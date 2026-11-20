I will remember this November as the month of mushrooms. Magic in the Time of Mushrooms, with a nod to my favourite Gabriel Garcia Márquez novel, Love in the Time of Cholera. I love wild mushrooms and eat them whenever I can get hold of them, but I’ve never consumed as many mushrooms, or as many varieties, as I did in the past fortnight.

I’ve even eaten mushrooms that I managed to forage myself! Okay, my Frenchman actually spotted the big orange Amanita caesarea, commonly known as caesar’s mushroom because it was a favourite of the Roman emperors. Legend has it that the emperor Claudius loved it so much that his wife, Agrippina, poisoned him with similar-looking mushrooms in a plot to crown her son, Nero, as the new emperor. (And we know how that story ended, don’t we?) This juicy bit of conjecture might have added some extra flavour to the firm flesh of the mushroom on my plate that night.

But it was I who spotted the massive umbrella mushroom, pale with brown spots and a pearly necklace around its tall stem. (I had no idea what I was picking, though, I simply found it irresistibly pretty.) And together we discovered a whole bunch of Lactarius deliciosus, commonly known as delicious milk cap, I kid you not, because they are truly delicious.

You have to understand that this is a huge feat, because the two of us have never been able to find and identify an edible mushroom in the wild. I have confessed this in writing, more than once, even joking that since we’re unable to find mushrooms, we try really hard to find friends who can find mushrooms – and share them with us, of course. Because we really, really love all kinds of wild mushrooms.

‘Ordinary’ mushrooms

I’m talking “ordinary” mushroom – I’ve never tried magic mushrooms or shrooms, not even disguised as gummies – because I’m a wimp when it comes to hallucinogens. My more daring partner has tried just about everything in life at least once, but nowadays he also prefers safe edible mushrooms. And I’m beginning to doubt the existence of “ordinary” mushrooms anyway. Surely all wild mushrooms are magic mushrooms?

Of this I became convinced while enjoying the tastiest wild-mushroom risotto of my life, made with mushrooms foraged during an outing organised by a Périgord mycology society. But perhaps I wouldn’t have spotted the small notice on the window of a village shop, inviting anyone to come along and learn, if I hadn’t already had mushrooms on my mind and in my belly. What happened is that our village’s annual cèpe market, apparently the most famous one in the region, opened for a brief season about two weeks ago. I’ve been hearing about this traditional market ever since we moved to the village, but we’d missed it for two years in a row because we were travelling elsewhere during the limited cèpe season.

The problem is that you can’t predict the exact season for anything sprouting in the wild, it all depends on weather patterns, on how much sunshine and how much rain you get for how many days. The only certainty is that the market is always held in autumn – although this year even this seemed uncertain. The summer was so exceptionally hot and dry, and the rain came so late, that we were wondering whether there would be any cèpe market at all before the end of autumn.

(Photos: Supplied / Marita van der Vyver)

And then it happened. Huge excitement in the village when we saw the banner announcing the market that Friday morning, and from around two o’clock in the afternoon the crowd waiting behind barriers steadily grew, all eyes on the mayor weighing each crate of cèpes brought by whoever managed to forage enough cèpes to sell. There were even TV cameras and microphones from local news channels to capture the joyous event.

The market opens when the church clock strikes three, not a moment before, and then the crowd rushes past the barriers to find the best mushrooms at the best price. Friends of ours have had the misfortune of driving from another village and arriving at the market at about ten minutes past three, only to find every single crate of cèpes already sold out.

On that first Friday I was there as a spectator, not intending to buy anything, because almost all the cèpes are sold in 5kg crates at a price of around 100 euros per crate. Somewhat above our budget, and what would the two of us do with all those fresh cèpes anyway? We have very limited freezing space in our fridge because we eat as little frozen food as possible – and why would we spend a fortune on fresh mushrooms just to end up freezing them? We could of course dry them, as some of our neighbours do, but once again we asked ourselves why go to the trouble of finding fresh cèpes if we didn’t eat them as fresh as possible.

No, we decided, we’d rather wait, come again the next day and the day after, because the old-timers told us that there were occasionally sellers with only two or three cèpes in a small basket. That’s what we would wait for, that magic basket with three perfect young cèpes. Not “seniors”, as the old cèpes are euphemistically called, sometimes when they are close to what I would call vrot in my mother tongue. So we waited and watched the buyers and realised you have to know your cèpes to buy your cèpes. Judging the colour, prodding them with a finger, even sniffing them. Although the sniffing can get a bit complicated for senior sniffers, since the crates are all unceremoniously dumped on the cement floor of the open market hall, not neatly arranged on tables as all the other stuff you buy at food markets in France. You have to be able to crouch down to touch the mushrooms.

What we didn’t know, on that first market day, was that not only cèpes were sold. In one corner there were a few smaller crates with other kinds of mushrooms, strange shapes we’d never seen before – and we got so carried away by the frantic buying around us that we carried home a crate of really weird-looking fungi, frilly white shapes resembling seaweed, commonly known as cauliflower mushroom. Plus a few parasol mushrooms, which at that stage I’d never tasted, though by now I’ve become quite the expert when it comes to cooking them in different ways.

(Photo: Supplied / Marita van der Vyver)

We had to go back the next day, you see, in search of that elusive small basket of cèpes, and ended up buying some more parasols. Within four days we had so many mushrooms in the house that we couldn’t eat them fast enough, so we skipped the market for a couple of days. And when we returned on the Friday, exactly a week after the official opening, the banner was gone, the sellers and buyers were gone, the whole magical mushroom circus had disappeared overnight. As circuses invariably do after sprinkling a little magic over small towns.

“Bof,” the Frenchman said with the famous French shoulder shrug. “There goes our last chance to eat cèpes this year.”

But then an old couple in a battered old car beckoned us closer and asked if we would be interested in buying the basket of cèpes on the woman’s lap. On closer inspection she wasn’t that old, but she had a missing front tooth and the kind of deeply lined face that used to belong to French peasants but is becoming increasingly rare. (And the car was probably no older or more battered than our own Opel Meriva.) There were exactly three cèpes in her basket, exactly what we’d been hoping to find all week, although these looked rather “senior” and she insisted that we had to eat them that same night. Which should probably have warned us, but what can I say? We were desperate to taste some cèpes and this really seemed like our last chance.

We offered her the going rate for fresh cèpes on the official market, and the alacrity with which she accepted our offer should have been the next warning. But I’ve always been terrible at driving down prices and the Frenchman is even worse, so we paid for the “seniors” (after running to fetch our own basket because hers wasn’t included in the deal) and sautéd them a few hours later with a little garlic and mixed them with pasta. Of all the mushroom dishes we tried during the past fortnight – mixed with pasta, in an omelette, in more than one risotto, as a side-dish with chicken, in an Italian-inspired stew with sausage slices and tomatoes, in an Asian-inspired dish with soya sauce and sesame oil – this was the only flop. The seniors were simply too senior. Their texture became mushy, slightly slimy, when cooked – and I couldn’t finish the plate of cèpes I’d wanted all year long.

But all was not lost. Since we never waste food, we’d already produced a delectable soup with the chopped stems of the parasol mushrooms (instead of throwing them away after frying the tops), so we thought we’d try pulping the mushy cooked cèpes for another soup. And what a grand idea that turned out to be. For lunch the next day we had a bowl of dark, rich, flavourful cèpe soup, with nutty cereal bread and salted butter on the side.

(Photo: Supplied / Marita van der Vyver)

You’d think that we’d be fed up with mushrooms (quite literally) by the time we joined the foraging outing earlier this week. Au contraire, we were on a mushroom binge and enjoying every moment. There were about 50 people and a few dogs at the departure point, the people ranging in age from a toddler and a pre-teen (who knew more about mushrooms than many of the adults) and some laid-back youngsters with studs and tattoos and vegan picnics, to a dozen middle-aged or retired couples (some of them also absolute beginners like me and the Frenchman). Oh, and a very old man in a red checkered shirt who looked as if he could barely walk through the woods, never mind bend down to collect mushrooms, but his basket was overflowing with mushrooms after we’d all spent about two hours foraging on our own.

The aim was to pick as many different types of mushrooms as we could spot, not only the edible ones, so that the organisers could list all the species found on a particular day in a particular spot. After an al fresco lunch at long tables – everyone brought their own picnic, and even the plainest picnic food tastes good when eaten at long tables in the soft autumn light of a glorious sunny day – a professional mycologist helped us identify all our mushrooms. And of course we could take the edible ones home with us.

It was a humbling experience to check out some of the other collectors’ baskets. Here I was thinking the Frenchman and I were not faring too badly with about twenty varieties of mushrooms in our basket, all carefully extracted to conserve the stems and the knobs at the bottom of the stems because we’d been told that you need to examine the whole mushroom to identify it correctly. And although some of our smaller treasures were so fragile that they fell apart in our basket, we had a few bigger examples too, of which at least three were edible. Or rather, we thought we had “bigger examples”, until we saw the enormous mushrooms in other baskets.

‘Fly-killer mushrooms’

I was particularly impressed with a gigantic Amanita muscaria, commonly known in French by the unromantic name of “fly-killer mushrooms” because they are toxic to humans and, it seems, lethal to flies. I still prefer to call them fairy mushrooms because as a child I believed these red caps with white spots were the roofs of fairy homes, as depicted in illustrated children’s books. Ever since I moved to this mushroom-rich region, I’ve spotted only one tiny fairy mushroom in the wild, but here my fellow mushroom collectors were carrying massive fly-killers in their baskets. How was it possible that they found them in the same patch of woods that I explored this morning? Or, the more embarrassing question, how was it possible that I could not see these huge objects shining like red traffic lights among the autumn leaves?

The only conclusion I could reach, was that I might have made massive strides as a mushroom forager – by actually finding anything edible at all – but I still have a long, long way to go. And that night, as we ate our fabulous wild-mushroom risotto, I knew I wanted to walk further on this road. Or through these woods. At least until I can train my lazy eyes to look closer at whatever is right in front of them.

This feels like more than a lesson in finding mushrooms. It is also, I suspect, a lesson for all of us, whether we like mushrooms or not. It is about Ways of Seeing, as John Berger named his most famous book. And yes, I know that book is about looking at art and images, but why can’t we also apply it to looking at mushrooms – or anything else in life, for that matter?

(Photo: Supplied / Marita van der Vyver)

Taste of the week: Mushrooms, obviously, but of all the mushrooms we tasted this week the most pleasant surprise was the frilly white cauliflower fungi. The texture resembles noodles, which perhaps explains why it worked so well in an Asian-inspired dish, marinated for an hour in soya sauce, sesame oil, rice vinegar and cayenne pepper, then sautéd for barely a minute and mixed with cooked brown basmati rice. A superbly simple taste sensation.

Sight of the week: The white-dotted red “roof”of that impressive fairy mushroom, big enough for a whole commune of fairies and elves. I’ve since learned that a certain wild mushroom found in Asia can cause vivid hallucinations of tiny people, clinically known as Lilliputian hallucinations (another literary reference found in my mushroom research), when eaten undercooked. And I can’t help wondering if this isn’t maybe how all those stories connecting mushrooms with fairies started. Maybe Swift simply had a bad trip on shrooms before he wrote Gulliver’s Travels, which is all about tripping, after all?



Sound of the week: Our mushroom foraging happened on Armistice Day, and as I passed an ancient stone church the bells started ringing, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, to commemorate the end of the war that was supposed to end all wars. It was a solemn reminder that wars are still raging all around us, in Europe, once again, in Ukraine, but also in Gaza, Iran, Africa and too many other places we don’t even know about. We’ll have to do much more than ring church bells to stop the slaughter, but still, the sound of the bells was beautiful. DM

Republished from Marita van der Vyver’s Substack. Read more of her Substack pieces here.