The Foodie’s Wife was feeling low, and suggested I buy her a can of soup, preferably pea, otherwise vegetable. This is not the first time in the past year I have tried to find her a can of pea soup, and yet again there was none to be found. Is there a dearth of canned pea soup now? So it was to be country vegetable soup, and I chose her a nice crunchy roll to go with it.

Generously, she suggested I spoil myself by cooking either fish or pork for me, both of which are low on her priority list — hence, I rarely cook either. The cut of belly was more than I wanted or needed, but when you say to a butcher, demonstrating with your hands, “please cut me this much”, they always cut it bigger than you’ve indicated.

So I was looking at a 300g slab of pork belly which had already been scored — sort of. Why would anyone sort of halfheartedly “score” pork rind but not take the trouble to do it properly? Each end of each score mark was scored, then kind of petered out and the entire middle section of the strip of belly was not scored at all.

Anyway, I sharpened my best chef’s knife and completed the job myself.

I like something sweetish and fruity with pork, so I chose a punnet of blueberries, deciding to make a compôte of them, and to give them a touch of savoury so as not to be too sweet. I would tame their sweetness with sautéed onion, salt and black pepper, but would add a touch of moskonfyt for added interest. This grape must syrup is sweet and sour at the same time.

I love leeks, and spied a punnet of baby leeks that would go into the cooking stock underneath the belly when it went into the air fryer oven. The cooking liquid would be dry cider with prepared mustard, ground fennel, and seasoned with salt and black pepper.

The pork belly first cooks at a high temperature, then much lower, and is finished at a high temperature once more.

Tony’s air fryer pork belly cooked in cider, with baby leeks and a blueberry compôte

(Serves 1 or 2, unless you choose a bigger slab of pork belly)

Ingredients

1 x 300g slab of pork belly (ask a butcher to cut it for you, good luck)

1 x 330ml bottle of Hunter’s Dry cider

1 heaped tsp hot English mustard

1 tsp ground fennel

Salt and black pepper to taste

8 baby leeks, trimmed and rinsed under cold water

For the blueberry compôte:

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 medium onion, peeled and finely chopped

1 cup of fresh blueberries, whole

1 Tbsp soy sauce

1 Tbsp moskonfyt

1 tsp picked thyme leaves

Salt and black pepper

Fennel fronds, for garnish

Method

First make the blueberry compôte. Simmer the chopped onion in olive oil for 2 or 3 minutes. Add the blueberries, thyme, salt and pepper, and stir in the soy and moskonfyt. Once it is simmering gently, use the end of a wooden spoon to burst the blueberries. Let it simmer until there is a runny syrup containing the muddled blueberries. Leave to cool.

Preheat the air fryer oven to 200°C.

Score the rind of the pork belly. Season both sides with salt and black pepper.

Pour the cider into a suitable oven dish, and stir in the mustard. Season with salt and black pepper.

Trim the baby leeks, make crosses into their to ends using a small, sharp knife, and run those edges under cold running water.

Place the leeks in the cooking stock.

There should not be so much cooking stock (that’s the cider with everything in it) that the belly will be submerged — the rind needs to be exposed to the hot air. So judge that with your eye and pour some off if it’s too much — you can always add more of the stock around the edges once it’s in the dish.

Add the belly, ensuring that the rind is exposed.

Roast in the air fryer for 25 minutes at 200°C, then for 30 minutes at 160°C, and finally at 200°C for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the rind has turned to crunchy, golden crackling. Let it rest for 10 minutes.

Slice into rashers along the score marks, and serve with blueberry compôte and the leeks. I also served myself some scalloped potatoes (that is, peeled and sliced into slim rounds) cooked in a smaller air fryer, in a dash of oil, seasoned only with salt. DM

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.