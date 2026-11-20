The Southern Africa Litigation Centre (Salc) has called on the National Prosecuting Authority and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation to open a criminal investigation into South Africa’s authorisation and export of arms to Myanmar between 2017 and 2021.

This should include investigating the National Conventional Arms Control Committee (NCACC), comprising Cabinet ministers and senior officials, which officially authorised the sale of the SA arms to Myanmar, a Salc statement made clear.

The litigation centre issued the call in the light of the judgment of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday, 19 November, that the Myanmar military government had committed genocide against the Rohingya minority in Myanmar and had violated the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

A Rohingya protester cries while praying during a demonstration in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on 4 December 2016 against Myanmar government violence in Rakhine State. (Photo: Fazry Ismail / EPA)

Salc said the ICJ judgment – the court’s first verdict of genocide – was historic and its impact on the genocide case South Africa has brought against Israel at the court could be lasting, “as it clarifies both the law and the standard of evidence that applies to states’ obligations under the Genocide Convention”.

“The judgment speaks directly to questions that could be relevant for South Africa’s case,” said Atilla Kisla, international justice cluster lead at Salc.

“For instance, the court confirmed that genocide can be committed in the course of a military operation against an armed group. It observed that Myanmar’s ‘assessment of Arsa [the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army] as a terrorist threat does not preclude the possibility that Myanmar acted with genocidal intent’.

“Equally important is that the court found that genocidal intent can coexist with other intentions. In its words , ‘When some elements of the evidentiary record may allow additional intention to be inferred, but the totality of the evidence can only be explained by the perpetrator’s genocidal intent, the only reasonable inference standard is met’.

“This matters as it shows that a state cannot simply point to a military aim or objective to show that genocidal intent is not the only reasonable inference,” said Kisla. “At the same time, the court was careful not to lower the bar in this regard.”

Atilla Kisla from the Southern Africa Litigation Centre. (Photo: LinkedIn)

Kisla also noted that the ICJ had highlighted that hate speech can be relevant evidence of a state’s genocidal intent, especially when it comes from a high-ranking government official.

“All this does not mean South Africa’s case is decided and none of this makes South Africa’s task easy. The standard of proof remains demanding. Israel will most likely argue that its situation differs from Myanmar’s context. South Africa will have to answer that with evidence.

“South Africa’s case will be decided on its own evidence, and today’s judgment shows how much every piece of that evidence can matter.”

Nicole Fritz, executive director of the Campaign for Free Expression, said: “What is clear from today’s ruling is that there has been no change in the evidentiary standards required by the court to establish genocide – certainly no lowering of the ‘legal threshold for proving genocide’, as US ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz has ludicrously alleged was Navi Pillay’s objective.” (Pillay, the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, was an ad hoc judge in the case.)

Nicole Fritz. (Photo: Supplied)

Fritz said the ICJ ruling shouldn’t be read as a rehearsal for a prospective Gaza ruling, but “it would also be naive to think that we in South Africa won’t read it for what it potentially portends for the case SA brings. And here the most obvious relevance is that today’s Myanmar judgment clarifies that the existence of another or concurrent intention does not necessarily disprove genocidal intent.

“A state cannot escape responsibility simply by invoking counterterrorism, military necessity or an intention to displace a population. Those explanations must be tested against the totality of the evidence. Where the totality of that evidence can only reasonably be explained by an additional intention to destroy a protected group, the requirements of the Genocide Convention are met.”

SA welcomes judgment

The South African government welcomed the judgment and called on Myanmar to implement it fully, including by “taking immediate and effective steps to investigate persons reasonably suspected of committing acts prohibited under the Genocide Convention and, where warranted, prosecuting and punishing them”.

It also called on Myanmar to obey the court’s order to provide restitution and compensate the Rohingya group and its members for damage not made good by restitution, including assurances and guarantees of non-repetition.

Rohingya refugees stand on a capsized wooden boat as they wait to be rescued off the coast of West Aceh, Indonesia, on 21 March 2024. (Photo: Zainal Abidin / EPA)

“South Africa will carefully study this judgment and assess its implications for international law, including for ongoing and future cases under the Genocide Convention,” said the government in a statement issued by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

It added that the international community must uphold its commitment to preventing and punishing the crime of genocide wherever it occurs, and to support the full implementation of the court’s judgment.

“South Africa as a third-party state will look at its obligations arising from this judgment.”

The Peace Palace, seat of the International Court of Justice at The Hague in the Netherlands. (Photo: United Nations / Flickr)

In that regard, Salc noted that the ICJ judgment “has legal implications for conduct beyond Myanmar’s border. Between 2017 and 2021 – the years in which UN experts documented the atrocities, the International Criminal Court opened an investigation and the ICJ itself ordered provisional measures against Myanmar to prevent genocide – South Africa’s National Conventional Arms Control Committee (NCACC) authorised arms exports to Myanmar.”

Those exports, including rangefinders, transceivers and communication equipment, totalled just over R218-million, according to the NCACC’s annual reports for 2017 to 2021.

“In July 2024, in a case brought by Salc, the high court (in Pretoria) set those permits aside,” said Salc.

“The high court further clarified that the NCACC has an obligation to suspend arms exports to any state reasonably suspected by UN mandate-holders of genocide, crimes against humanity or war crimes. That order stopped future transfers. It did not answer for the weapons already sent.

“The Genocide Convention obliges every state to prevent genocide and punish it. You cannot prevent a genocide by arming the people committing it. South African authorities have an obligation to investigate and, where the evidence supports it, prosecute such conduct.”

It added that arms transfers to a state committing genocide could breach the convention itself.

“Salc therefore calls on the National Prosecuting Authority and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation to open a criminal investigation into the authorisation and export of arms to Myanmar between 2017 and 2021.

“That investigation must follow the entire chain: from production on the factory floor, to the permit approved by the NCACC, to the contract of sale, to the export through South Africa’s ports and airports,” said Salc. And arms exports to Myanmar by Russia, China, India and elsewhere must be investigated in the same way, and those responsible held to account.

Daily Maverick asked NCACC spokesperson Sipho Mashaba for comment and is awaiting his response. DM