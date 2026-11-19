

Speaking at a session of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, Lee said peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula were essential to shared regional prosperity and urged members to take an active interest and cooperate, according to the Korean presidential office.

His statement came ahead of a trilateral summit between the leaders of Russia, China and the United States at APEC, with some analysts saying North Korea's nuclear weapons and sanctions on Pyongyang could be among the issues discussed.

South Korea's National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac told a briefing on Wednesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping told Lee at talks on the sidelines of the summit that Beijing would play a constructive role to realise peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Lee also held a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday at the summit, where they agreed to cooperate on building stable and mutually beneficial energy supply chains, according to Lee's office.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heejin Kim Editing by Ed Davies)