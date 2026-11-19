Of All Things, We Need Hope by Sally Cranswick

Every Wednesday, Heather cooks something for Smith, the young man who killed her son, and every Wednesday a prison guard pushes a pen through it to make sure her act of generosity is not a weapon.



Sometimes it is a cottage pie, sometimes something else. Food is the language she uses to get her son’s killer to notice her. For a long while, Smith refuses to see her. She sits and waits anyway, and that waiting is where Sally Cranswick’s novel Of All Things, We Need Hope begins.



The murder itself stays in the shadows. We know that her son was 18 when he died, and that Smith was barely older. Cranswick is less interested in the crime than in its long afterlife, which she follows across decades, from a mother in her prime to a woman well into her senior years.



What she puts under the spotlight is Heather’s grief, and the way it refuses to stay in its own room. It is all consuming, and it presses on every point where her life meets the world: on her work, her friendships, her ability to get through an ordinary day, and above all, on her marriage.



Her husband grieves too, but he is determined to keep living, and the two of them are asked to carry the same loss in different ways. How a marriage survives that, or whether it does, is a question the book dangles.



What I admired most is the way Cranswick put life’s strain under the microscope. Nothing explodes in a single scene (well, mostly). Instead the pressure arrives slowly, as it does in real grief, and the reader feels each small concession the world makes and then withdraws.



Cranswick is a skilled writer. The path of the relationship between Heather and Smith is drawn with meticulous care, from his initial hostility to the ways in which time softens the edges.



The characters are drawn with equal patience. The writing shines on the page and the book is, quite simply, unputdownable. It is a story about what drives love and how we try to live in its aftermath.



I will not say how it ends, because the ending deserves to be met on its own terms. I will say that Cranswick, who teaches creative writing, handles the final turn with the assurance of someone who knows exactly what she has been building, and that it asks you to reconsider every scene that came before without cancelling any of them.

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