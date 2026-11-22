Since 9 November, residents of Diepsloot, Johannesburg, have been unable to safely drink tap water after Johannesburg Water issued a notice saying the water might be contaminated.

“Routine water quality monitoring conducted at the Diepsloot and Steyn City Reservoirs and surrounding network identified that water samples taken from the reservoirs were compliant with drinking water standards. However, samples collected from a meter point in the area returned non-compliant results, including the presence of E. coli bacteria, which may indicate contamination with a section of the local reticulation network,” Johannesburg Water told residents in the affected areas on Monday, 9 November 2026.

It advised residents to avoid drinking tap water and seek medical attention if they experienced symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting or stomach cramps. The final results are yet to be released, which has caused fear and frustration for affected residents.

“I cannot even go to the shops because I am scared that the children might open the tap and drink. Children are children. We told them that they cannot open the taps and drink from there, but this is so odd, even for you as an adult,” said Diepsloot resident Dineo Phala (46).

Ward 95 Councillor Matome Julius Maake told Daily Maverick that he contacted Johannesburg Water last week because he was concerned that the notice might be fake. However, he said Johannesburg Water confirmed its authenticity.

“At this point, I don’t know when the residents might be allowed to drink their tap water again because I did not get a sense of when this might be, during my conversation with Johannesburg Water,” said Maake, who chose his words carefully to avoid annoying his political leaders as a re-elected councillor.

Diepsloot community leader Loyiso Toyiya says Johannesburg Water has neglected the township. He spoke during a Johannesburg Water moratorium on consuming drinking water in the area. (Photo: Bheki Simelane)

“Since the moratorium on 9 November, we have been waiting as residents because Johannesburg Water has not declared our tap water safe to drink again. It’s a huge concern as we are worried that people might end up drinking the water and immediately, or over time, fall sick,” a Diepsloot community leader, Loyiso Toyiya, said.

Ward 113 Councillor Godfrey Sinthumule told Daily Maverick, “We saw that the water was coming out white, which was an indication that they were in the process of cleaning it. And, so far, there have been no reports of diarrhoea. Our people have started drinking from the taps,” Sinthumule said.

He acknowledged that the moratorium had yet to be lifted.

“Maybe they will notify us, but because the majority of our people cannot afford to buy water, some of us are boiling the water and putting it in the fridge,” said Sinthumule.

While Johannesburg Water included Steyn City in the moratorium, Ward 96 councillor Sean Kreusch told Daily Maverick that he would have been aware if any Steyn City residents had been affected.

“At this point in time, there has not been much in particular in Ward 96 around such contamination. I would have heard of it by now. So, at this point in time I have no comment because I haven’t had any feedback from the community,” Kreusch said.

A Diepsloot street in April 2022. (Photo: Gallo Images / Papi Morake)

Johannesburg Water

Johannesburg Water told Daily Maverick on Friday, 20 November 2026, that it could not provide an estimated date for the conclusion of its investigation into potential water contamination.

“The laboratory has been conducting follow-up drinking water quality monitoring since 5 November 2026, and the results indicate an overall improvement in water quality,” spokesperson Nondumiso Mabuza told Daily Maverick on Friday.

“Further investigations are still required to confirm that water quality has stabilised and that all affected points comply with the applicable drinking water quality requirements,” Mabuza said.

“The intermittent water supply (due to water restrictions) has presented challenges in conducting consistent follow-up sampling at some of the previously affected points. This has limited our ability to monitor progress and confirm sustained compliance across all affected water points in the compound. We anticipate collection of samples for testing soon,” Mabuza said.

She said the water quality had not affected the entire Diepsloot system, which includes a broader range of communities.

“We have made provision for alternative water supply to the affected community until we have cleared all the water points,” Mabuza said.

The warning comes a month after hundreds of people in Bronkhorstspruit, Tshwane, fell ill due to contaminated drinking water that hadn’t been treated with chlorine.

Community interventions

“We have a water crisis on our hands in Diepsloot,” resident Lihle Busakwe said.

Busakwe said that in his household, he boiled tap water for immediate use and then saved some and put it in the fridge for drinking.

“It’s bad because some people are forced to drink the water because they can no longer buy at Shoprite, Checkers and Pick n Pay. One of my friends who has been using the water often complains of a runny stomach and itching all over his body, and he suspects that the reason is the water,” Busakwe said.

Diepsloot resident Lihle Busakwe (29) told Daily Maverick that he boiled his household tap water before using it. (Photo: Bheki Simelane)

Joyce Munyai (48) said she added bleach to the water, which she believed killed all the germs.

“It’s impossible to avoid drinking tap water, so I add bleach before my family can use the water to drink. We cannot wait indefinitely to drink our tap water.”

For resident Norman Dlamini (57), the potential contamination wasn’t a worry: “When we were kids, we used to play and drink from dirty rivers with cattle and goats, but we never fell sick. None of us ever died, so I have no problem using the contaminated water.”

WaterCan director Dr Ferial Adam said the worry over the alleged Diepsloot water contamination was justified.

“Johannesburg Water must respond and let people know where things are at,” Adam said.

Fear and panic

In Diepsloot, however, fear and panic are real as residents’ frustration over the moratorium grows.

Furious Diepsloot resident Minenhle Hadebe (38) said: “We were hoping that by this time this whole thing would have been sorted out a long time ago. It shows that there is a serious contamination problem. As an adult, I know better [than drinking] this water, but we have children whom it’s nearly impossible to watch all the time.

“What will happen if they drink the water and fall sick? Who should take responsibility for that? This is just getting scarier by the day.

“We are pleading with Johannesburg Water to free us from this frustrating episode by either declaring the water safe to drink again or releasing the report of the investigation of contamination. We cannot wait indefinitely for such an essential,” said Hadede.

Toyiya said: “Johannesburg Water has never taken us seriously as Diepsloot residents. If you can go around now, you will run into sewage spillages everywhere. There is no way that the water would not be contaminated.” DM