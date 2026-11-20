In a public notice released jointly by Johannesburg Water and the City of Johannesburg on Wednesday, 18 November, residents were notified of level 2 water restrictions that will be effective as of Saturday, 21 November.

This decision was prompted by the rising pressure put on Rand Water to supply treated bulk water to the City of Johannesburg as demand increased beyond the city’s allocated limit, according to the announcement. With these restrictions, Johannesburg Water intends to reduce the city’s water usage by 200 million litres a day in order to restore reservoir levels.

Tshwane and Mogale City have already been placed on level 2 restrictions. Tshwane surpassed its water usage allocation by 34%, and Mogale City surpassed its allocation by 6.7%, prompting the restrictions.

The City of Johannesburg has exceeded its water allocation target every week in the last year. (Source: Rand Water)

Data recorded on Rand Water’s weekly consumption graph show that water use in Joburg consistently exceeded the temporary 1,528 megalitres a day target between 17 November 2025 and 16 of November 2026. These statistics reveal a year of continued strain for Rand Water.

The announcement of the increased restrictions came in the middle of a week plagued by mass water shortages around the city.

From 16 November, water shortages were recorded by Johannesburg Water in the northern, eastern, western and southern regions, with Brixton 1 Tower, Crown Gardens, Meadowlands and the Steyn City reservoirs being some of the hardest hit.

An unfortunate but necessary step

Water justice advocate and WaterCan executive director Dr Ferrial Adam said although implementing restrictions was not a solution to Johannesburg Water’s underlying issues, they were a necessary step in preventing a completely waterless future for many residents.

“They have to put into place something that can allow us to have water for longer. What is worrying is that if we don’t do this, a lot of homes will not have water for a long period of time,” Adam said.

There were multiple compounding issues, such as inadequate infrastructure, climate change, El Niño and mismanagement that not only made Johannesburg’s water issue a “polycrisis” but also a call to action for all residents to play their part in decreasing the pressure placed on the system, she said.

Adam acknowledged the government failures, but said the severity of the water crisis required the prioritisation of action over finger-pointing.

A woman gets water from a street tap to do her laundry in Alexandra township. (Photo: Alexander Joe/AFP)

Level 2 restrictions

Under the new level 2 water restrictions, residential, commercial and institutional consumers may not use municipal water at any time of the day to:

Water private or public lawns, parks and spaces;

Rinse pavements, driveways or surfaces; or

Moisten building sand.

For Johannesburg City operators and contractors, these restrictions mean:

They’re prohibited from watering any public parks and gardens with municipal water; and

The Johannesburg Roads Agency should substitute its use of municipal water with treated effluent.

Time is the main difference between level 1 and 2 restrictions. Under level 1, watering the garden was only prohibited between 6am and 6pm. Watering your garden is now banned entirely.

Non-compliance with these restrictions could result in a fine or imprisonment, said Johannesburg Water’s executive manager of stakeholder relations and communications, Nondumiso Mabuza.

“The only fine is a criminal one. The City of Johannesburg Water Services By-laws, 2023, provide as follows: in terms of Section 133(3), a person convicted is liable to a fine of up to R120,000, or imprisonment of up to 36 months if they don’t pay,” Mabuza said.

In cases of continued offences, the court may “add a daily fine for every day [the offence] continues after the council has given notice”.

Residents generally complied with level 1 water restrictions.

“The effectiveness of level 2 restrictions will be measured primarily against three indicators: a reduction in daily water demand, the recovery of reservoir and tower levels, [as well as] overall water reliability,” Mabuza said.

Increased tariffs

To encourage compliance, Johannesburg Water has also released updated level 2 water restriction tariffs that will take effect from 1 December.

Level 2 water restrictions tariffs are an average 8% higher than level 1.

The City of Johannesburg’s 2026/27 Water and Sanitation Comparative Tariff Schedule outlines a predetermined billing system that is subject to change depending on the severity of the water crisis.

Despite these measures to keep water use within the target, Johannesburg residents will still be expected to pay more while access to water is reduced.

Economic repercussions

“The notice says Johannesburg Water will cut supply volumes by 20% in deemed consumption and prepaid meter areas. These are overwhelmingly working-class and poor communities, many of which already live with intermittent supply,” the Water Crisis Committee said in a statement sent to Daily Maverick.

Although the committee welcomed the restrictions, it urged the government to be cognisant of the inequalities that exist in Johannesburg as a result of spatial apartheid, and ensure that the poor were not hit the hardest by the incoming restrictions.

It called on the City and Johannesburg Water to give public undertakings that:

The heaviest reductions would start in high consumption areas, where gardens were still watered and pools still filled, and

Alternative supply would arrive well before the 24-hour mark in areas where outages had already become routine.

Although the restrictions apply to all parts of the city, Johannesburg Water will continue to monitor water consumption levels across various communities and target specific “areas where customers pay a flat rate and/or have prepaid meters whose consumption is remarkably high and outside their allocated volumes”, Mabuza said.

Areas where the “restrictions do not achieve the required reduction in demand” would also be targeted, she said.

Leaks and illegal connections

One of the contributing factors to the multilayered water crisis in Johannesburg is the issue of non-revenue water losses. With every burst or leaking water pipe, every illegal connection and every billing irregularity, a large volume of water sent into Johannesburg’s water distribution system is unaccounted for or unbilled, resulting in Johannesburg Water not being able to generate revenue from it.

That leaves residents without sufficient water supply while simultaneously increasing Johannesburg’s Water usage costs and levels. Non-revenue water makes up 44.79% of the city’s water, costing R3.837-billion, according to the City of Johannesburg’s most recent Group Annual Financial Statements.

The lost water is made up of leaks and burst pipes (23.72%), unbilled but authorised water for informal settlements (11.85%) and illegal connections (9.22%).

Johannesburg’s water infrastructure backlog remains a major threat. It would cost R127-billion to replace the city’s ageing water infrastructure, with R26.61-billion needing urgent replacement within two years, according to the Department of Water and Sanitation’s most recent portfolio committee report.

Rand Water takes strain

Rand Water buys unprocessed water from the Department of Water and Sanitation within a predetermined limit of 1,802 million cubic metres of water a year.

Rand Water then purifies the water to meet drinkable water standards, and subsequently sells the water to municipalities across Gauteng within a certain limit in relation to their respective licensed allocations.

Johannesburg’s licensed allocation is 1,528 megalitres a day. These allocated limits are determined by the fact that Rand Water is also limited in the amount of water it can extract from the nation’s rivers and dams.

Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said the domino effect was in full force, with the utility feeling the pressure to remind municipalities to encourage water preservation.

“Currently, Rand Water is exceeding the provisions of the abstraction licence. Rand Water continues to engage with municipalities to highlight the importance of managing consumption within the agreed bulk water supply contracts.” DM