From dawn, queues begin snaking out of the door and around the building. As the day wears on, they thin, only to swell again. These were not voters lining up to cast their ballots in the local government elections on 4 November. They are desperate Cape Town patients from underserved communities, including Retreat, Vrygrond, Lavender Hill and Hanover Park, converging on Vrygrond’s Community Care Clinic in search of medication.

Outside, an infant’s painful sobs, caused by a throat abscess, cannot be soothed even at her mother’s breast. An elderly woman closes her eyes, her head tilted back, taking occasional sips of water to cope with the heat and exhaustion.

It is going to be another long day. She, like the other patients, is used to waiting. For those who depend on essential medication, the consequences can be devastating. For some, it is a matter of life and death.

A crisis beyond Vrygrond

The scenes at Vrygrond reflect a growing medicine supply crisis affecting public healthcare facilities across the Western Cape and the rest of the country. South Africa is experiencing shortages across about 50 critical public-sector medicines, with several private-sector lines also affected. The National Department of Health is scrambling to source therapeutic alternatives and issue special section 21 authorisations to allow the temporary importation of medicines.

Internal reports from the department tracking stock levels indicate that new medicine shortages are emerging faster than existing ones can be resolved.

These are not dispensable luxuries. They are medicines people rely on to manage chronic conditions, prevent complications, control seizures, breathe, fight infections and, in some cases, survive.

Mymoena Scholtz, the head of Where Rainbows Meet, discusses the dire medication shortage with Sister Mirree Van Beulen and healthcare worker Samantha Searle. (Photo: Hazel Friedman)

The worsening shortages span chronic illnesses, neurological and psychiatric conditions, infectious diseases, respiratory problems, women’s reproductive health and cancer treatments.

Neurological and psychiatric patients are struggling to access drugs for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, anxiety disorders and epilepsy. There are also supply gaps for various Parkinson’s disease treatments.

Respiratory and infectious disease patients face a dearth of essential TB drugs. Specific oral contraceptives are in short supply, while hormone replacement therapy and folic acid supplies have been affected by manufacturing and import delays.

Even oncology and emergency hospital treatment are under pressure. Cancer drugs are being sourced through section 21 exemptions, as are anaesthetics, rabies and oral polio vaccines.

In a statement issued on 19 October 2026, the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness acknowledged continuing supply constraints and called for national government intervention. It identified manufacturing and regulatory challenges, supplier constraints, import and customs backlogs, and delays in medicine testing and release as contributing factors.

Wider problem

But the crisis is not exclusively domestic. International instability has added another layer of pressure to an already fragile pharmaceutical supply chain.

The ongoing war in the Middle East, with its repercussions across the Gulf region, has disrupted important shipping and air-cargo routes used to transport pharmaceutical products between Asia, Europe and Africa. India, one of Africa’s major suppliers of generic medicines and pharmaceutical ingredients, relies heavily on these routes to distribute products to the continent. Disruptions have forced companies to reroute consignments, increasing freight costs and delivery times, with particularly serious consequences for African countries dependent on imported medicines and limited stock reserves.

The long wait to wellness: Patient queue daily at Vrygrond’s Community Care Clinic in a desperate effort to get medication that is in short supply. (Photo: Hazel Friedman)

Patients queue daily at Vrygrond’s Community Care Clinic. (Photo: Hazel Friedman)

The withdrawal of US foreign aid has compounded the wider pressures on South Africa’s healthcare system. The dismantling of USAID-funded programmes and disruption of Pepfar-supported services have resulted in the loss of healthcare personnel, weakened community-based services and placed additional pressure on overstretched public facilities. Although this is not a direct explanation for every pharmaceutical stock-out, South Africa has lost funding and support for vital HIV prevention, testing, outreach and medicine-distribution infrastructure.

The cumulative effect is a healthcare system being asked to do more with fewer resources, while patients navigate an increasingly unpredictable, precarious supply chain.

‘I can’t go on like this much longer’

Some chronic patients who would normally receive medication at home or collect it from their nearest clinic have reportedly gone as long as three months without supplies.

Forty-five-year-old Graham Linet is one of the casualties. He stares blankly ahead, still recovering from a seizure the previous day.

Diagnosed with severe epilepsy in his early twenties, Linet depends on a cocktail of medications to control his seizures, including Lamorola, which is in short supply. Having struggled to access the medication he needs, he has come to Vrygrond’s Community Care Clinic seeking help.

As a nursing sister gently takes his hand, he struggles to make sense of it all.

“I had another seizure yesterday again and today, but I still don’t remember what happened and I can’t function properly because my brain doesn’t know what’s going on,” he says. “I can’t go on like this much longer.”

For someone living with severe epilepsy, access to prescribed medication is not a convenience that can simply wait until the next delivery.

For many residents, Vrygrond’s Community Care Clinic has become a lifeline. Fear of visiting local hospitals because of gang violence has also driven people towards the facility. It is situated on the premises of Where Rainbows Meet, a nonprofit organisation providing early childhood development programmes, feeding schemes and holistic life skills courses. Here, residents from impoverished communities can find food, education, a measure of safety and free medication.

But the clinic itself is struggling to cope with increased demand and mounting pressure on its limited resources.

A lifeline under pressure

The community care clinic was conceived by Michelle van Tongerloo, founder of Dutch NGO Giving Light, together with board member Melina ten Have. Giving Light played a pivotal role in funding the project, with its completion overseen by the organisation’s treasurer and project manager, nursing practitioner Ellen van Meerten.

“The clinic is the product of community resilience, collective perseverance and compassion,” Van Meerten says. But that resilience is being tested.

“We are 25% fuller than normal, and our dedicated staff are working around the clock, not only to treat local residents but also patients from several other underresourced areas,” she says.

Vrygrond’s Community Care Clinic was unveiled by Western Cape MEC for Health and Wellness Mireille Wenger alongside local leadership and Dutch NGO, Giving Light. From left: Mymoena Scholtz, Wenger and Ellen Van Meerten of Giving Light. (Photo: Rob Piper)

Sister Mirree van Beulen, who has been treating patients at the clinic for four months, says the small team goes far beyond its normal duties to keep the clinic running.

“They do examinations, accompany the doctors on their rounds – they just do everything,” she says. “Even the registered nurse on duty often assumes the role of shift leader, with the rest of the team stepping in wherever needed.”

Van Beulen believes the government should have anticipated the crisis and intervened before patients were affected.

“I feel that if government was more involved in the provision of medication, and made sure that it was being supplied to the companies and hospitals, it could have saved a lot of people,” she says.

She is also angered by what she sees as the government’s failure to recognise the vital role nonprofit organisations play in supporting overstretched public healthcare services.

“Sometimes I feel that government feels they are superior to nonprofits like ours,” she says.

Mymoena Scholtz, director of Where Rainbows Meet and a board member of the nonprofit clinic, describes the initiative as a vital investment in the health and dignity of the community. However, she is also deeply frustrated by what she sees as a lack of proactive intervention from local, provincial and national government.

“We are not superheroes, although we’re trying to be,” she says. “We need financial support to employ more people and improve the services we provide to the community. We also need an ambulance and a more proactive response from government. We should not be begging for services.”

At the clinic’s official launch in April this year, Western Cape Minister of Health and Wellness Mireille Wenger praised the initiative.

The healthcare team at Vrygrond’s Community care Clinic work around the clock to treat patients from several communities. From left: Natasha Leve, Samantha Searle, Elaine Jacobs, Mymoena Scholtz (head of Where Rainbows Meet), Sister Mirree Van Beulen and Lydia Hlongwane.(Photo: Hazel Friedman)

“No organisation can serve a community on its own; we need partners,” Wenger said. “The opening of this clinic is a strong example of successful collaboration.”

Yet Scholtz says community organisations are being left to shoulder responsibilities they cannot manage alone. Van Meerten warns that substantially more foreign funding will be needed to sustain and expand the clinic’s services.

A supply chain in crisis

Although the Middle East conflict is not the only cause of South Africa’s medicine shortages, it adds to an already strained international supply chain. Manufacturing difficulties, supplier back-orders, procurement problems, regulatory noncompliance and domestic logistical delays remain significant contributing factors.

The provincial government has also raised concerns about bottlenecks at South African ports, particularly Durban Harbour, through which a substantial proportion of imported medicines enter the country.

On 29 October, Wenger wrote to national Transport Minister Barbara Creecy, requesting urgent assistance to identify and address delays affecting imported medicines.

The problem is compounded by regulatory controls. Imported medicines must undergo quality testing before distribution, a process that can take three to four weeks. While essential for patient safety, delays at ports followed by lengthy testing procedures have already turned an already precarious supply situation into a full-blown crisis.

Wenger first raised concerns about medication stock-outs on 2 June, ahead of a National Health Council meeting on 11 June. More than four months later, the shortages remained unresolved. In September, she wrote to National Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, requesting urgent intervention and clear timelines for measures to improve medicine availability.

The strain on facilities was also highlighted at the end of October, in a Daily Voice report on shortages at the Retreat Community Health Centre. Ward 72 councillor Kevin Southgate said residents had repeatedly visited the facility without receiving medication. His office has helped some patients by acting as a collection point, but this offers little relief when medicines are out of stock.

Retreat reportedly handles about 750 patient visits daily. The provincial department acknowledged the supply constraints and longer waiting times but maintained that patients presenting for care were assisted and not turned away.

The shortages are further exposing profound inequalities in healthcare. While public-sector patients struggle to obtain essential medicines, those who can afford private healthcare generally have alternatives through private pharmacies and suppliers. The poorest and most vulnerable, with few alternatives and little ability to buy medication privately, bear the greatest consequences.

For a pensioner living on a meagre monthly grant, or a parent struggling to feed a family, buying medication privately is simply not an option. Nor can patients with chronic illnesses afford to wait indefinitely for supplies.

Government response: Too little, too late?

The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness says it is taking several measures to protect patients while wider supply problems are addressed. These include weekly monitoring of stock levels and supplier performance at the Cape Medical Depot, reporting shortages to the national government, redistributing available medicines between facilities and sourcing alternatives.

The department previously maintained a two- to three-month buffer of medicine stocks, which helped cushion supply disruptions. However, these reserves have since been depleted, making it increasingly difficult to secure alternative supplies and redistribute available medication.

The National Department of Health is also engaging suppliers and pursuing alternative sources, including special section 21 authorisations for medicines requiring temporary importation.

Patients are advised to continue collecting their medication, ask questions if their medicine looks different or their treatment changes, and never stop or alter prescribed treatment without consulting a healthcare professional.

However, these measures do not fully answer what happens when neither the prescribed medicine nor a suitable alternative is available, or what guarantees exist to ensure patients can obtain treatment elsewhere without additional costs or interruptions.

The provincial department also said it had engaged with Where Rainbows Meet in October 2026 and was exploring opportunities to provide support where feasible, while referring questions about additional municipal assistance to the City of Cape Town.

Crucial questions remain about accountability, practical support for underresourced facilities and how vulnerable patients will be protected from interruptions to treatment.

Where is the contingency planning? Why were warnings not translated into effective preventative measures before existing reserves were exhausted? And how long must patients endure a system in which the availability of essential medication is increasingly uncertain?

For Graham Linet, the consequences are measured in seizures, uncertainty and the struggle to access medication he depends on.

The dedication of healthcare workers at Vrygrond’s Community Care Clinic offers patients some hope, but their compassion cannot compensate for an unreliable supply of essential medicines. Nonprofit organisations are increasingly expected to fill the gaps, relying on foreign donors and limited resources to provide services that should form part of a functioning public healthcare system.

As the country calculates the results of the local elections, Cape Town’s most neglected communities continue paying the price of the medication shortage. For those waiting in the queues, the cost is their constitutional right to basic health, dignity and, for many, survival. DM