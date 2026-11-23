In one Limpopo classroom, 101 Grade 8 learners are taught in a single room. At a primary school in the Eastern Cape, only two of 30 toilets work. And at a school in Gqeberha, learners have been without electricity since 2022.

These are not isolated anecdotes, according to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC). In its 2026 State of South African Schools Report, launched on Monday, 23 November, the commission found that unsafe buildings, severe overcrowding, sanitation failures and administrative delays continue to undermine children’s right to basic education across all nine provinces.

The report describes many rural and township schools as places where basic conditions for safe, dignified and effective learning are not being met. It warns that the same problems identified in previous monitoring cycles are recurring, pointing to deeper failures in planning, budgeting, project management and accountability.

Drawing from observational monitoring across 173 public schools in all nine provinces, the commission’s findings paint a harrowing picture of unsafe, overcrowded and under-resourced learning environments. The national investigation stems from widespread complaints lodged with the commission regarding infrastructure decay, severe overcrowding, lack of sanitation and registration barriers.

In his foreword to the report, SAHRC Commissioner Tshepo Madlingozi warned that a child’s socioeconomic status still dictated their educational outcomes.

“The right to basic education, guaranteed under section 29(1)(a) of the Constitution... is fundamental to the realisation of human dignity, equality and social justice,” Madlingozi stated. “Yet, for far too many learners in South Africa, the enjoyment of this right continues to be determined by their geographical location and socioeconomic circumstances.”

Unsafe and decaying schools

The commission found deteriorating infrastructure in every province. In some schools, children are taught in buildings that have not undergone major maintenance or structural renovation, leaving them exposed to unsafe and undignified conditions.

At Isiqalo Primary School in Gauteng and Attie Van Wyk Primary School in the Western Cape, Grade 1 and 2 learners continue to be taught in asbestos-containing structures, according to the report. At Jansenville Primary School in the Eastern Cape, classes are still held in a building that infrastructure inspectors have declared hazardous.

In Limpopo, Masiza High School was found to have termite infestations and collapsing classroom ceilings, while damaged roof ceilings were recorded at the Siloe School for the Blind. The commission also documented stalled and abandoned construction projects: at Lamplough Senior Secondary School in the Eastern Cape, building work stopped at the foundation stage after funds ran out, while extensions at Wrenchville High School in the Northern Cape have stood still since 2021.

“Of particular concern is the continued existence of unsafe and inadequate learning environments,” the report states. “The 2026 findings show that many learners still attend schools where basic conditions necessary for safe, dignified and effective learning are not adequately met.”

Overcrowded classrooms

Overcrowding emerged as one of the most severe findings. At Adolf Mhinga Senior Secondary School in Limpopo, inspectors recorded 101 learners in a single Grade 8A class and 99 learners in a Grade 10 class.

Other schools recorded class sizes above 70 learners, including Mmiditsi Secondary and Hudson Ntsanwisi Secondary in Limpopo. In Cape Town, Nomzamo High School was found to be using mobile classrooms that hold up to 60 learners each.

The shortage of furniture compounds the problem. At Perde-Eiland Primary and Emthanjeni Primary in the Northern Cape, primary school children were found sitting three to a desk. At Sivuyiseni Primary School in the Eastern Cape, learners compete for limited chairs, while educators have no classroom furniture at all.

The commission said education departments had failed to respond to formal requests for mobile classrooms. Applications submitted by Adolf Mhinga Senior Secondary School and Tielelo Secondary School as far back as 2022 had reportedly gone unanswered for more than three years.

Sanitation failures

Sanitation remains one of the report’s most alarming findings. Plain, unimproved pit latrines are still in daily use at rural schools in Limpopo and in KwaZulu-Natal.

Zinc toilets during an inspection of pit toilets used by residents in Emfuleni Local Municipality on 18 July 2023 in Evaton, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / OJ Koloti)

At Masiza High School, newly installed Enviro Loo sanitation units are not operational because of ongoing contractor disputes. At Van Coller Primary School in the Eastern Cape, only two of 30 toilets are functional for the entire student body, forcing learners to rotate access under supervision.

Furthermore, persistent municipal supply failures and borehole water that has never been tested for safety or potability continue to impair basic school hygiene.

Water shortages add to the crisis. Adolf Mhinga Senior Secondary School in Limpopo spends R750 a week buying water from private suppliers, while learners at DZJ Mtebule Secondary School in Limpopo carry buckets of water to flush toilets.

Highlighting the human impact of these failures, the report warns that substandard sanitation conditions “compromise not only the quality of education but also learners’ rights to dignity, equality, health and safety”.

Crime and blackouts

According to the report, pervasive crime, vandalism, and security deficits pose severe threats to public education across all nine provinces.

Most public schools receive no departmental funding for security personnel, CCTV cameras, or alarm systems, leaving them highly vulnerable to burglaries and infrastructure theft. Recurring cable theft and holiday break-ins have stripped several institutions of electricity for multi-year periods—most notably Tyhilulwazi Senior Secondary School, which has operated in total darkness since 2022.

Furthermore, many township and rural schools lack perimeter fencing, exposing learners to surrounding community hazards such as taverns, illegal drug activity and gang violence.

Highlighting the severity of these conditions, the report warns that “many learners still attend schools where basic conditions necessary for safe, dignified and effective learning are not adequately met”, directly compromising their constitutional rights

Vulnerable learners left behind

Learners with special educational needs face particular barriers. The commission found that referrals and formal assessments for children with learning difficulties can take between six months and three years in the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga, leaving vulnerable learners in mainstream classrooms without appropriate support.

Specialised schools are also under-resourced. At the Siloe School for the Blind in Limpopo, only two of nine Grade 4 and 5 braille learners have access to braille textbooks. The school also lacks braillists, mobility instructors and hostel supervisors.

Mzamomhle Special School in the Eastern Cape has no social worker, occupational therapist or nurse. The report warns that these delays and resource shortages disproportionately affect learners in historically disadvantaged and under-resourced communities.

“Delays in assessments, referrals and placements for learners with special educational needs undermine the promise of inclusive education,” the report states.

Calls for urgent action

The SAHRC has called for a binding national response plan from the Department of Basic Education within 60 days. It wants immediate measures to repair emergency infrastructure, eradicate pit latrines and replace asbestos-containing structures.

It also wants each provincial education department to submit a detailed Annual Service Improvement Plan to the commission by 26 February 2027. Other recommendations include real-time delivery of learning and teaching support materials, a funded school-safety strategy, and strict timeframes for assessing and placing learners with special educational needs.

Madlingozi said repeated findings of the same problems demanded more than acknowledgement.

“The repeated identification of similar challenges from one monitoring cycle to another demands more than acknowledgement,” he said. “It calls for decisive, coordinated and sustained action by the Department of Basic Education, provincial education departments and other relevant organs of state.

“Every learner deserves a safe, inclusive and dignified learning environment in which they can thrive.” DM