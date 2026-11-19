I’ve often found myself, in those dark moments before the kettle has boiled, pondering the value of a good breakfast.

Not too early, you understand – my stomach is no longer a teenager. But something substantial, protein-rich and unboring.

I think I was probably already past my 12th birthday when my family dragged me along to a brother’s soccer tournament for a weekend in a city I’ve now forgotten.

As a professional teenager at the time I fulfilled my duty and kept an incredibly bored expression fixed on my face. Even when we checked into a hotel, which was sponsoring the tournament. Staying in a hotel was a rare thing at the time.

Two things changed the experience.

The first was the discovery that the hotel had a video service that ran all night.

It was the first, second and third times that I watched Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. (Fun fact: The teacher who takes the register and utters the immortal line “Bueller. Bueller. Bueller” and then explained the Laffer curve in taxation “What did Vice-President Bush call this…anyone…anyone…he called it voodoo economics” was an economics commentator and a speechwriter for Richard Nixon and at one point was thought to have been the source known as “Deep Throat”).

The second was that the next morning there was no limit on the number of bowls of Rice Krispies I could have.

Compared with the Rice Krispie desert in which we currently exist (you may remember my previous breakfast lament about the fact that we have to import them from that manufacturing powerhouse known as the UK) these were fun times!

I did not give a thought at the time to the price of breakfast. It wasn’t my problem.

It was much later, in my thirties and thus half-grown up, that the full potential of a good hotel breakfast presented itself.

How you had to look around to see what they had and to choose carefully. Too much of this meant you wouldn’t be able to eat enough of that. And be careful to include something you would never get at home.

The really tough choice involved forgoing the third strip of bacon for chicken liver. Something you get only at the best breakfast places.

Yesterday, Southern Sun CEO Marcel von Aulock said their offer of a separate rate for a room only, without breakfast, was seeing quite strong demand.

As someone who has often woken up in a strange and well-appointed room only to have to dash into an Uber to make the second morning flight from Cape Town (never the first – that means you have to wake up so early you’re useless for the rest of the day), that makes complete sense.

Back when I started work very early in the morning (I realise the definition of “early” might be up for debate here; in this case I mean be at work before 4am) I became something of an authority on the breakfast boxes offered by various establishments in Cape Town.

The posher the place the better the box.

Apart from the one cool place that you would find only in Cape Town that was too trendy to remember my order, despite my placing it very carefully the night before.

No amount of apologising can make up for a lost breakfast.

Many years ago, during an unforgettable week in which I got to see then Senator Barack Obama speaking in the flesh at the start and a much younger Taylor Swift perform at the end (in a rodeo, no less… a long time since she’s done that), I found myself in a relatively upmarket US hotel.

There the breakfast was a lot like what you’d find in a good Durban hotel. Quite meaty and substantial.

With one major exception.

No hotel in our country would consider offering doughnuts at breakfast.

Just the thought of it makes my face go sour. Who can eat that amount of sugar so early?

The rest of the fare was excellent but not entirely sugar-free.

There are one or two places in our country where a huge amount of time and effort is put into breakfast.

The Lost City at Sun City offers something almost unbelievable in terms of diversity and scope. I don’t think there is a person in the world who would not find exactly what they wanted there.

But, it is not, in any sense of the word, or in any currency, cheap.

By value, I think the best hotel breakfast I’ve ever had was at a City Lodge – again, dashing out of a Cape Town hotel room a long time ago.

There was nothing posh (or even healthy) about it. It was simply in the lobby, where you checked out. A really good coffee machine and your choice of muffin.

It wasn’t a lot, but considering the events of the night before and the work I had to do on the plane, it was just enough to get me to the airport.

It wasn’t Rice Krispies. Or even protein-rich.

But it was, in that dark moment, even more valuable than hearing the kettle click. DM