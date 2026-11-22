Pharmaceutical giant Aspen Pharmacare has been dealt another legal blow in the Labour Court in Gqeberha which dismissed its application for leave to appeal against a judgment ordering it to reinstate former employee Roderick Munnick a decade after he was unfairly dismissed.

In a judgment handed down on 11 November 2026, Labour Court Judge Molatelo Robert Makhura dismissed Aspen’s application, finding that the company had failed to demonstrate that another court would reasonably reach a different conclusion or that there were compelling reasons for the Labour Appeal Court to hear the matter.

On Friday, 20 November 2026 , Aspen spokesperson Shauneen Beukes declined to comment on the ruling, saying the company did not discuss internal or employee-related matters through the media.

Munnick, who has no formal legal training, was left to fight much of the legal battle himself after his previous legal representatives let him down. Speaking to Daily Maverick first in October, he said he was so determined to get his job back that he spent long nights poring over legal documents and case law, teaching himself the intricacies of labour law as he prepared to take on the pharmaceutical giant in court.

“I was forced to sit up from 12 noon until 4am. And I’m not talking about just one week. I’m talking from June until the night before the hearing. I couldn’t even sleep,” he said.

“It’s just reading and reading and reading until you fall asleep, then you wake up and carry on.”

The Labour Court ruled that Aspen Pharmacare’s 2016 dismissal of Roderick Munnick was unfair, ordering the pharmaceutical giant to reinstate the 50-year-old father of two from Gqeberha. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Aspen Pharmacare’s bid for leave to appeal

Pharmacare, trading as Aspen Pharmacare, sought leave to appeal on 13 grounds. It challenged the court’s findings that Munnick was not guilty of the misconduct for which he had been dismissed, that dismissal would have been disproportionate even if misconduct had been established and that the company had applied disciplinary measures inconsistently.

Aspen fired Munnick, who worked as a production technician at its Gqeberha plant, on 8 September 2016 following a workplace protest in May that year. The company accused him of inciting employees to participate in an unlawful picket.

However, in September 2026, Judge Makhura found that there was no evidence that Munnick had incited employees to participate in the protest and ruled that his dismissal was substantively unfair.

In October, an emotional Munnick told Daily Maverick that his unfair dismissal had had a devastating impact on his life.

“When you are unjustly and unfairly dismissed, it eats away at the very core of your faith and of your belief – and your humanity,” he said at the time.

“Not being able to secure permanent work, you know, it can really eat into your heart and into your soul. And it can lead you down a path of darkness.”

Munnick at the time said that despite the lows he had endured, he still had a deep appreciation for the company and the opportunities.

“And then knowing that you really, you really, you haven’t done anything wrong. You know, you love the company you work for. You love the people you work with. You love your job. You love what you do,” he said.

The pharmaceutical group also challenged Judge Makhura’s decision to substitute the arbitration award with an order declaring Munnick’s dismissal substantively unfair and directing his retrospective reinstatement, together with back pay for specified periods.

However, Judge Makhura found no basis for granting leave to appeal. “I am not persuaded that another court would reasonably arrive at a different conclusion, nor am I satisfied that any other compelling reason exists to warrant the hearing of an appeal. The application therefore fails to meet the requisite threshold and falls to be dismissed,” reads the judgment.

‘It has cost me my family and my lifestyle’

When Daily Maverick visited Munnick at his home in Schauderville, Gqeberha, in October, he was living in a windowless back room measuring approximately 2m by 8m, which he had built behind his mother’s home.

He had lost his income and was evicted from his previous accommodation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Roderick Munnick, who declined to have his face photographed during an October interview with Daily Maverick, said his unfair dismissal by Aspen Pharmacare had broken him. He spent countless nights in this small shelter, working under a single light and poring over stacks of legal documents to prepare for his Labour Court hearing. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)



The consequences of his dismissal extended far beyond the loss of his job, affecting his ability to provide for his children, support his mother and contribute to the community.

“It’s not just cost me my family, but a lifestyle I became accustomed to, looking after my children, taking them on vacation, being able to give my mom extra money every month, and supporting the two soup kitchens that I was supporting,” Munnick said. DM