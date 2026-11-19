Sweetness Marabelela, an early childhood development (ECD) practitioner based in the City of Johannesburg’s Orange Farm township, has been running her centre on the same piece of land for 27 years. Now, she faces the threat of being closed down after she was found guilty of operating her centre without a health permit in the Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 18 November.

However, the obstacle preventing Marabelela from accessing the permit is not health and safety standards at her centre, but her long-standing battle to obtain a lease for the land from the City of Johannesburg. According to Real Reform for ECD, which was present at the court on Wednesday in support of Marabelela, the 63-year-old principal has approached the City repeatedly over the years to request a lease or formal consent to use the land – to no avail.

On 18 November, an Orange Farm early childhood development (ECD) principal Sweetness Marabelela was found guilty of operating her centre without a health permit in the Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court. According to Real Reform for ECD, this was due to the City of Johannesburg’s failure to provide Marabelela with the lease she needed to obtain a permit. (Photo: Facebook / Real Reform for ECD)

Marabelela, who has never been in court before, now faces a criminal conviction, with an attached fine of R1,000, or 30 days’ imprisonment. The sentence was suspended for five years on condition that she does not operate her ECD centre.

Lawyers for Human Rights, the public interest law firm representing Marabelela in the case, has appealed against the judgment, with the appeal scheduled for 2 December.

“[Marabelela] now officially has a criminal record... and she was taken in for running an ECD centre. She was strong after the hearing. She is resilient, supported by the Sisonke ECD Forum... and Real Reform for ECD, knowing that she’s not facing this thing alone,” said Nobukhosi Zulu, senior law and policy specialist at Real Reform for ECD.

“This is a fight that she said she’s not giving up. She knows that maybe her case is the one that will eventually change... how the City of Johannesburg deals with ECD practitioners among the poorest of the poor... She said if she gets tired, what happens to those 34 children [at her centre]?”

Sweetness Marabelela with the protesters supporting her and other practitioners facing fines outside Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court on 18 November. (Photo: Facebook / Real Reform for ECD)

Battle for land in Orange Farm

Marabelela is not alone in facing criminal charges for running an ECD centre without a health permit. On 11 November, she appeared in the Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court alongside two other principals from Orange Farm who are facing fines. While her case went to trial first, her fellow practitioners have hearings scheduled for January and February 2026.

Real Reform for ECD has noted that Sisonke ECD Forum represents 265 ECD principals in Region G of Johannesburg (an area encompassing Orange Farm), about 200 of whom cannot obtain the required health permits.

“Obtaining a permit to run a child care centre is not a simple process. Before the City will even consider issuing one, an ECD operator must produce a title deed or lease agreement, obtain zoning consent for more than six children, have building plans drawn up and approved, and pass a fire safety inspection. Each requirement comes with its own processes and costs,” said Real Reform for ECD.

Protesters supporting ECD practitioners from Orange Farm outside Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court on 11 November. (Photo: Facebook / Real Reform for ECD)

It argued that for many practitioners in Orange Farm, the difficulties began with the requirement to produce a title deed or lease agreement, as centres were operating on land in informal settlements or townships that had never been formally proclaimed; in RDP houses that had not been transferred to their owners; or in former municipal ECDs that were handed over to communities without lease agreements.

Zulu pointed out that for many centres, complying with the requirement for a health permit meant closing down, which in Marabelela’s case would leave 34 children without access to an early learning programme.

“We already have a shortage of ECD centres in the country, especially in poor areas. And the solution is, well, if the City can’t give you the lease that you need, just close the centre,” she said.

Members of Real Reform for ECD and early learning practitioners in the Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court on 11 November. (Photo: Facebook / Real Reform for ECD)

Real Reform for ECD has issued a petition calling on the City of Johannesburg to “stop criminalising ECD practitioners”.

The movement has asked the City to:

Urgently resolve the outstanding criminal cases and secure the withdrawal of all charges.

Resolve the outstanding lease requests from ECD practitioners.

Establish an ECD task team for the metro with clear responsibilities and deadlines.

Reserve criminal enforcement for cases where there is a serious risk to children’s health or safety.

The way forward

David Dickinson, the Lawyers for Human Rights attorney who represented Marabelela, said that the law firm was disappointed with the ruling against her, but understood the magistrate could not make the law, only follow it.

He said that while the magistrate castigated the City of Johannesburg for a problem that it knew about, but had failed to address, the magistrate did not take on board the law firm’s legal argument that it was “simply impossible” for Marabelela to obtain a permit.

“The very municipality that’s preventing her getting the permit is now punishing her, criminalising her, because she doesn’t have it,” he said, describing the situation as “unjust and cruel”.

Protesters supporting ECD practitioners from Orange Farm outside the Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court on 11 November. (Photo: Facebook / Real Reform for ECD)

Beyond the appeal in Marabelela’s case, Lawyers for Human Rights is conferring with senior counsel with the intention of challenging the City bylaws that constitute an “unreasonable” barrier to compliance for ECD centres in the high court.

“We are determined to take this matter to the highest courts in the land to end this injustice that criminalises poverty,” said Dickinson.

Zulu explained that it was a challenging time to address the barriers for ECD centres with local government, as the City’s political landscape was still in flux following the local government elections on 4 November. However, she noted that the imbizos hosted by Real Reform for ECD in the lead-up to the elections had secured promises from certain prospective proportional representation councillors to prioritise early learning, and the movement intended to leverage those commitments.

Daily Maverick reached out to the City of Johannesburg for comment on the criminal cases against Marabelela and other ECD practitioners, but had not received a response by the time of publishing. DM



