In April 2026, the South African police launched Operation Ukubuza – a campaign specifically aimed at shutting down illicit activities that put money in the pockets of organised crime outfits.

It was called the “National Illicit Economy Disruption Programme”, and in November it has been bearing fruit for the police in Nelson Mandela Bay and the broader Eastern Cape.

Since the beginning of the month, they have been putting the screws on the illicit perlemoen trade in Nelson Mandela Bay, as more than a tonne of perlemoen, to the tune of about R2.3-million, has been recovered before it made its way on to the black market.

R1.2bn-a-year trade

A Daily Maverick investigation in 2025 estimated that the illegal perlemoen trade along the Nelson Mandela Bay coastline was worth about R1.2-billion a year. Hundreds of divers were operating along the rocky coastline and submerged reefs around Gqeberha, harvesting shellfish destined for lucrative Asian markets.

“These recoveries are not part of once-off police operations, but form part of the police’s sustained efforts to protect marine resources. Our members affected these busts through normal, ongoing intelligence-driven effort, intensified through targeted enforcement under Operation Ukubuza,” police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said.

Police in Gqeberha recovered more than R300,000 worth of illegal perlemoen and arrested a 21-year-old suspect during a specialised operation last week. This is one of the most significant perlemoen busts in recent weeks, but anti-poaching operatives say the industry is still sweeping Nelson Mandela Bay’s coastal reefs clean of the protected shellfish. (Photo: Supplied / SAPS)

The name of the police campaign is derived from the word meaning to reign and exercise authority over your turf.

In less than three weeks, the police managed to recover large amounts of perlemoen in four Eastern Cape incidents, all traced back to the reefs of Nelson Mandela Bay.

The largest bust was reported in the past week, on 15 November 2026, when Visible Policing Units in Peddie came across the illicit shellfish by chance.

According to the incident report, members were conducting routine patrols along the N2, a few kilometres outside town, when they noticed a tow truck on the side of the road, towing a Corsa bakkie.

When the members stopped to offer assistance, the driver and his passenger allegedly offered them money to leave.

Immediately suspicious, the members conducted a search of the vehicles and found several plastic bags containing perlemoen on the back of the bakkie that was being towed.

Again, the suspects tried to bribe the members, offering them more than R3,000, resulting in their arrest and the recovery of 6,694 units of perlemoen. The total weight of the perlemoen was about 730kg , with an estimated value of more than R1.3-million.

More than R1.3m worth of perlemoen, believed to be en route from Gqeberha to KuGompo, was seized near Peddie on 15 November 2026. Two suspects were arrested for illegal possession of perlemoen and attempting to bribe a police officer. (Photo: Supplied / SAPS)

The police’s preliminary investigation indicated that the perlemoen was allegedly collected in Gqeberha and en route to KuGompo when it was intercepted.

The suspects, aged 31 and 38, face charges of illegal possession and transport of perlemoen, in terms of the Marine Living Resources Act, and bribery.

On 12 November, after receiving information about suspicious activity near Secrets Beach, along Marine Drive in Gqeberha, police conducted a search of a vehicle and recovered 16 bags of perlemoen, valued at an estimated R300,000. Two suspects, aged 45 and 50, were arrested.

The day before, around 11am, members of the Gqeberha Flying Squad were involved in a high-speed chase on the N2, between Nelson Mandela Bay and Kouga, resulting in the arrest of a 37-year-old man and the recovery of another R400,000 worth of illicit perlemoen.

Two suspects were arrested in Summerstrand, Gqeberha, on 12 November 2026 after the police searched their vehicle and found 16 bags of perlemoen in their possession. (Photo: Supplied / SAPS)

The police officers involved were conducting patrols along the N2 when the suspect vehicle raced past them, prompting them to give chase when the driver refused to stop on instruction from the officers and then tried to evade the police even after colliding with another vehicle.

Members shot at the vehicle’s tyres, causing it to come to a stop on the side of the road. A search of the vehicle revealed 19 bags of perlemoen.

The suspect was arrested for illegal possession and transport of perlemoen, and reckless and negligent driving.

Earlier in the month, a 21-year-old suspect was arrested after he was found in possession of 207kg of perlemoen with an estimated value of R365,500.

Gantana said that despite the persistent challenges posed by the perlemoen black market, these busts served an important purpose in the disruption of the illegal supply chain by depriving organised crime syndicates of income and removing substantial quantities of perlemoen from circulation.

Links to other serious crime

The criminal implications extend beyond the illegal harvesting of marine resources, with the perlemoen trade linked to other criminal activities, including drug trafficking, illegal firearms and violent crime. In September 2025, anti-poaching operatives reported that gangs previously involved in cash-in-transit heists had begun employing divers because of the lucrative returns.

Money from the trade could be used to buy firearms, bulletproof vests and vehicles, further strengthening criminal networks.

On this month’s arrests, Gantana said that besides these cases, more arrests have been made for conspiracy to commit poaching, which are also specifically aimed at disrupting operations and trying to protect marine resources before they are depleted.

“Each one of these cases [is] being investigated on its own merits, but detectives are actively exploring possible links, especially regarding modus operandi, routes used and equipment seized.

On 11 November 2026, a suspect was arrested and 19 bags of perlemoen were seized following a high-speed chase on the N2 between Nelson Mandela Bay and Kouga. (Photo: Supplied / SAPS)

“What is crucial during these operations and ongoing investigations is collaboration between various police units and the relevant government departments and other roleplayers who assist with law enforcement,” Gantana added.

She said specialised units such as K9 and Stock Theft Units, reliable intelligence, dedicated coastal and highway patrol capacity, logistics and strong inter-departmental collaboration were key, and the police were actively advocating for these resources to be strengthened.

They are also dependent on collaboration with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), particularly the Marine and Coastal Management (MCS) unit, which weighs and stores all the confiscated perlemoen.

“Equally important are the Environmental Management Inspectors, the Green Scorpions, who participate in joint operations targeting illegal diving and possession, as well as localised neighbourhood watches and private security firms that provide valuable intelligence and support on the ground,” Gantana said. DM