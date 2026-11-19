Two investment managers can quote the same fee and cost an investor very different amounts. Equally, a cheap-looking investment can be expensive if it delivers poor returns after costs. The fee percentage is only the beginning of the calculation.

The Investment Management South Africa 2026 survey, published by 27four, examines a market comprising 102 participating investment managers overseeing R8.38 trillion. Its fee analysis reveals sharp differences across listed-market mandates, changes in private-equity charging practices and a range of pricing structures in private credit.

The same R100 million can attract very different fees

For listed markets, managers were asked to quote annual fixed management fees for hypothetical R100 million institutional mandates. The median for South African passive equity was 12 basis points (0.12%), compared with 52.5 basis points for South African active equity, 75 basis points for global equity and 122.5 basis points for Africa excluding South Africa equity.

On R100 million, these medians translate into annual fixed fees of R120,000, R525,000, R750,000 and R1.225 million respectively. They are not quotes for identical services: differences in research intensity, mandate design, operating costs and specialisation matter.

Figure excludes VAT, administration and third-party costs.

Performance fees make the real price harder to compare

Fixed fees are only part of the bill. Performance-fee arrangements are especially common across some mandates: 88% of firms quoting South African long/short equity hedge-fund mandates include them, compared with 67% for fixed-income hedge funds, 50% for Africa excluding South Africa equity and 31% for domestic active equity.

Performance fees can align remuneration with outcomes, but the detail matters: which benchmark must be beaten, whether a hurdle applies, how previous losses are treated and when the manager becomes entitled to payment. A fee for genuine outperformance is different from a fee that rewards a manager merely for participating in a rising market.

Private equity is moving away from a standard 2%

In private equity, the traditional 2% annual management fee is no longer charged by a majority of respondents. The share quoting exactly 2% fell from 71% in 2025 to 47% in 2026. Those charging below 2% increased from 25% to 44%. The 2% rate remains the most common individual quote, but pricing has become more varied rather than falling uniformly.

In addition to annual management fees, private-equity managers typically earn carried interest (carry), which gives them a share of investment profits, commonly 20%, subject to agreed return thresholds and distribution arrangements. This makes it important for investors to consider both the ongoing management fee and the manager's participation in profits when assessing total costs and alignment of interests.

Two funds can charge 2% and still cost very different amounts

The more consequential change may be the base on which the percentage is calculated. In private equity, investors commit capital before it is fully drawn down. A fee charged on the entire commitment can be materially different from one charged only on money invested. The proportion of private-equity managers charging on committed capital fell from 75% to 59%. Use of invested capital increased from 11% to 21%, while net asset value rose from 14% to 18%. These alternatives now account for more than two-fifths of respondents.

The survey suggests managers and investors are negotiating the fee rate and fee base separately. This is not simply resistance to lower costs. Investment firms must support research, staffing, governance and compliance before a fund has deployed all its commitments. A smaller manager operating one fund may have less flexibility than a diversified investment business with several fee-earning products. The objective is sustainable pricing aligned with the capital actually managed and the value delivered.

Private credit has its own fee economics

Private credit shows a different pattern. Half of managers charge annual management fees of 1% or less, and 90% charge 2% or less. Net asset value and invested capital account for 65% of reported fee bases, while 25% use committed capital.

Performance fees vary too: 25% charge none, while 30% report a 20% performance fee. Credit funds earning contractual interest income are not identical to private-equity funds seeking capital gains. In either case, investors need to understand hurdle rates, treatment of credit losses and the circumstances under which performance fees are earned.

The real cost of investing

Investment management is a specialised service, and managers who deliver value deserve to be fairly compensated. The objective should not be the lowest possible fee, but the best investment outcome after costs and risk.

The management fee, however, is only one part of what investors pay. Advisory and intermediary charges, platform and administration fees, trading costs, performance fees, carried interest and applicable taxes can all reduce the returns investors ultimately receive.

Investors and retirement-fund trustees should therefore understand the full cost of investing, including charges deducted within portfolios, and assess whether the manager's performance justifies those costs. Ultimately, the question is not whether investment managers should earn fees, but whether investors are receiving sufficient value for what they pay. DM

About the research

Investment Management South Africa 2026, published by 27four, incorporates the 27four DEI Index. Findings are based on data submitted by 102 investment managers operating in the South African market. Percentages may be rounded.

Full survey