Apart from the deletion of the right to work from an early draft of the Constitution, Professor Thuli Madonsela shared another insight into how South Africa walked the economy back from communist reform at the dawn of democracy.

By turning public procurement into the main vehicle for black wealth creation, the state turned the Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP) from a community-driven initiative into an outsourced commercial machine.

“RDP housing is privatisation, isn’t it?” Madonsela asked in an interview with Daily Maverick at the One Young World summit in Cape Town.

“The Joe Slovo approach was going to be similar to Habitat for Humanity... The government was going to provide the money, provide architects ... and then people were going to be part of building their own homes.

“And before we knew what was happening, the RDP programme became a tender system and now we’ve not been able to build enough homes, but we’ve also not been able to keep the culture of people doing things for themselves.”

Slovo was a proud member of the South African Communist Party (SACP) and the approach to RDP gives rise to the question: what would Chris Hani think?

Hani, who was general secretary of the party, was assassinated in April 1993, a year before the first democratic vote, so he never had to watch the movement he had given his life to trade a good deal of its economic imagination for a seat at the table.

Slovo got to watch, and to do some of the compromising. The Botshabelo Housing Accord he signed in 1994 put commercial banks and private developers at the centre of how the country would house its poor. He died a few months later, and the tender machine Madonsela describes had plenty of room to grow.

Professor Thuli Madonsela at a high-level consultative session with leaders of organised business formations at The Venue at Melrose Arch on 21 July 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

The tender is the economy

Madonsela’s diagnosis deserves to be taken seriously on its own terms, because it’s an economist’s complaint wearing a lawyer’s vocabulary. She argues that post-1994 South Africa set out to build a black middle class the way Afrikaner nationalists built a white one after the 1932 Carnegie Commission on the poor white problem: through the state.

Jobs from the state, contracts from the state. This made a certain sense when the beneficiaries were a small slice of the ­population. Run the same play for an entire country and you get musical chairs, with every young entrepreneur told to go and sell something to the government and nowhere near enough chairs.

She says that her fellow Constitution drafters did not envisage a pure free market system, but rather a state-contained one.

“That’s why it was supposed to be a developmental state, so a state that creates fair fertile conditions for jobs to be created. The apartheid state was a very intentional state in terms of destroying the brilliance of certain communities to create wealth and jobs.

“So, the Constitution meant to create a new society where there’s equal opportunity to create wealth and jobs. Now we have not equalised the opportunity to create wealth and therefore we rely on too few people to create jobs.”

Strip out the history and it reads as a clean description of what the clever people call a rent-seeking economy – where the powerful is the gatekeeper of primary resources and make profit off people paying to use them, instead of creating additional value.

From left: John Gomomo, Joe Slovo and Chris Hani during the Codesa negotiations in 1991 in South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Media24 Archives / Die Burger)

If the best return on effort is proximity to a budget, you’ve incentivised work to be limited to exploiting the budget. Councillors become tollgate operators because they happen to be standing at the tollgate. And the state, having outsourced the actual work, slowly loses the people who understand the work, which leaves it unable to tell a good contractor from a bad one.

It’s the least discussed part of the settlement, because the headline fights were about macro. Nationalisation drifted off the menu after the 1992 Davos meeting with global capital and the International Monetary Fund conditions attached to a 1993 loan.

The ANC government’s Gear (growth, employment and redistribution) economic strategy followed in 1996, with Trade and Industry Minister Alec Erwin, another communist, telling unionists the orthodoxy was irreversible and the pain short-term.

Thabo Mbeki and Trevor Manuel argued that Gear was the financial engine to make the state-led RDP a reality, but in fact it was a shift to more open markets because the country was freshly readmitted to the world and terrified of becoming a Latin American cautionary tale.

The settlement with private capital bought credibility South Africa still trades on.

The election market signal

Keeping the numbers in proportion, the SACP took 2.38% of the national vote, roughly 709,000 ballots, and 271 council seats. That’s more than the PA’s 192, but a long way short of the ANC’s 3,248 council seats.

The interesting bit is the shape, not the size. The SACP’s historical base is the urban industrial working class of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, and it struggled to clear 1% in most metros. Instead, 210 of its 271 seats came from the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, North West and Mpumalanga: rural, peri-urban and mining-adjacent.

The Mpumalanga Province People’s Red Caravan activation, held at Harold Molobela District, is on its third day. (Photo: X/SACP @SACP1921)

In King Sabata Dalindyebo’s ward 16 in the Eastern Cape, the ANC fell from 82.7% last time to 31.4%, and the SACP took the ward with 46.8%. Elundini’s ward 15 told the same story, with the ANC sliding from 82.3% to 31.8%.

In places like these, the municipality is often the biggest economic actor around, so the tender system is something people live with, not hear about.

Read it as a market signal and it makes a lot of sense. Voters are customers. The ANC’s local ballot share dropped from 45.59% in 2021 to 30.75%, and a small new entrant with an unfashionable product picked up a share in places the incumbent had taken for granted.

You don’t have to believe the product is communism to notice the unmet demand. What’s actually on sale is closer to this: the municipality should do the job itself, and answer for it when it doesn’t.

Neo-communism?

Which brings us to the 2026 software update. The old build was the Two-Stage National Democratic Revolution: win national liberation first, then get around to socialism once the institutions were safe. Stage two never shipped.

For 30 years, communist voters were told to vote ANC and the SACP’s independent electoral profile sat in a drawer. The new build, launched by general secretary Solly Mapaila in August under the banner Build People’s Power Where We Live, leaves the vanguard talk in the textbooks and runs on the operating system we already have: section 25 for land release, municipal councils, ward assemblies, the Constitution.

Read: nobody has to amend anything to insource a plumber.

Squint at the six commitments the SACP laid out in its 2026 manifesto and you see a procurement and tariff reform agenda in a red scarf.

End the tender system, which the party calls “a kind of legalised crime”, and employ municipal technicians directly.

Timeline of the SACP. Graphic: Jocelyn Adamson

Provide special tariffs for those who need it and end punitive cut-offs.

Create municipal work plans that tie infrastructure upkeep to youth and worker cooperatives.

Release municipal land for social housing and food gardens.

Open contract books.

Ensure participatory budgeting and select councillors whom the community can recall, so a council seat stops being a business opportunity.

In economic terms, it’s a make-or-buy decision with the answer flipped to make. Ronald Coase, the godfather of considering market transaction costs, would recognise the question being a choice between expanding the government or increasing procurement costs. Whether the answer is right will differ from municipality to municipality, which is exactly the kind of boring empirical matter politics tends to avoid.

The party also backed the manifesto with something unusually physical.

The People’s Red Caravan sent volunteer brigades through the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the Free State and the Northern Cape to drill boreholes, patch roads, refurbish community halls and install rainwater tanks. It’s campaign theatre, obviously. But it’s also a borehole.

Some explaining to do

None of this is free, and the sceptics have good questions. Municipalities are already financially stretched, so someone has to explain what pays the bulk water bill once cut-offs end.

Insourcing swaps a contract you can cancel for a permanent payroll, which works if the municipality can hire well and turns into a disaster if hiring becomes the new patronage channel.

SACP General Secretary Solly Mapaila briefs the media at COSATU House on 23 April 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The SACP reinforced its split from the ANC in the local government elections. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lubabalo Lesolle)

Move the gravy train from the supply chain to the HR department and you’ve changed the address, not the destination. And scrapping tenders lands on the small black-owned contractors, the very class the post-1994 settlement created, who aren’t all crooks and would reasonably ask where they’re meant to go.

The SACP has some explaining to do about its own record. Communists have sat in the Cabinet for three decades, among them Blade Nzimande at higher education and Rob Davies at trade and industry, through deindustrialisation and State Capture.

Marxist scholar David Masondo (one of Enoch Godongwana’s two deputy ministers of finance, a foil to the more liberally-minded Ashor Sarupen) has argued that deployment into executive office never changed the nature of the state, because the party stopped mobilising from below and settled for insider compromise.

The place to watch is the coalition agreements, not the national vote share. The South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union reckons the SACP holds enough seats to give the ANC a governing majority in 18 municipalities, and in Buffalo City in the Eastern Cape, where the party took five seats, the ANC isn’t ruling out a deal.

If insourcing and procurement terms start appearing as the price of SACP votes, that’s where the idea gets stress-tested, against real balance sheets.

Back to Hani, then, and to the question of whether the SACP has updated anything or just rediscovered the original spec. Read what Hani actually said and it’s striking how little of it is theory.

SACP leader Chris Hani in 1990. He was assassinated in 1993. (Photo: Media24 \ Gallo Images)

In an October 1992 interview with Beeld, he worried that the liberators would turn out to be elitists, driving Mercedes-Benzes and living in palaces on the country’s resources.

Two weeks before he was killed, he said the ANC’s next fight would be against a new enemy: the slog of socioeconomic restructuring, meaning jobs, houses, schools, clinics, a rebuilt education system, and refusing the “gravy train” of using public office to get rich. Socialism, he be­­lieved, isn’t heavy theory. It’s decent shelter, safe drinking water, healthcare, dignity for the old, a smaller gap between town and countryside, and “rolling back the tyranny of the market”.

That’s less a philosophy than a service delivery checklist, a set of outcomes with the mechanism left blank. The mechanism is where the SACP’s 2026 homework comes in.

Recallable councillors and open contract books are the 1969 Hani Memorandum’s complaint about leadership privilege in the ANC in exile, translated to ward level.

Insourcing is an answer to Madonsela’s tender state, offered by a party that spent years inside it. So was Hani ahead of his time? I’d say the opposite. He was right on time and the rest of us were late.

Madonsela’s own verdict is that South Africa made the wrong promise to young people: a fair ecosystem in place of a right to work. The SACP’s municipal decent work plans are, in a roundabout way, an attempt to slip that old promise back in. A 2.38% party won’t change the macro settlement. But it’s a price signal, and price signals are worth reading.

The market isn’t asking for communism. The people are pointing out that the state got outsourced and would like to discuss it. DM

This story first appeared in DM168, the Daily Maverick weekly newspaper, available countrywide for R39. The e-edition of the paper is now free for readers who are signed into their Daily Maverick account. Click here to access the latest e-edition.



