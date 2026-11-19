Nearly one in three children under the age of five in this country is stunted, meaning they are too short for their age because of chronic malnutrition, made worse by repeated infections.

Stunting is linked to poor cognitive development, which affects how well children learn at school and their chances of finding work as adults. Stunted children are also more likely to develop diabetes or hypertension later in life, adding to the strain on the country’s public healthcare system.

This is why the government has prioritised the eradication of stunting. Tackling it head-on unlocks every child’s potential and, with it, a more prosperous, healthy and equitable society.

It’s a challenge bigger than any one government department, yet some departments have overlooked it because they did not see their role in the solution.

Interventions

Many of the strategies tackling it have run through the country’s clinics, which provide antenatal care and breastfeeding support; through municipalities, by extending access to clean water and sanitation; and through income support in the form of the Child Support Grant.

Interventions must also include preventing children from being born too small and remediating those who are, making protein-rich staples more affordable and supporting vulnerable communities to grow their own food.

Stunting is a condition where a child is too short for their age because of long-term poor nutrition, repeated illness, or lack of proper care, especially in early childhood. (Photo: Denvor de Wee / Spotlight)

Supporting food production in low-income communities and rural areas is not only about providing resources to smallholder and subsistence farmers under the Department of Agriculture’s (DoA’s) existing plans. It’s about deliberately improving the availability of nutritious food where children live.

That means promoting diverse and indigenous crops and the seeds needed to grow them, strengthening local food markets and linking agricultural programmes for smallholders to the nutritional needs of pregnant women and young children.

It starts with access to seeds

Many nutrient-dense crops, including traditional leafy vegetables, beans, cowpeas and sorghum, are not grown as much on smallholder farms for several reasons, including changing diets and seed availability. A study funded by the DG Murray Trust, which looked at eight projects in KwaZulu-Natal, found that seed access was one of the factors separating agroecological projects that worked from those that didn’t.

Yet for generations, rural households have saved, exchanged and replanted seeds. These farmer-led seed systems tend to be the only reliable source of seeds for many indigenous vegetables and local varieties, which is why the government must urgently recognise them as critical food-system infrastructure.

South Africa’s seed policy must stop treating smallholder farmers as consumers of planting material and recognise them as custodians and innovators, alongside the commercial seed sector. Public investment must therefore support local seed multiplication, indigenous crop conservation and farmer-led breeding, alongside agricultural research.

Improve dietary diversity

With seeds in hand, smallholder farmers must be actively supported to move away from a narrow range of commercial crops and produce nutrient-rich indigenous vegetables, legumes and eggs. Growing multiple crops instead of a single crop spreads the harvest across the year, while indigenous crops such as bambara groundnut and cowpea add further value by improving soil fertility and withstanding dry conditions.

To achieve this, the DoA must set smallholder production targets based on nutritional value rather than volume alone. It must also monitor progress at district level and report regularly to Parliament.

Children eat a meal provided through a feeding programme. Experts say good nutrition during the first 1,000 days of life, including pregnancy, is critical for healthy growth and development. (Photo: Brenton Geach/The Education Desk)

(Source: Grow Great)

Last month, the government announced that an additional R1.5-billion has been allocated to hiring and training new agricultural extension officers over the next three years. These officers can help smallholders grow more fresh produce in low-income and rural communities and build links with early childhood development centres (ECDs) and local markets. To do this effectively, they must be equipped with the knowledge and resources to train smallholder farmers in agroecological practices, which lower production costs and are better for the environment.

Enable new supply chains

The next hurdle to overcome is access to markets. Smallholder farmers struggle to tap into new markets, and government procurement is often out of reach because it favours large producers. The National School Nutrition Programme, for instance, feeds over nine million children every school day, but its procurement is built around large contracts that smallholders cannot meet on their own — whether in volume, paperwork or cash flow.

It doesn’t have to be this way. Since 2009, Brazil has required federal states and municipalities to spend at least 30% of their federal school nutrition budgets on food from family-run farms.

Nompumelelo Madubane (left), a smallholder farmer, trains local youth on farming techniques in Orange Farm, Gauteng. (Photo: Ndivile Mokoena)

Back home, smallholder farmers can be supported to supply school nutrition programmes and ECDs through agricultural extension services and partnerships with NGOs focused on food security. Extension services can provide farmers with information, skills and access to tools and technology, and can help smallholder farmers meet procurement conditions and supply other markets.

Ending stunting requires rethinking the link between local food production and nutrition. The DoA must stop measuring its contribution to South Africa’s health and food security by the volume of food produced, the number of farmers supported, or hectares cultivated. Instead, success must be measured by whether farmers are producing a diversity of nutritious foods, whether these foods reach vulnerable households, schools and ECD centres, and whether households can afford to include them in young children’s diets.

The mission to end stunting is a chance to make these priorities part of the government’s shared responsibility and to hold each department accountable for its contribution. DM

Sibongiseni Peacock is an innovation manager at the DG Murray Trust (DGMT); Scott Drimie is Co-Director of the Southern Africa Food Lab; Tom Lebert is an agroecology manager at the Association for Rural Advancement; and Rose Williams is the Director of Biowatch South Africa.