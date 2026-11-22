The first modern Olympics in 1896 consisted of nine sports, including swimming, athletics and gymnastics. Since then, the programme has evolved, with sports such as tug-of-war, croquet and breakdancing having come and gone, and flag football the most recent inclusion.
HYROX, the fitness craze that combines running with functional fitness exercises, might soon be next. A partnership between HYROX and World Triathlon, announced on 28 October, will see “hybrid racing” become a recognised discipline in triathlon’s global governing body. HYROX will operate the official world, continental and national championships for elite athletes in the sport.
World Triathlon president Antonio Arimany described the agreement as “a natural evolution for our movement”, saying it established a shared pathway towards Olympic and Paralympic recognition.
“This partnership will not only accelerate the growth of World Triathlon on the global stage, it will open genuine new opportunities for every one of our national federations to grow participation, engage new audiences and strengthen our sport at every level.”
The announcement, however, has raised questions about whether HYROX belongs in the Olympics and what its inclusion could mean for the future of existing sports.
Part sport, part race, part fitness craze, HYROX has become a social media sensation since three Germans – Christian Toetzke, Michael Trautmann and three-time Olympic hockey medallist Moritz Fürste – founded it in 2017.
The indoor competition consists of eight 1km runs, each followed by a functional fitness exercise, including ski-ergs, sled pushes and pulls, burpee jumps, rowing, kettlebell carries, weighted lunges and wall balls. Participants can enter individually, in doubles or as part of a team relay, and world championships take place annually.
The rise of HYROX
The founders wanted to create a challenging but attainable competition for everyday gym-goers that combines the cardio and strength training many already incorporate into their workouts. Its popularity has since exploded and more than 1.5 million people in 30 countries have competed in at least one race, according to The New York Times.
South Africa hosted its first HYROX race in 2024 in Cape Town. According to HYROX South Africa managing director Mlondi Mashinini, it attracted 1,400 participants and 2,200 spectators. The Johannesburg competition takes place from 26 to 29 November and will see 15,000 athletes competing in front of 20,000 spectators – about 10 times more than its inaugural edition.
According to Mashinini, HYROX’s popularity is primarily owing to three things: accessibility, community and overall athlete experience. With no qualification requirements and no finishing time restrictions, HYROX attracts everyone from professional athletes to recreational gym-goers, he said.
“We’ve really spent a lot of time on building community,” Mashinini said. “We saw that there were a lot of different communities of runners, people who cycle, who do triathlons, who do yoga and people who have been always going to the gym, and we’ve taken all those different circles and combined them to create one bigger community.”
This community engagement extends further to HYROX’s affiliate gyms. According to Mashinini, 360 gyms are associated with HYROX SA, and the aim is to grow this to 1,000 serving South Africa and the wider sub-Saharan African region.
Former Olympic rower Kyle Schoonbee, now a serial HYROX winner, said its accessibility appealed to him after stepping back from rowing in the wake of a disappointing 10th place at the 2020 Games in Tokyo. Schoonbee has been crowned champion in the men’s pro division four times in 2025 and 2026 and is now chasing world champion status.
Unlike rowing, which required extensive travel and logistical preparation, HYROX allows him to train at home while balancing family responsibilities. “For HYROX, to get my three to four hours of training, I’ll walk into my garage and get it done. The logistics around it are minimal and easily accessible.”
A rather tenuous link
The link between HYROX and triathlon, which combines running, cycling and swimming, is arguably not immediately obvious. However, both are multidiscipline events that can be adapted into different formats and contested individually or in teams.
Under the partnership, hybrid racing will be contested in three formats: ultimate, which mirrors the existing HYROX competition format; fast, a shorter and higher-intensity version; and ultra, an extended, endurance-based format.
For Olympic and Paralympic inclusion, a sport must be governed by a recognised international federation that complies with the Olympic Charter, World Anti-Doping Code and Olympic Movement Code on the Prevention of the Manipulation of Competition. World Triathlon ticks all these boxes, meaning hybrid racing is now considered eligible for inclusion.
Although HYROX and World Triathlon are eyeing Brisbane 2032, Olympic inclusion is not guaranteed, and it remains unclear whether hybrid racing will eventually be introduced as a new sport or as a discipline under the triathlon umbrella.
The partnership has prompted concerns among established triathletes. British triathlete Max Stapley described the move as an “attack on our whole existence”, expressing concern that World Triathlon could divert attention and resources towards HYROX’s Olympic ambition at the expense of his own sport.
In contrast, South African triathlete Henri Schoeman has not ruled out competing in hybrid racing should it become an Olympic event. “Never say never. Maybe I will come back to future Olympics for Hyrox. You never know,” Schoeman told Daily Maverick.
Schoonbee, too, said he would compete if hybrid racing made it to the Olympics. As someone who had experienced the Olympic environment and now competes professionally in HYROX, he argued that its standardised format and reproducibility makes it a viable Olympic contender.
But he questioned where the line should be drawn when deciding which sports deserve inclusion. “There are so many variants of these hybrid formats like Deadly Dozen and CrossFit – why can’t they then also be Olympic sports?” he asked.
“It just dilutes the whole premise of being an Olympian,” added Schoonbee. “It’s quite a purist thing, I would say. How far, how high, how long, how heavy.
“But then, if you just start introducing any sport, then anyone can be an Olympian, anyone can be an Olympic champion. It takes away that celebration of putting these genetic outliers on a pedestal and going, wow, these guys are crazy good at something physiological.” DM
This story first appeared in DM168, the Daily Maverick weekly newspaper, available countrywide for R39. The e-edition of the paper is now free for readers who are signed into their Daily Maverick account. Click here to access the latest
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