The South Caucasus neighbours had been at intermittent war since the late 1980s, mostly over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh, before reaching a preliminary U.S.-brokered peace agreement last August.

Since then they have begun to rebuild trade links and say they are at a state of "real peace".

But for Azerbaijan, a central sticking point to signing a formal deal has been the preamble of Armenia's constitution, which contains a reference to another Soviet-era document calling for the reunification of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, then an autonomous region in Soviet Azerbaijan.

The proposed new constitution rewrites the preamble and removes the reference to which Baku has objected.

Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who won re-election in June, has faced a wave of criticism from the opposition and some sections of the public.

They accuse him of capitulating to Azerbaijan, particularly since the 2023 war, when Baku retook Karabakh in a lightning offensive that prompted nearly all of the territory's ethnic Armenian population to flee to Armenia.

Pashinyan is now under pressure to convince at least six opposition legislators to join his ruling Civil Contract party – which lacks a constitutional majority – to call for a constitutional referendum. The new charter will also undergo a public debate.

Armenia's opposition parties, dominated by pro-Russian groups, have already said they will not support Pashinyan's initiative.

(Reporting by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)