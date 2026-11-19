A KwaZulu-Natal nonprofit company has appealed to the public to help find new premises for their community kitchen.

The Umhlanga Women’s Association (UWA) had been instructed to vacate their former premises at the Saxony Ilala Centre in Umhlanga by 11 December, UWA founder and chairperson Praneetha Aniruth told Daily Maverick.

This location housed their community kitchen, which consisted of the association’s own prefab structure, and a room provided by Saxony Property Holdings, which was used as a cold room.

According to Saxony Property Holdings’ property management executive, the UWA were asked to vacate the premises so that additional fire escapes, a fire booster system, a sprinkler system in the basement and additional water back-up tanks could be installed, as instructed by the fire department.

The UWA will then no longer be able to use their previous space because it will be occupied by water tanks and a fire escape. The only suitable area to install the water tanks and basement fire escape was where the UWA had their prefab kitchen, said the executive.

The UWA was notified of this in April and was given nine months to find new premises, the executive added.

The UWA has handed back the premises a month in advance in order to find new premises and has temporarily closed. They plan to keep their equipment in storage until they secure permanent premises.

The community kitchen, which Aniruth described as the “heart of the organisation”, used to feed up to 500 people a day and will remain closed until new premises are found, she said.

Feeding a need

Although the association has other activities, such as menstrual health projects and mental health awareness initiatives, its core is the community kitchen, said Aniruth.

The kitchen, which officially opened in 2022 at the Saxony Ilala Centre, fed people from various areas in KwaZulu-Natal including, Phoenix, Tongaat and Verulam.

From left: Volunteers Nothando Mvelase, Deshani Naik and Mandisa Xola at the Umhlanga Women’s Association’s community kitchen. (Photo: Supplied / Umhlanga Women’s Association)

Every day, six to seven volunteers would help the UWA’s cook prepare meals from about 5am, said Aniruth.

The meals – mainly stews and sandwiches – would then be collected by representatives from different recipient organisations by 10am to distribute for lunch.

Those organisations varied from senior citizens clubs to schools.

Volunteer Aritha Pillay highlighted the UWA’s attention to nutrition. She recalled children’s sandwiches being made with fresh vegetables, unlike at the organisations she previously volunteered for, which would focus on food like peanut butter sandwiches.

Closed when pupils need it most

Every Monday, teacher Kogie Seethiah would pick up meals from the community kitchen for 100 pupils at St Michael’s Primary School, she said.

During lunch they would collect their meals from Seethiah’s classroom and some would even wait until after school, at 3pm, to pick up leftover food.

Most of these pupils come from very poor backgrounds and don’t have meals at home, Seethiah said.

“The children were very disappointed, but I told them: hopefully it’s a temporary situation. They closed right when exams were on and when the children needed nutrition the most,” she said when asked about the impact of the community kitchen closure.

Pupils’ concentration in class is also directly affected when they don’t get fed, Seethiah added.

Aniruth said she had received numerous requests from recipient organisations to donate ingredients left over since the closure.

The organisations offered to prepare the food themselves with these ingredients, but as Aniruth explained to Daily Maverick, this is not something the association can do owing to health and safety compliance guidelines.

The search for new premises

The kitchen equipment and prefab structure have been put into storage, Aniruth explained.

The association was offered a space in an industrial park, but declined because it was not convenient for the volunteers, she said, explaining that most of the kitchen volunteers were mothers juggling school drop-offs, volunteering and work in the mornings.

“The search has been very heartbreaking, because no one has come to our rescue,” Aniruth said about on the search for new premises in the north of Durban.

She said she was disappointed that nobody from the corporate sector, City or province had offered a new space despite her efforts in approaching property developers.

The Umhlanga Women’s Association’s prefab community kitchen. (Photo: Supplied /The Umhlanga Women's Association)

A community-built organisation

The kitchen’s closure is “heartbreaking” for the volunteers as well, because they had made great friendships and become a community, Aniruth said.

“I have such mixed feelings about it. I’m sad, because I understand how much this kitchen meant to the people we serve. And I think for me personally as a volunteer it’s difficult to think about not having a space where we can come together and prepare meals,” said executive committee member and volunteer Manisha Hassan.

Hassan’s time in the kitchen had been a “beautiful experience”, during which she formed close bonds with mothers, working professionals and retirees who also volunteered.

“I remain really hopeful that we can move through this difficult chapter and that we are able to find a new permanent home, so we can have the opportunity to continue this work again,” she added. DM

If you would like to help the Umhlanga Women’s Association to find a new premises contact Praneetha Aniruth on 082 969 8224 or email info@umhlangawa.co.za