The University of Reading will close out its hundredth year in Johannesburg, about 9,000 kilometres from the town that gave it its name.

The choice of city says a good deal about what the university has become over the last century. It has a campus in Malaysia, two joint institutes in China, an office in India and a business school that develops tomorrow’s leaders in the Nordic countries, in Johannesburg and beside the Thames.

On Friday 27 November the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Robert Van de Noort CBE DL, and the President of Council, Helen Gordon, will join Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean and Director of Henley Business School Africa, with alumni and guests at the school’s Johannesburg campus. Six exceptional alumni will also be receiving awards for what they have done with their education.

A university founded to serve its town now works across the world

Reading began in 1892 as an extension college of Christ Church, Oxford, bringing university teaching to the people of a town then best known for Huntley & Palmers biscuits, and now seen as the heartland of the ‘Silicon Thames Valley’. To win its Royal Charter, granted on 17 March 1926, its principal spent months asking local firms for money, and the endowment fund the townspeople started still helps pay the university’s running costs. Henley, Britain’s first business school, joined Reading in 2008.

The same idea, of a university that serves the people around it, now runs through Reading’s work abroad. Henley has taught accounting with the Beijing Institute of Technology since 2013, and a new joint institute with Tianjin University on Hainan, the island China is developing as a free trade port, takes its first students this year. Reading is also joint 30th of more than 2,000 universities in the QS Sustainability Rankings 2026, and the warming stripes, the bands of blue turning to red that show the rise in the world’s temperature, were created by one of its climate scientists.

A university’s relevance has to be earned

Henley has also had a presence in Johannesburg for 30 years. For a global university working in Africa, relevance depends on putting its expertise, resources and international networks behind priorities shaped with African institutions and communities, while investing in people and strengthening local research capacity, says Van de Noort.

‘Our next century has to be built through partnerships in which people can shape the questions as well as share the answers,’ he adds. ‘By combining expertise and sharing knowledge across continents, we can accelerate discovery and ensure its benefits reach further.’

Knowledge that grows as it travels

‘A research breakthrough made in Johannesburg may help researchers elsewhere ask a better question. A method developed in Reading may become more useful when tested and improved by African colleagues. An insight from a business, clinic or community organisation may expose something a model has missed,’ says Gordon. ‘When those exchanges work, knowledge accumulates. Each partnership gives the next one a stronger starting point.’

Henley already works this way. A Johannesburg manager on its Global Executive MBA, ranked 32nd in the world by the Financial Times in 2026, takes modules in the UK, Finland, South Africa and the USA. Finnish, British and other European executives on Henley’s MBA come to South Africa to work with local non-profit organisations, and Henley Africa has hosted research conferences with Beijing Jiaotong University.

Henley Africa was built for working adults and has paid its own way

It is this kind of partnership-driven, value-adding outlook that has contributed to the rapid rise of Henley Africa. In 2010, it had five staff and one programme on offer. It now has about 130 staff, teaches more than 7,000 people a year and is thought to be the largest campus of any UK university in Africa by student numbers. It has grown without subsidy and has been voted South Africa’s top MBA business school nine years running by PMR.africa.

Having a presence in Africa matters to Henley and the University of Reading because by 2050, about one person in four on earth will be African, and the people who will employ and lead that generation are in mid-career now. Of 20 South African school starters, only about one of them completes a first degree within five years of leaving school, so able people go straight to work, rise on merit and come back to study in their thirties and forties. Henley built a ladder of part-time qualifications for them, from the first year of a degree to a doctorate. They know how to manage and lead through power cuts, currency swings and uncertain policy, and take large decisions on poor information as a matter of course.

‘Pilots learn more from a crosswind than from a calm day,’ says Foster-Pedley. ‘African managers have been flying in crosswinds for a long time. What they work out here can be taught in Hainan and at Henley in the UK, and what is learned there can come back to Johannesburg.’

Six alumni will be honoured for what their education has made possible for others

‘A university’s legacy lives in the opportunities its people create for others,’ says Gordon. ‘The responsibility that comes with our history is to make those opportunities reach further. That means recognising African expertise, investing in people and building partnerships whose benefits endure.’

It is for this reason that a big part of the celebrations on Friday will focus on honouring six outstanding alumni who embody the kind of impact that Reading and Henley want to make across Africa and the world.

The awards recognise alumni in six fields: ethical leadership, opportunity through sport, the defence of truth, inclusive representation, human dignity and the development of Africa’s next generation of leaders. Their names will be announced on the night.

Together, these awards connect education with some of society’s most demanding work: serving ethically, defending truth, widening participation and helping others lead.

Recognising these alumni gives the centenary finale a human focus. It also sets a standard for what follows. DM

The University of Reading Centenary Celebration and Alumni Awards will be held on Friday 27 November 2026 at Henley Business School Africa in Johannesburg.

