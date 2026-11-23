In just over a week, former National Assembly Speaker and defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will know whether she will be convicted or acquitted of allegedly soliciting R4.5-million in bribes as her corruption and money laundering trial heads for judgment.

The trial, which began in July and heard testimony from 19 witnesses, four of whom were called by the defence, concluded in the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday, 23 November 2026.

The State insisted it had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, while the defence argued that the allegations were built on suspicion rather than evidence linking Mapisa-Nqakula to the alleged kickbacks.

Independent Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) prosecutor Emile van der Merwe argued that the State had established the elements of corruption, maintaining that Mapisa-Nqakula deliberately solicited and received millions of rands from Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu.

“There is a prima facie case. The accused’s actions are undoubtedly intentional and clearly unlawful. The accused had the knowledge of a constitutional obligation, and that request for gratification, and the actual receiving of cashable gifts, from a contractor of the defence force, was unlawful, and at the very least, the accused must have known that such behaviour is unlawful”

Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering. The State alleges that she solicited gratification from Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, the director of Umkhombe Marine, which had been doing business with the defence force.

Luxury renovations

The State alleges that Mapisa-Nqakula used money received from Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu to pay for the luxury renovations at her Bruma home in Johannesburg, an allegation she has denied, arguing that it was rather funded through her then ministerial salary, travel allowances and her husband Charles Nqakula’s income.

Van der Merwe argued that Mapisa-Nqakula had acted deliberately when she requested and received the money and a wig, saying the evidence supported the State’s case on the corruption charges.

Turning to the money laundering charge, he argued that Mapisa-Nqakula knew the money came from unlawful payments allegedly solicited from Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu.

“I respectfully submit, my lady, that the accused knew that the source of the funds was from her unlawful request for payment from Nombasa…”

The State argued that the use of cash, coded language and private meetings were evidence that Mapisa-Nqakula intended to conceal the source of the money.

“The only reason the accused requested cash was to avoid proof of receipt and usage of such money….It is the usage of cash that forms the intent to conceal the source of the funds. The State, therefore, submits that it has proven all the exhibits of the time of money laundering as per count 13,” Van der Merwe said.

In August, the court heard from a chief financial investigator who testified that even if Mapisa-Nqakula and her husband, Charles Nqakula, had saved every cent they withdrew in cash from their bank accounts over two years, they would still not have had enough money to pay for the extensive renovations at their home.

Wynand Wessels, a former Idac chief financial investigator, said the use of cash in circumstances where the source of the funds could not be accounted for was typical of money laundering, Daily Maverick has reported.

Van der Merwe said Mapisa-Nqakula had used various methods to disguise or conceal the proceeds of the alleged corruption, including code words when requesting and acknowledging payments, cash instead of bank transfers, private meetings and using the money towards property improvements.

He argued that had Ntsondwa-Ndlovu not come forward and testified, the alleged crimes might have remained undetected.

Defence

Meanwhile, advocate Siyabulela Mapoma SC, representing Mapisa-Nqakula, challenged the State’s version, arguing that Nombasa’s own testimony undermined the allegations that she had paid bribes to secure tenders.

“We point out to the outset that Nombasa testified that on all the tenders she received, she never paid anyone any gratification or made any promise for payment for getting tenders.

“We submit that if there is any basis of Nombasa having paid anyone a gratification, that allegation has no leg to stand on, because she herself has said, I did not do that,” Mapoma said.

Mapoma also disputed the State’s reliance on the replacement tender, arguing that the evidence did not show that Mapisa-Nqakula had influenced the awarding of it.

He said Ntsondwa-Ndlovu had testified that she went to the SANDF offices with her attorney, met officials and negotiated the replacement tender herself, which was eventually awarded.

“At some point, the heads of argument will show the accused herself was asked by the State, how did Nombasa get the tender, and she said, ‘I don’t know’. However, Nombasa continued to testify, and she told this court that she went with her attorney to the SANDF offices and met various officials there, and they had negotiations about this replacement tender… she negotiated with them, and the so-called [replacement] was awarded,” he argued.

Mapoma said the evidence showed Ntsondwa-Ndlovu had dealt directly with officials and made her own business decisions, including negotiating a reduced tender value of R79-million, without Mapisa-Nqakula influencing the process.

“She took a business decision on her own. There was no influence by the accused; there is no indication that the accused influenced anyone. We have the officials who we know by name, Nombasa mentioned some of them, who were dealing with her when she got this tender…”

The defence argued that there was no direct link between Mapisa-Nqakula and the tender award, and that the State was asking the court to draw conclusions from suspicion rather than evidence.

“So, where does this narrative come from? Surely it does not come from the evidence that is before court. It might come from a suspicion that this is what might have happened, but we do not have that kind of luxury as this court, of convicting people based on suspicions…”.

A witness who supported part of Mapisa-Nqakula’s version was her former personal assistant, Zukiswa Mahabeni, who testified last week.

She testified about the alleged R300,000 cash handover at OR Tambo International Airport, saying she was there when Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu handed Mapisa-Nqakula a paper bag. Mahabeni said Mapisa-Nqakula immediately gave her the bag, which she put in her backpack.

When Mapisa-Nqakula opened it on arrival at Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, she said she found a soft, light and “ugly wig” but no money, contradicting Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu’s version that the bag contained R300,000 hidden beneath the wig, giving the defence a different account of one of the alleged cash handovers.

Judge Mashudu Munzhelele is expected to hand down judgment on 3 December 2026. DM