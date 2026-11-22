Retailers get a lot of coverage in this column. There are good reasons for this, ranging from the vibrancy of the sector on the JSE to the critical employment role these companies play in South Africa.

Recently, the retail sector has dished up mostly poor results for investors. There are only a few retailers that can boast green share price movements in 2026. One of them is Lewis Group.

Far from the world of organic-food this and sustainable-fabric that, we find a furniture group that keeps things simple. In a country filled with consumers looking for deals and more affordable ways to live, that’s a smart strategy.

With the results for the six months to September 2026 now available, has Lewis managed to navigate a very difficult period for consumer-facing businesses?

Short answer: yes. Headline earnings per share (Heps) grew by 11.2%, and the interim dividend per share was up 11.3% – a period of double-digit growth for Lewis despite all the blood on the street in the retail sector.

The company is brimming with confidence, having opened a net 30 stores during this period and surpassing the 1,000-store milestone. This is part of its broader target of opening 40 new stores this financial year, so it seems to have front-loaded the store expansion programme. Given that we are about to head into the all-important Black Friday and festive season, it makes sense to have pushed for a wider footprint.

Merchandise sales are only half of the story

A key element of the Lewis business model is that the sale of furniture and related goods (collectively the “merchandise sales” line) is just the top of the funnel for the group.

What does this mean?

Well, merchandise sales increased by 3.9% to R2.6-billion, yet revenue was up by 7.2% to R5.2-billion. If the sale of merchandise is only contributing half of group revenue, where is the rest coming from?

The “other revenue” line, responsible for the remaining R2.6-billion in revenue, comprises interest income, ancillary services income and insurance revenue.

It might be a cheeky way to put it, but it’s not far wrong to think of Lewis as a financial services company masquerading as a furniture retailer.

When product is sold on credit (which accounts for 70.7% of total merchandise sales), it creates a golden opportunity for Lewis to make money on the credit deal and associated upsell opportunities like insurance.

To be fair to Lewis, merely achieving growth in credit sales is no guarantee of a successful penetration rate for other products. In this period, credit sales increased by 4.5% and other revenue was up by 10.9%, so the company has done a great job of converting credit sales to additional revenue.

To give us an idea of how this business might look in the absence of this credit-led model, cash sales increased by just 2.4% in this period. There really isn’t much disposable income running around in South Africa.

Other metrics to assess growth

The shape of merchandise sales over the period is relevant. Growth was just 2.7% in the first quarter before accelerating to 5.0% in the second quarter. That’s encouraging momentum ahead of the most important shopping period of the year.

Another important metric is comparable store sales, especially during a period when sales growth could have been driven primarily by new store openings. Although the 30 new stores clearly helped, comparable store sales of 1.6% also provided a positive underpin to growth.

Given that half of revenue is linked to merchandise sales, the gross margin on these sales is highly relevant to investors. An increase in gross profit margin of 80 basis points to 41.8% was a significant contributor to earnings growth in this period, taking gross margin to the upper end of the target range of 40% to 42%.

Therein lies a cautionary tale for those looking to extrapolate this earnings growth: if gross margin is already near the top of management’s target range, there’s a bearish argument to be made that there’s more downside risk than upside potential for this margin.

The more bullish take is that this gives management flexibility to price more aggressively in pursuit of revenue growth. Given the economics of credit sales and the various other ways Lewis makes money, the maths gets compelling around sacrificing some gross margin to unlock stronger overall profits.

Credit sales can have a sting in the tail

Credit sales are important at Lewis, though they can hurt down the line if the quality of the book deteriorates. Because of the nature of the products it sells, Lewis offers much longer financing terms than you’ll find at apparel retailers. This embedded credit risk contributes to the company’s typically modest valuation, though its discount relative to apparel retailers has narrowed dramatically as clothing stocks have come under severe pressure.

Things look good for now, at least, with the collection rate on the book improving from 78.3% to 79.2%. Perhaps reflecting the broader macroeconomic environment, the debtors’ impairment provision as a percentage of gross carrying value (a mouthful, I know) ticked up from 36.9% to 37.7%.

A more efficient operation

Lewis reported operating cost growth of 6.6%, which is 60 basis points below revenue growth of 7.2%. This trimmed operating costs as a percentage of revenue from 35.9% to 35.7%.

The group highlights the leverage in the insurance business, where expenses were up by 13.6% against revenue growth of 16.8%.

Overall, operating profit was up 10.1% for the period, and the operating margin expanded by 130 basis points to 22.0%.

Expansion requires investment

Lewis clearly isn’t pulling the handbrake on growth – far from it. To support that strategy of store expansions and a larger debtors’ book, the company’s net borrowings increased from R1.48-billion to R1.8-billion.

Although overall gearing ratios are within the company’s risk appetite and expected to trend in line with management’s year-end guidance, the borrowings at group level create another source of financial risk in the business model alongside the debtors’ book.

Where to from here?

The only number that Lewis commits to in the outlook statement is the plan to open 40 new stores this year. As mentioned above, it has already achieved 30 net openings.

Although the company notes the constrained environment for consumer spending, there’s a more bullish tone in these results than you’ll find in most other retailers on the JSE. DM