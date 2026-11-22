As political parties negotiate who will govern Ekurhuleni, manufacturers in one of South Africa’s largest industrial hubs say they are not concerned about which party takes control — all they want is an administration capable of restoring basic services and attracting investment.

Wadeville, home to major manufacturers including Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa, Adcock Ingram, Macsteel, Scaw Metals, Ardagh Glass Packaging — formerly Consol Glass — and Mpact Plastics, supports an estimated 25,000 to 30,000 workers.

The Wadeville Action Group (WAG), representing about 120 businesses, estimates that deteriorating infrastructure has contributed to as much as R2.5-billion in lost or delayed investment, with empty factories, companies relocating, scaling back operations or leaving the industrial area.

Ekurhuleni has experienced repeated changes in political leadership since the 2021 municipal elections.

DA mayor Tania Campbell led a multiparty administration until March 2023, apart from a brief interruption in 2022. She was succeeded by Sivuyile Ngodwana of the African Independent Congress, whose administration was supported by the ANC and EFF. Ngodwana was removed in March 2024 and replaced by ANC mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza in April 2024. His administration subsequently underwent further coalition changes.

Businesses want stability

WAG vice-chairperson Anthony Katakuzinos said businesses were not interested in the political composition of the next administration.

“We as businesses are not interested in the politics or which party is ruling. All we want is stability,” he said, adding that repeated changes in political leadership had created uncertainty, while maintenance and infrastructure investment had been neglected for years.

An overflowing sewer in Wadeville. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

“All we want is a party or coalition which will offer guidance to its workers and direction,” he said.

“As far as the budget is concerned, we don’t know where the money is going. All we know is that all the service delivery departments complain of not having money for spares and maintenance, and that is why our members frequently put money in for service delivery issues.”

These problems had persisted for about a decade, with insufficient investment in industrial infrastructure.

Katakuzinos said WAG wanted stable government, clean administration and adequate funding for maintenance and infrastructure.

He also raised concerns about revenue losses elsewhere in Ekurhuleni, pointing to vacant and hijacked buildings in the central business districts of several towns.

He said these properties were costing the municipality millions in lost revenue and called for stable governance, law enforcement and better management of municipal assets.

For Wadeville’s manufacturers, he said, restoring law and order and maintaining municipal infrastructure were essential to attracting investment.

Katakuzinos said infrastructure failures had escalated over the past decade, forcing businesses to spend increasing amounts of money to compensate for unreliable municipal services.

“These factories can move anywhere. They don’t have to stay in Wadeville,” he said.

Katakuzinos said WAG’s R2.5-billion estimate was based on factory vacancies, businesses relocating, companies scaling back their operations and others leaving the industrial area altogether.

Given the huge amount these companies spend on services, they should be prioritised. Katakuzinos estimates that Wadeville businesses collectively spend about R2-billion annually on electricity and R3-billion on municipal services overall.

Water shortages

Katakuzinos said the water crisis had become so severe that businesses experienced “water shedding”, with supply available only on designated days.

The City previously undertook construction of an additional 22.5-megalitre reservoir at Russell Road to increase water storage capacity.

In April 2025, Ekurhuleni reported that the new reservoir was 90% complete and would increase the combined storage capacity to 40.5 megalitres.

However, Katakuzinos said the project had not delivered the improvements businesses expected.

He estimated that the reservoir had cost between R40-million and R50-million and claimed that two major pipelines were installed but not initially connected or commissioned.

Sewer pipes lie abandoned in an open field in Wadeville. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

“It was a comedy of errors,” he said, blaming inadequate supervision of outsourced municipal work.

Inadequate water pressure had also affected the ability of municipal fire hydrants to meet the needs of industrial operations.

Some companies had been forced to invest millions of rands in private emergency water storage to satisfy insurance requirements, while others were trucking water into their premises to maintain production.

Electricity failures

Katakuzinos said WAG had recorded more than 1,500 hours of electricity downtime since January, with businesses losing an estimated additional 500 hours restarting machinery and production lines after outages.

Businesses had resorted to generators and diesel to keep operating, while WAG members had contributed more than R200,000 over two years towards electrical spares, including cables and breakers.

They had also hired cranes and flatbed trucks to assist with moving electricity transformers.

Katakuzinos said smaller manufacturers were particularly vulnerable because they had to absorb the costs of backup electricity while continuing to pay wages and other operating expenses.

Sewage in the streets

Katakuzinos said raw sewage had flowed along streets and into factory entrances, disrupting access and creating health and environmental concerns.

Businesses had provided excavating equipment and pumps to assist with sewer repairs when municipal resources were unavailable.

“We dug the holes for the pipes,” he said.

He said sewage had also been pumped into the stormwater system and flowed towards a wetland and bird sanctuary.

Sewage flows into rivers and wetlands in Wadeville. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

The precise drainage route and environmental consequences of the alleged discharges have not been independently established.

WAG had also taken responsibility for cleaning, vegetation maintenance, litter removal and security in parts of the industrial area.

Katakuzinos said approximately 15 workers were involved in maintaining the area, while businesses had funded pothole repairs, including one expenditure of about R30,000.

“We are doing our bit, paying people and investing just to attract more investment,” he said.

WAG was established in 2023 to bring businesses together to address the deterioration of the industrial area.

Katakuzinos said the group had signed a memorandum of understanding with the municipality to improve cooperation, but the arrangement had not delivered the improvements businesses had hoped for.

Investors driven away

WAG chairperson Malcolm Moriarty confirmed investors were being driven away “in droves” and businesses were leaving the area.

“There is general decay in an area which should be booming,” he said, noting that unreliable electricity, water shortages and sewage problems had made it increasingly difficult for manufacturers to operate.

He said the electricity network remained particularly vulnerable, pointing to repeated vandalism at mini-substations and years of inadequate maintenance on infrastructure that is about 60 years old.

Construction work under way at a substation in Wadeville. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Promised improvements to electricity substations were still some way off, with some upgrades expected only next year.

Water supply remained unreliable despite the construction of new reservoir infrastructure near Rand Airport. Moriarty said outstanding work involving a pressure vessel meant the system was still not functioning as intended.

Sewage infrastructure was also failing, with manholes and pipes not properly connected, causing sewage to flood factory driveways and interfere with customers and business operations.

Moriarty raised concerns about sewage entering a nearby reserve because of improperly connected pipes.

“For years now WAG has been providing our own equipment to assist with repairs and cleaning streets of weeds and dirt,” he said.

WAG operations manager Carl Kreutzfeidt said businesses were struggling to remain competitive as municipal services continued to deteriorate.

“Services are collapsing. We are just managing to keep our heads above water through our own interventions as WAG,” he said.

Kreutzfeidt said the group’s interventions were particularly important for smaller manufacturers and SMMEs that could not afford prolonged production interruptions.

He said the cost of providing equipment and assisting with repairs was relatively small compared with the losses a factory faced when production stopped.

The challenge was to retain major manufacturers and attract further investment to an industrial area where companies had the option to relocate.

Ekurhuleni responds

In a written response to Daily Maverick on 14 October, the City of Ekurhuleni acknowledged recurring electricity outages in Wadeville.

“The root cause of these frequent outages is mainly due to third-party interference in the form of attempted theft, theft and vandalism to electrical infrastructure as well as ageing infrastructure,” said the municipality.

The City reported 1,058 electricity-related service requests between January and September 2026.

However, it disputed WAG’s claim that Wadeville had experienced more than 1,500 hours of electricity downtime.

The municipality said outages affected customers at different times and could not be treated as a single period during which the entire industrial area was without electricity.

An incomplete sewer pipeline in Wadeville lies exposed in the veld after construction work was abandoned. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

The City said more than R150-million had been allocated for electricity infrastructure upgrades in the 2026/27 financial year to improve reliability and increase capacity.

It also confirmed that a major substation fire in February had been caused by attempted theft or vandalism. The damaged equipment and cables had subsequently been repaired and electricity supply restored.

The City challenged WAG’s claims that businesses had assisted with municipal electricity infrastructure repairs.

“The City has in-house capacity and contracted service providers for all repairs and maintenance to CoE [City of Ekurhuleni] electricity distribution infrastructure,” it said.

The municipality asked WAG to provide evidence of its claims.

It also said it was in the process of entering into a memorandum of understanding with WAG concerning cooperation on electricity infrastructure.

The proposed arrangement would be restricted to security and general housekeeping outside substations, while the City would remain responsible for operating and maintaining its electricity network.

It was unclear whether this was the same agreement Katakuzinos said WAG had already signed or a separate arrangement.

Despite repeated requests and follow-ups, Ekurhuleni’s response dealt only with electricity-related questions.

The municipality did not answer questions about the Russell Road Reservoir, continuing water shortages, inadequate fire hydrant pressure, sewage spills, deteriorating roads or the alleged R2.5-billion in lost investment.

It also did not respond to questions about businesses potentially closing or relocating because of unreliable municipal services.

Provincial government involved

The crisis in Wadeville has attracted the attention of the Gauteng provincial government.

Gauteng MEC Vuyiswa Ramokgopa attended a summit with Wadeville business representatives, where the impact of deteriorating infrastructure on manufacturing and investment was discussed.

Gauteng’s MEC for agriculture and rural development, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa. (Photo: Supplied / Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development)

According to a September report in Germiston City News, provincial officials acknowledged the difficulties facing manufacturers and discussed ways to improve cooperation between government departments and businesses.

The discussions included identifying immediate interventions, improving coordination and developing an industrial support model that could potentially be extended to other manufacturing areas in Gauteng.

A follow-up meeting with Ramokgopa scheduled for the end of October did not materialise. DM