Public order police used stun grenades and a water cannon to disperse a group of about 350 people marching against illegal immigrants in Gqeberha. The clash between Eastern Cape police and March and March supporters, led by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, started when police prevented the crowd from getting onto Stanford Road.

Stanford Road was on the approved route for the march, but it is adjacent to Durban Road, where there are foreign-owned spaza shops and supermarkets, and some informal traders operate from the pavement and sometimes the parking spaces along the road.

The police argued that they did not want the marchers to go to Durban Road because it could lead to potential clashes with foreign nationals and it wasn’t safe for the protesters.

March and March supporters protest in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, on 20 November 2026, marching against illegal immigrants. (Photo: Andisa Bonani)

The march was approved to start in Sydenham, near the Home Affairs’ immigration offices, go down Kempston Road and turn onto Stanford Road.

The crowd was eventually allowed to march along Stanford Road, but only after intense squabbling between the march leaders and the police. Two marchers were arrested during the stand-off.

‘Splinter group’

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed the arrest of two people.

Police were deployed along the approved route to ensure public safety and manage traffic disruptions, he said. Road closures were implemented along the route, while Durban Road in Korsten was also closed as a precautionary measure.

“When the march of about 350 persons reached the intersection of Kempston Road and Stanford Road, a splinter group deviated from the approved route and continued straight along Kempston Road towards Durban Road.

“Members of the Public Order Police responded and took action to disperse the splinter group. During the intervention, two individuals, a male and a female, were arrested at the scene. Both were taken to Mount Road Police Station for detention.”

Marchers hide from the water cannon as police prevent them from entering Stanford Road in Gqeberha, on 20 November 2026 . (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

The pair will appear in the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 23 November, on charges of contravening the Regulation of Gatherings Act, resisting arrest and assaulting a police official.

March and March attracted scores of supporters from various townships in Nelson Mandela Bay. Groups also travelled from KuGompo City and Mthatha; another group was bused in from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Ngobese-Zuma declares war on police

Addressing the crowd, Ngobese-Zuma told supporters that the police had declared war against South Africans by siding with illegal immigrants.

“Why are South Africans not allowed in certain areas? It does not make sense. Our course of action is that we will go to Durban Road even if it’s not today, but eventually we will because this is our country. The police, those dogs, will suffer the same fate as the apartheid cops. We have not been violent. The police were violent on us by using stun grenades at a peaceful march.”

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma addresses the crowd outside Adcock Stadium in Gqeberha, on 20 November 2026. (Photo: Andisa Bonani)

“Today I saw with my own eyes that the government of South Africa has declared its own citizens an enemy,” she said. “This will not end here today. When we leave for our communities, we will go mobilise. The march does not end here, it continues in our communities because you all witnessed how the police were violent on us. We have been called lies for saying this in KZN.

“Their (police) strategy is to block the roads, tell us we can’t go to certain roads in a democratic country and after this they use the little power they have by shooting at us. The days of police officers abusing us are coming to an end. For us to win the fight against foreigners, we must win the fight against the police.”

UDM backs march

UDM deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa and party chair Yongama Zigebe were among the marchers.

Negotiating with the police, Kwankwa said a perimeter was set for the march and that the majority of the people were compliant.

“About 90% of the people were on the approved route waiting for orders, including myself, but you used water cannons on us. There was a group from KZN that had just arrived and got off the bus but they were showered by the cannon.”

Kwankwa said he will escalate the use of force by the police to the national police commissioner because people’s rights had been violated.

UDM deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, centre, says he supports the March and March movement, on 20 November 2026. (Photo: Andisa Bonani)

Speaking to the media later, Kwankwa said the battle against illegal immigration and undocumented migrants in South Africa was not a struggle for March and March alone.

“It’s a struggle for all patriotic citizens and those who understand and respect the laws. This struggle is about ensuring that the government implements its own immigration laws; it’s not about discriminating against people or being xenophobic.

‘This is an unadulterated claptrap that a march will be redirected simply because of fears that some people who are illegal will not allow access to South Africans who want to march peacefully in the stretch of road, exercising their constitutional rights. It’s nonsensical and we can’t allow it.”

‘Uplift the country’

People on Durban Road watched the crowd march along Stanford Road, some shouting at the marchers.

Businessman Umar Ahmad, who was seen arguing with some of the marchers, showed them his South African identity document. He said he did not understand the purpose of the march.

Gqeberha businessman Umar Ahmad says he is determined to remain in Durban Road as he breaks no laws. (Photo: Andisa Bonani)

“They came from Durban to do the same nonsense they have been doing in KZN. They should have used all the money spent to uplift the country. I’m a South African and I will die in Korsten. I wake up in the morning, go to work and mind my business,” Ahmad said.

Asked about Durban Road’s reputation for crime, Ahmad said: “100% and the police know about it too and therefore it should be reported to them.”

Gqeberha deputy convenor for the march Khaliphile Kaizer Mbanyana said he was happy that people from others parts of the province and KwaZulu-Natal came to support the march. He claimed foreigners were selling illegal goods in the area and violating municipal by-laws while “no one is doing anything about it”. DM