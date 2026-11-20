By Harold Isaac

Haiti's national police said that neither police officers nor civilians were hurt during the operation in Martissant, a residential area of the city, whose wider metropolitan area is home to about 3 million people.

Security operations against heavily-armed gangs have escalated in Haiti since the deployment of Salvadoran troops last month.

Authorities have not disclosed overall casualties but the UN estimates that over 2,250 people have been killed during security operations in the first nine months of this year, including more than 300 civilians.

Haitian police published a video on social media in which a building can be seen collapsing under a large cloud of smoke.

Reuters verified that the video released by Haitian police was filmed in Martissant, based on road layouts, buildings and greenery that matched satellite imagery of the area.

The southwestern area of Martissant is under the influence of the Gran Ravine, Ti Bwa and 5 Segond gangs, according to security analysts. They are all members of a broad alliance known as Viv Ansanm, designated a terrorist organization by Washington.

Police said the operation was run alongside the government's Task Force, a group which runs operations using explosive drones with the support of a private military contractor run by Blackwater founder Erik Prince.

Police said no Salvadoran personnel took part in the operation. El Salvador's government did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has published videos of dramatic security strikes since he deployed 2,000 troops after four members of a UN-backed mission went missing on October 18.

But analysts warn that without a plan to hold territory long-term, anti-gang strikes could backfire on civilians living in the area.

(Reporting by Harold Isaac in Port-au-Prince and Monica Naime and Gael Montiel in Meixco City; Writing by Natalia Siniawski and Sarah Morland; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Deepa Babington)