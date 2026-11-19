

Sotheby's of New York, which held the auction, said the sum also marked the second-highest price paid for any work of art sold by its auction house, surpassed only by Gustav Klimt's "Portrait of Elisabeth Lederer," which sold in November 2025 for $236.4 million.

Announcing the sale in a press statement, the auction house made no mention of the buyer. But the New York Times reported the prevailing bidder was William Acquavella, a veteran art dealer and the head of Acquavella Galleries.

Van Gogh painted the canvas, dominated by a lush row of flowering chestnut trees lining a village road, days after he arrived in the French hamlet of Auvers-sur-Oise, northwest of Paris, where he spent the final two months of his life.

The composition features a solitary male figure in a hat, thought to possibly represent the artist himself, walking past a trio of colorfully dressed women carrying parasols in the shade of the trees.

The vibrantly worked brush strokes are said to connect the painting with other celebrated works of this period in van Gogh's career, including "The Starry Night" and "The Church at Auvers-sur-Oise."

Sotheby's characterized the painting as one of the most important works from that era of van Gogh's career remaining in private hands, and "among the most exceptional Post-Impressionist paintings ever to come to the market."

The van Gogh painting was part of a larger group of 12 masterpieces auctioned on Wednesday from the renowned Blaquier-Arrieta Collection of Impressionist and Modern paintings. "Chataigniers en Fleurs" had remained out of public view for more than a half century, since the Argentina-based Blaquier family acquired it 1975, according to Sotheby's.

The masterpiece was offered for sale under an agreement reached between the Blaquier family and heirs of the painting's former owner, Hungarian-born German Jewish publisher Samuel Fischer, to settle the family's claim that he had sold the painting in the 1930s under duress of Nazi persecution.

Sotheby's, which said it helped broker the deal, did not disclose terms of the agreement.

All 12 works auctioned from the collection sold for a total of $412 million, against Sotheby’s estimated value of roughly $450 million. One of those paintings, Paul Cezanne's "Harlequin," went for $111 million, with fees.

The $190.4 million paid on Wednesday for “Chataigniers en Fleurs” exceeded the previous van Gogh auction record of $117.2 million, fetched in 2022 at Christie’s for the landscape "Verger avec Cypres," from the collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, Sotheby's said.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Stephen Coates)