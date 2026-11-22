Ah, Chief Dwasaho! With a few days left before municipal councils must be constituted, politicians are horse-trading over positions while voters are left out in the cold. In the confusion, coalition becomes a tongue-twister: ordinary people set out to say it and end up with collusion. Perhaps this is no Freudian slip: these deals look like collusion to rob us blind, again.

But this political vocabulary was not born of a slip of the tongue. It stems from the catastrophic collapse of the once mighty ANC, which was trounced by the Blue Wave (DA). The ANC’s black, green and gold have been knocked from their old perch; now the orange (ActionSA), red (EFF and SACP) and green-black-red (MK party) will decide who governs.

Out of this new arithmetic comes a new political vocabulary: coalition, coalescing, collusion, contestation, compromise, contest, co-optation, colliding, collision, collapse.

Clearly, voters have a wicked sense of humour. They want a local council where the SACP argues for free services and all-out borrowing, versus the DA’s fiscally conservative stance. Perhaps voters want comedy more than fixing broken sewerage pipes, if Jacob Zuma’s party is suddenly part of the conversation around the local government reset agenda.

I may be wrong, but I posit that the SACP wishes for the slide of local government to accelerate so that the masses may rise, torpedo the capitalist arrangement and march to the Union Buildings to install a red flag and proclaim the People’s Democratic Republic of South Africa in 2029.

The parties coalesce to elect a mayor, contest seats, compromise over portfolios and share spoils. Contestation begins; interests collide. A minnow may emerge as kingmaker – no queenmaker, sadly.

When the bargain is about who gets what rather than what they will do together, the voters’ slip from coalition to collusion hardly feels like a mispronunciation. It sounds like the people have written the punchline.

The council may be constituted on paper, but its first test is whether it can deliver services. If the coalition is already coming apart before the first wheelie bin is emptied, the wheels may have come off before residents see any change.

The Blue Wave’s crowded table

The ANC has relegated the DA to the municipal substitutes’ bench, to be called on only if its preferred coalition line-up cannot make the numbers.

If those talks collapse, will the ANC and DA revive their national marriage in local councils – and dress political necessity up as principle? Will the DA and ActionSA build a rival municipal bloc, then recruit smaller parties to fill the gaps?

Or will the ANC, MK, EFF and SACP bury their grievances long enough to pass a mayoral vote, only to dig them up when portfolios are divided?

My liver, the busiest organ of state in the Gupta Republic, was in recovery mode when news broke that Geordin Hill-Lewis, the youngish DA federal leader with the sunny disposition, had opened coalition talks with none other than uBaba of MK, whose politics are famously anti-constitutional, anti-Western, anti-Cyril Ramaphosa and anti-ANC.

Imagine the DA’s avowedly capitalist, Constitution-loving Blue Wave colliding head-on with MK’s politics of absurdity. One arrives waving the Constitution; the other comes bearing Gedleyihlekisa’s smile of self-deception, no policies, no ideology, no urgency, and a leadership structure beholden to ­uBaba, the supreme leader. My liver, my leader, may need a longer recovery.

My heart sank when I saw the EFF confirm that the DA had approached it about working together at the local level, despite years of trading insults. Still, the question hangs over this coalition kitchen: will the Blue Wave now govern with both MK and the EFF?

What is this, a soup kitchen, my leader, where every party that can bring a few councillors gets a seat and a ladle?

Who pays for the feast?

I was minding my own business on social media when I chanced upon a picture of ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba and PA leader Gayton McKenzie smiling in shorts and T-shirts and looking at each other lovingly like newlyweds.

Really, is that what voters want – two anti-migrant leaders sitting at a table and breaking bread? Both have interesting histories of making money, though in very different ways: Mashaba through Black Like Me hair products during apartheid; McKenzie through the barrel of a gun in a democracy, nogal.

Trevor Noah may as well retire. Comedy is redundant; we have home-grown talent, already too big for South Africa.

My leader, future generations may very well remember the 14 days in November when the wining and dining of political adversaries was ordered by the electorate, financed by the Treasury, driven by ego and chaired by ambition. The result: local government held together by arithmetic, stitched with promises and kept upright by the fear of losing office.

When ambition takes the chair and ego sets the agenda, every disagreement can become a motion, every compromise a betrayal and every meeting a rehearsal

for collapse.

The people’s Treasury should fund services, not political vanity. If residents

are left with the bill and the overflowing bins, the joke will no longer be on voters. It will be on the collusions.

Perhaps, my leader, the new councils will coalesce around service delivery, compromise without collusion, survive contestation and avoid collision. If they cannot, voters need not master coalition’s pronunciation: when promises fail and taps run dry, they will call it collusion again.

What became of Lukhona Mnguni, Rise Mzansi’s baby-faced Johannesburg mayoral candidate? He was meant to dip his toes into the political waters. I hope he learnt a valuable lesson: trading the commentariat for the dugout requires nerves of steel, not just a ready smile and a research paper.

Till next week, my man. When Generation Z finally decides to vote, let them remember the 14 days in November. DM

Bhekisisa Mncube is an award-winning author and columnist.

This story first appeared in DM168, the Daily Maverick weekly newspaper, available countrywide for R39. The e-edition of the paper is now free for readers who are signed into their Daily Maverick account. Click here to access the latest e-edition.



