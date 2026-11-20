

A post-mortem examination had revealed one hippo, a young adult female, had "a compacted mass of discarded synthetic fishing nets that had caused a complete physical blockage at the junction between the stomach and small intestine," KWS said in a statement on X on Thursday.

KWS said an examination of the other hippo, an adult female, showed gas buildup in the animal's stomach had severely compressed its lungs.

"Maize stalks were observed among the stomach contents and may have contributed to dietary overload and excessive fermentation," KWS said.

KWS appealed to fishermen and local communities to avoid irresponsible handling and disposing of fishing nets and exposure of wildlife to dangerous food materials. It did not say when the animals, from Lake Naivasha in central Kenya, had died.

In August, Kenya said at least 18 elephants had likely died from cyanide poisoning due to the ingestion of pesticide-contaminated tomatoes from farms bordering Kenya's Amboseli ecosystem.

Fiona, a Nile hippo who became a viral online sensation after the Cincinnati Zoo chronicled her survival following premature birth nearly a decade ago, died on Thursday after eating a winter hat that fell into her habitat last week.

(Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Additional reporting by Vincent Mumo Nzilani; Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)