley and Rietkloof wind farms. Its 242 MW Overberg wind farm is due in early 2027 – after the closing date.

NOA Group: Its 157 MW Khauta West and 349 MW Khauta South solar plants reach commercial operation in late 2026 and early 2027. As an aggregator, its power purchase agreements are mostly as buyer, and Eskom has ruled that buyer-side, trading and on-sale agreements do not count.

Seriti Green: The 155 MW first phase of its Ummbila Emoyeni wind farm entered operation only in 2026.

Mulilo Energy: About 448 MW operational, mostly REIPPPP-sized plants. Its 250 MW Beaufort West solar project only reached financial close in April 2026.

Pele Green Energy: Eskom counts a project’s full capacity regardless of equity share, so Mooi Plaats could count if Pele can prove a co-developer role. But it would still fall short of 800 MW.

The same applies to black-owned equity platforms such as African Rainbow Energy, H1 Holdings and Hulisani, and to other players whose projects were built to REIPPPP sizes.

A gap of the state’s own making

The irony is that local developers fail not for lack of capability, but because of the way the state procured renewable energy in the past.

For most of its history, REIPPPP capped individual projects – typically at 75 MW for solar PV and 140 MW for wind. Bid Window 5, awarded in 2021, still procured exactly those sizes. Local developers responded rationally. They built many projects of the size government asked for. South Africa’s renewable fleet is a portfolio of mid-sized plants, not giant single-site facilities.

The larger projects came only recently, through private wheeling and later bid windows. Many have now reached financial close or are under construction but have not yet reached commercial operation. Red Rocket’s Overberg, NOA’s Khauta South and Mulilo’s Beaufort West will all clear the 240 MW bar – but only some months after the closing date.

When asked directly whether Criterion 1 was intended to exclude South African IPPs from leading a response, Eskom said no. But it refused every remedy proposed, including recognising projects at financial close, combining phases at one site, or aligning the threshold with South African project sizes. It also declined to create a separate category for local developers. The exclusionary effect is the same, whatever the intent.

Who actually leads

The Eskom eligibility criteria work in favour of companies with large global portfolios. Experience anywhere in the world counts, and no South African experience is needed to pass Stage 1. The RFQ was later amended to accept offshore wind projects, which do not exist in South Africa, and the track record of fund managers and their other funds.

The likely leaders are therefore international players with operational renewable plants measured in gigawatts. Candidates include EDF, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), Scatec, Engie, ACWA Power, Masdar and TotalEnergies.

CIP shows how this works. The Danish fund manager and infrastructure developer has owned a majority of Mulilo since 2023. Mulilo will not qualify in its own right, but CIP may respond with Mulilo as part of its consortium. The rules allow a parent’s credentials to be used in only one bid, so CIP fronts the bid. Mulilo brings the South African pipeline.

SOLA, Red Rocket, NOA and Pele have no foreign parent to lean on. They must find a multinational willing to take them along.

Options for those left out

Local developers are not shut out entirely, but every route puts them in second place:

Consortium member: A local developer can join a consortium whose Lead Member passes Criteria 1 and 2. It can contribute to the offtake and financial tests, which consortium members may combine.

A light-touch lead: The Lead Member needs no minimum equity stake. In principle, a local developer could do most of the work and hold most of the equity under a qualifying lead with a small stake.

Stage 2 currency: The scored stage awards points for advanced projects in South Africa or the Southern African Power Pool. Local pipelines are valuable to foreign bidders that have none.

B-BBEE at RFP stage: Minimum black-ownership requirements will apply at the later RFP stage, so foreign leads will need black-owned local partners.

Wait: Hope for a later augmentation of the panel, by which time projects now under construction will be operational.

None of these gives a local company a seat at the table in its own name. The developers that built the industry become junior partners, while foreign firms hold the relationship with Eskom Green.

“SA Inc should have a primary seat at the table at this critical juncture to leverage our capabilities at every level – including local developers, local contractors and local manufacturers”, comments Manufacturing Circle Executive Director Philippa Rodseth.

We have seen this before

This is the second time in just over a year that the local industry has been bypassed. In July 2025, the Department of Electricity & Energy issued an RFQ for the first phase of the Independent Transmission Projects (ITP) programme, about 1064 km of new lines worth roughly R17-billion. Respondents had to prove experience of at least three independent transmission projects built in the past 15 years.

No South African company could meet that test, because Eskom, and later the National Transmission Company South Africa (NTCSA), had built all of the country’s transmission infrastructure. Local contractors, manufacturers and industry bodies warned that the criteria would sideline domestic industry.

They were proved right. On 15 December 2025, Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa named seven pre-qualified bidders from 17 respondents, all led by international companies, including China’s State Grid International Development Company (the international arm of the State Grid Corporation of China), Spain’s Grupo Cobra and Celeo Redes, and India’s Adani. Local firms were left to bid for EPC subcontracts.

The pattern is the same in both cases. A state monopoly, or a state programme, shapes the market for years. A qualifying test is then set at a level that the local industry it shaped cannot possibly meet. Local firms that would have led are recast as subcontractors and minority partners to foreign leads.

Local renewable energy developers and IPPs are now expressing the same grievance felt by the construction and engineering industry over the ITP. They believe the Eskom Green RFQ is designed, deliberately or not, to favour international participants.

Is a fix still possible?

Eskom has a fair case for wanting partners with proven scale. Eskom Green must be investable, and lenders want experienced sponsors. But capability at scale can be proven without excluding an entire domestic industry.

Clarification questions close on 30 November 2026, and responses on 12 January 2027. There is still time for Eskom to:

accept projects of 240 MW or more at financial close or under construction, with lender confirmation;

allow phases or projects at a single site or cluster to count towards 240 MW;

let any consortium member, not only the Lead Member, meet Criteria 1 and 2, as the RFQ already allows for criteria requiring South African experience; or

create a local developer category, with thresholds aligned to REIPPPP project sizes.

Eskom Green is meant to strengthen South Africa’s engineering, manufacturing and infrastructure development capacity. Building it on rules misaligned with government policy that push aside the country’s own developers after the same mistake on transmission would be an own goal that South Africa can ill afford. DM

Chris Yelland is managing director, EE Business Intelligence.

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