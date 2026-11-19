Under former Bafana Bafana’s former boss Hugo Broos Relebohile Mofokeng featured sporadically and was mostly used as an impact player coming off the bench. However, under Pitso Mosimane he has quickly blossomed into one of the national team’s marquee players.

The 22-year-old was instrumental as Bafana Bafana clung to pole position in Group D of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers. In a back-to-back battle against Kenya, Mosimane’s men drew 2-2 at home, before a 2-1 win in Nairobi.

Mofokeng scored a single goal in the first match against the Harambee Stars in Soweto, before his brace proved crucial to his country earning all three points during the reverse fixture in Nairobi.

A successful start to the Afcon qualification campaign under new coach Mosimane, who officially replaced Broos in September, saw Mofokeng register his first two goals for his country by bagging a brace during South Africa’s 5-0 drubbing of minnows Eritrea. He was also a creative force when Mosimane’s men downed Guinea in Orlando.

Bafana Bafana playmaker Relebohile Mofokeng and Guinea’s Abdoul Traore battle for the ball. (Photo: Daniel Hlongwane / Gallo Images)

Mofokeng frustrates Kenya

His latest showing against the Kenyans took Mofokeng’s 2027 Afcon qualifiers tally to five goals in four matches – even though he is not a striker. The former winger now plays as an attacking midfielder, thanks to Broos switching him to this position ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Relebohile Mofokeng scored three times against Kenya over two matches in the 2027 Afcon qualifiers. (Photo: Daniel Hlongwane / Gallo Images)

“We faced a very good team, back-to-back. But we did it very well. The team spirit is very good here and our confidence is always high. We try to encourage each other and work together,” Mofokeng said after his latest player-of-the-match showing, which resulted in a vital victory for Bafana in Kenya.

The South Africans are in the mini-league alongside Guinea, Eritrea and Kenya. The Kenyans, who are coached by Bafana Bafana’s all-time top scorer Benni McCarthy, automatically qualify for next year’s tournament as one of three host nations. They will stage the tournament in tandem with Tanzania and Uganda.

This dynamic means that as opposed to the two teams who would normally qualify per group, in the groups housing the three host nations, only one team qualifies. In Group D the battle is between South Africa and Guinea. The Guineans trail Mosimane’s men by a single point after four matches played by both countries.

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane (far right) celebrates with his players during their 2027 Afcon qualifier against Kenya in Orlando on 13 November 2026. (Photo: Muzi Ntombela / BackpagePix)

“In both matches we scored first. But the Harambee Stars once again showed character in the final minutes of the match. I’m just thinking that if we did not score the second goal, what could have happened. We would have not won,” Mosimane said.

“If we qualify, I hope we don’t come back here. I hope we go somewhere else. Because this is enough. Kenya is a very good team,” he added.

In the next Afcon qualification window Bafana Bafana will fight against Guinea and Eritrea. Both clashes are scheduled for March 2027.

Broos wrong on Mofokeng

When Mofokeng moved to Broos’s country of birth, Belgium, after the World Cup, the tactician cautioned against too much pressure being placed on the youngster. He predicted that Mofokeng would need some time to adjust to life in another league and country.

However, the former Orlando Pirates starlet has torn up this script. He has scored five times and assisted four times in 17 outings for Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. This includes a goal and a lay-off in the Europa League.

Relebohile Mofokeng is enjoying a strong start with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. (Photo: Bruno Fahy / Belga Mag / Belga via AFP)

“It was very important for Rele to come in step by step. And I must admit that I’m very surprised by what he is doing in Belgium,” Broos said on the Prime Sports With Mahlatse podcast.

“I remember receiving a few phone calls from Belgian journalists during the pre-season, who were asking about Rele. I told them that he is a very good player, but he is 1.62m and weighs 62kg. So I felt it would be difficult for him in Belgium,” the 74-year-old stated.

“Even though he is a very good player, I thought he would need some adaptation time. But he did not need it. They gave him a chance to play and he took it with both hands. I’m very happy for him,” he added.

Former Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos during the 2026 World Cup. (Photo: Sebastian Frej / Getty Images)

Based on his blistering start, he is unlikely to remain with Union for long as he continues climbing the soccer ladder. As Broos admitted.

“Everybody likes him. Who can hate Rele? I’m happy that he has succeeded so quickly in Belgium. Maybe this opens other doors at the end of the season if he goes on like this,” the Belgian tactician said

If Bafana Bafana’s hopes of qualifying for and winning the 2027 Afcon are to come to fruition, other players besides Mofokeng must step up and take the plethora of opportunities that the team creates under Mosimane. DM