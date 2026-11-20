

Both countries saw prospects for partnership in the strategic waterway of the South China Sea, including progress in discussions on areas for joint development, Prabowo's office said on Friday.

"Our relationship, we think, keeps growing stronger," Prabowo said. "We have reached a more aligned understanding."

A report on the Prabowo meeting by Chinese state news agency Xinhua did not explicitly mention the South China Sea, but it cited Prabowo as saying that positive progress has been made in joint maritime development.

Cooperation agreements with China in the strategic waterway of the South China Sea have been sensitive for years, with some nations wary of deals they fear could be interpreted as legitimising Beijing's vast claims.

Indonesia courted controversy in November 2024 when the two countries signed a maritime development deal, agreeing "on joint development in areas of overlapping claims" during Prabowo's visit to China.

That wording sparked concern in Indonesia, with analysts saying it could be interpreted as a change in Jakarta's long-held stance as a non-claimant state in the South China Sea, and risked compromising Indonesia's sovereign rights to exploit resources in its exclusive economic zone.

Shortly after the controversy, Indonesia's foreign ministry said it does not recognise China's claims over the South China Sea and Prabowo said he would "always safeguard our sovereignty."

PARTNERSHIPS

China and Indonesia launched negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement at the meeting, Xinhua reported.

The meeting between the two leaders followed a Wednesday agreement by Indonesia and China to launch four strategic partnerships worth $71.8 billion, including the development of 10 smart cities.

Prabowo also said on Thursday that Indonesia had ratified its membership in ​the World AI Cooperation Organization, an intergovernmental body China said would promote international cooperation and global ​governance in artificial intelligence.

Xi called on both countries to advance major projects such as the $7.3 billion China-funded bullet train, and deepen cooperation in energy and mineral resources, artificial intelligence, the digital economy, and clean energy, Xinhua cited Xi as saying.

Prabowo, who made China his first foreign visit after taking office as president, has long praised China's poverty reduction and infrastructure development.

At the APEC gathering this week in Shenzhen, Prabowo expressed his "admiration" at the "historic" meeting between Xi, US President Donald Trump, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, his government communications agency said.

Prabowo's remarks in Shenzhen reflect Indonesia's long-standing foreign policy of non-alignment, the agency added.

Prabowo has said Indonesia would befriend every country, including China and the US.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto, Stefanno Sulaiman and Gayatri Suroyo; Additional reporting Liz Lee in Shenzhen; Editing by Martin Petty)