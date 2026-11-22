A discussion with my wife recently turned to the topic of GLP-1s and their ilk, specifically as a well-proven treatment for weight loss, and not for diabetes (for which they were originally developed).

We wondered how many of our friends had succumbed (this being an entirely unfair verb, I am aware, carrying with it a whiff of pejorative, as we shall see).

A few people we know have been open about it; others (we suspect) prefer to keep it private. Further to that, we wondered, when does one stop, is it easy to stop, or is there a psychologically addictive component? Are there side effects? And when does this become inexpensive enough for those with financial constraints to claim its benefits? Has insurance started paying for these miracle weight-loss drugs? Finally, is there now, after two decades, any evidence of harm, given that the drugs have been around long enough for robust studies? Surely a drug this transformative would come with a hidden second shoe, ready to drop at any moment?

So off into the weeds we go.

The Gila monster

The story of GLP-1s started in 1992 with a lizard called the Gila monster. It eats only a few meals a year. An endocrinologist named John Eng wanted to find out how it suppresses its appetite.

As part of his investigation, he extracted a peculiar compound from its saliva which looked a lot like a hormone secreted by the human gut when we eat, called “glucagon-like peptide-1” (GLP-1). It disappears very quickly in humans, but not in the lizard.

In 2005, the FDA approved a synthetic version of that lizard peptide for type 2 diabetes. A related drug, liraglutide, was approved for chronic obesity in 2014, but only really took off in 2021 when the FDA approved the high-dose weekly drug Wegovy.

As news of the drug’s efficacy leaked into health sites and wellness blogs and Hollywood gossip, it collided head-on with one of our most cherished and unfair moral beliefs – the conviction that body weight is a transparent scoreboard of personal virtue.

Thinness has always been treated as proof of discipline and obesity as visible evidence of sloth (at least in most of our lifetimes). Introducing a weekly peptide that effortlessly silenced cravings felt, to many observers, like contraband.

‘Cheating’

Using a drug to lose weight was widely framed as “cheating”, an unearned shortcut taken by people too weak-willed to endure the penance of kale and self-denial.

Research now measures this prejudice. In two experiments published in the International Journal of Obesity in 2026 , participants assessed fictional people with different weight-loss histories. Someone who lost weight using a GLP-1 drug was judged more negatively than someone who used diet and exercise. The researchers also found stigma attached to regaining weight after stopping treatment. Lose it the wrong way, or fail to keep it off, and your social credit suffers.

Worse, the same paper found that people rated someone who lost weight on a GLP-1 more negatively than an overweight person who never lost weight at all – and the penalty grows if the user stops and regains. You are judged for being fat, judged for treating it, and judged again if the treatment wears off – a triple whammy.

Has familiarity softened these attitudes? Perhaps, but widespread use and personal openness are different things.

A 2026 UK survey commissioned by Simple Online Pharmacy found that 66% of surveyed GLP-1 patients concealed treatment from some or all friends and family, while 38% reported being judged for using it. Although the commercial sponsorship of the survey and patient sampling warrant caution, the findings hardly suggest that embarrassment has evaporated.

OK, well, that takes care of stigma – it is still there. Even though it seems to be slowly leaking out – a recent study in the UK found that a third of users are now out of the closet, up from nearly almost no one five years ago.

Contradictory truths

This brings us to the next question – how does one stop using? Should they? The answer to this lies in two contradictory truths.

GLP-1s are not physically addictive. In fact, they are the opposite, dampening the chemicals that fuel all sorts of addictive behaviours, including (obviously) the constant thoughts about eating and food, but also other ruinous substances and behaviours.

But then there is this – if you are overweight one day and being told how slim and fab you look three months later, would you ever want to stop? Multiple studies show that users quickly regain weight – around two-thirds of the original loss within a year. Clearly there is a psychological component here, perhaps not definitionally addictive, but certainly compelling. GLP-1s are not a “cure”. They are an ongoing treatment for what is sometimes a chronic condition.

What are the side effects? Has the other shoe dropped yet? The answer is a firm no – at least nothing that outweighs the benefits for most users. The side effects are mostly digestive and temporary. It is a remarkably harm-free treatment. It seems counter-intuitive – how can something so good for us come without cost somewhere down the line? But then one need only consider other successful chronic medications to treat blood pressure or cholesterol to give comfort that successful pharmaceuticals do not always require a yang to their yin.

Medical insurers

Let’s turn to the question of money. These drugs are still expensive, and well beyond the means of many (particularly outside rich countries), and will probably remain so. Treatments in the US (depending on brand and dosage) range upwards from $150 per month for the new oral tablet ($199 for the injection). It is not much cheaper elsewhere in the world.

This brings us to the most galling part of this story – the private insurers. It would seem a no-brainer for insurance companies to cover the treatment, given the startling long-term health benefits that accrue from preventing obesity-related conditions (which are manifold). Private insurers are all happy to cover the treatment for type 2 diabetes, but have been resistant when it comes to chronic weight loss treatments like these.

Here is the reason, articulately framed by Dr Zeke Emanuel (one of the architects of Obamacare) on a Freakonomics podcast . An insurer might pay for treatment today that prevents a heart attack seven years later. By then, the patient may have changed jobs, moved to another insurer or entered Medicare. The first insurer bears the expense; somebody else receives the saving.

Emanuel put it bluntly: “We’ve created a system that perfectly disincentivises long-term investments.” This weakens the commercial incentive even where prevention would benefit the healthcare system overall.

On the same podcast (and later slightly expanded), Emanuel lists the most important medical interventions of the 21st century: CRISPR, gene therapy, CAR-T (for certain cancers), mRNA, statins (for cholesterol) and…GLP-1s.

Leaving us with this odd set of hurdles: to freely use one of the top health interventions of this century, you need to keep it in the closet or cope with the quiet derision of others, and you have to spend a considerable amount of money, forever. That seems a little harsh for something with so many positive long-term outcomes for the health of the nation. DM

Steven Boykey Sidley is a visiting professor at the Centre for Graduate Studies at Rhodes University, a partner at Bridge Capital and a columnist-at-large at Daily Maverick, where he writes the weekly Crossed Wires column. His new book, Checkmate: How Shoprite Checkers rewrote the rules and won, is published by Jonathan Ball.