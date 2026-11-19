If you happened to be at a McDonald’s outlet late one night in Pretoria earlier this year, you may have spotted South Africa’s most famous crime kingpin accused, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, enjoying a meal without too much security.

On Thursday, 19 November 2026, the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry heard how Matlala, in a vehicle and in the presence of Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) officials, spent nearly an hour outside the McDonald’s where he had a meal.

This was during a peculiar prison transfer that earlier saw him taken to a hotel parking lot.

‘Something went terribly wrong’

Idac criminal investigator Anthony Sehas testified at the Madlanga Commission about Matlala’s transfer from the Ebongweni Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal to the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Pretoria.

This happened several months ago, in April 2026, while Matlala was facing criminal charges ranging from attempted murder to corruption, relating to a dubiously awarded policing tender.

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption investigator Anthony Sehas testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

During Thursday’s proceedings, Sehas, who spoke in a measured tone throughout his testimony, acknowledged that the way the transfer was handled was inconsistent with law enforcement protocol.

Commissioner Sandile Khumalo SC said that if Matlala was eating in a vehicle outside the McDonald’s, it suggested he had not been cuffed.

Sehas said he had not been in that vehicle, so he was not sure.

Khumalo put it to him that “something went terribly wrong”, and Sehas agreed.

Sehas also acknowledged it was unusual to be driving a high-profile detainee around at night with impromptu stops.

‘Nail these three generals’

Sehas told the Madlanga Commission on Thursday that he had acted on the instructions of senior Idac investigator Brian Padayachee, who, during Matlala’s prison transfer, had been in contact with a colleague of theirs, Dylan Perumal.

Both Padayachee and Perumal have since been suspended over several accusations about Idac activities.

Sehas was called as a Madlanga Commission witness on Thursday because Matlala had previously testified about the prison transfer, saying that while it was carried out, he had discussions with Idac investigators about “how they want to nail these three generals and the others”.

Idac and Crime Intelligence In July 2025, KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged that a cartel infiltrated South Africa’s criminal justice system, politics and private sector. The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is investigating the allegation. Mkhwanazi also alleged there were rogue elements in the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) and Crime Intelligence. Former Idac head Andrea Johnson, who resigned earlier this year as accusations against her mounted, had close ties to Feroz Khan, then a senior Crime Intelligence officer. At the end of October 2026, Johnson and Khan were arrested in a case that hinged on accusations concerning confidential information.

That testimony suggested Idac officials were targeting senior police officers.

It aligns with a previous allegation by KwaZulu-Natal police chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that a rogue element in Idac was maliciously pursuing certain police officers as part of a broader plot to protect criminal suspects.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola and Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo were criminally charged in Idac-driven cases, but were later cleared.

Former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption head Andrea Johnson appears in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on 30 October 2026, facing charges relating to defeating the ends of justice. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Andrea Johnson, who resigned earlier this year as accusations against her mounted, was Idac’s head when those cases were instituted.

All this created the impression there were attempts to – as Matlala told the Madlanga Commission – “nail” top police officers.

Locating Matlala

Sehas, testifying on Thursday about Matlala’s prison transfer, said that early on 7 April, he fetched Padayachee from OR Tambo International Airport and drove him to Kgosi Mampuru prison, where they thought Matlala, set to appear in court imminently, was.

But it turned out that the Correctional Services Department’s Emergency Support Team, which Sehas said was involved in the “protection” and “transfer” of high-profile prisoners, had moved him to the Ebongweni prison.

Vusimuzi Matlala testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 10 November 2026. (Photo: Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu)



Sehas then took Padayachee to the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria, where Matlala was meant to, but did not, appear.

Padayachee, meanwhile, was in contact with Perumal.

It was later decided that Matlala needed to be brought back to the Kgosi Mampuru prison – this is where Sehas fit in.

He told the Madlanga Commission on Thursday that he prepared a memorandum for Matlala’s collection and transfer from Ebongweni to Kgosi Mampuru.

This was approved for eight Idac officials, including Sehas and Padayachee.

Hotel pitstop

Early on 8 April, they travelled in three National Prosecuting Authority vehicles to Ebongweni, arriving at about 2.30pm.

“Matlala was signed out of the facility,” Sehas testified.

“We were back in the vehicle with him at around [3.40pm] and departed for Pretoria.”

Sehas first travelled in a vehicle with Padayachee and Matlala, later switched cars, and at one point ended up driving.

He said they arrived back in Pretoria around 11pm.

ICYMI: The Madlanga Commission heard allegations that IDAC officials took Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala to the Sheraton Hotel instead of taking him directly to the Kgosi Mampuru Prison. https://t.co/356L4kFe0S — Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) November 9, 2026

Sehas left the convoy to drop off an Idac member based there, and caught up with it again in Centurion.

They pulled over at a traffic island near an intersection, and Padayachee said they needed to go to “the Chief,” who Sehas understood to be Perumal.

Sehas said the occupants of the two cars following Padayachee did not know where they were going.

It turned out that it was to the “Sheraton Hotel” (which now appears to go by another name), where Perumal got into a car with Padayachee, Matlala and another Idac official.

According to Matlala’s testimony, this was when they had discussions about wanting to “nail” three police generals.

McDonald’s meal

Sehas, in a statement prepared for the Madlanga Commission, said it was unclear where the convoy with Matlala was headed.

“We did not know what the plan was,” he said.

“Those of us in the two cars followed them. At the time, we [thought we] were going to the prison. Instead, they turned and went to the McDonald’s in Skinner Street in the Pretoria CBD.”

Padayachee, Perumal and Matlala stayed in a car, and Sehas said Perumal then bought Matlala food. (Matlala previously testified that he was asked if he was hungry and was taken to a McDonald's.)

Dodgy prison transfers Correctional Services head Makgothi Thobakgale previously told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry about strict protocols around prison transfers. He said that as national correctional services commissioner, he had to be informed about high-risk or high-profile offender transfers before these were carried out. This protocol was not always followed, though. Thobakgale had referenced the case of 28s prison gang boss George “Geweld” Thomas, who in 2024 was transferred from a KwaZulu-Natal prison to one in Helderstroom in the Western Cape. The transfer proceeded without Thobakgale’s knowledge and was ultimately stopped.

Sehas, among the other Idac officials eating outside the cars, added: “We did not know, if anything, what was being discussed.”

He said the convoy left McDonald’s after about 40 to 45 minutes for Kgosi Mampuru prison.

He said Matlala was booked in at the prison after arriving around midnight.

‘Cat about town’

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi SC, sounding frustrated, had interjected when Sehas was talking about the McDonald’s visit.

“At this point you surely must’ve known, this is wrong,” she said.

“You booked out a high-profile prisoner. It’s just you, Idac people, you have no cover from Correctional Services […]

“You divert to go to the Sheraton Hotel, you’re now parked at McDonald’s […] Surely, it dawns on you at this point that this is not right.”

Sesi Baloyi SC at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

Baloyi added: “You have a prisoner that you’re driving around town in the middle of the night.”

Sehas acknowledged this had not been appropriate.

‘Do not trifle with us’

Tintswalo Rikhotso, a Chief Superintendent at the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), also testified at the Madlanga Commission on Thursday.

Previously, it had been heard that she was implicated in a saga involving a R250,000 bribe to make a theft docket disappear.

This related to R1.5-million stolen from Johannesburg businessman Nawazish Ali in August 2023.

A JMPD officer was allegedly behind the theft.

Rikhotso, testifying at the Madlanga Commission on Thursday, said it was “misleading” that she offered a R250,000 bribe to quash a criminal matter.

She claimed she had heard a criminal syndicate was operating in the JMPD and the Hawks and was targeting businesspeople, but she had not reported this.

MADLANGA COMMISSION | “That was a choice you made to come and lie to the commission's investigators,” Evidence Leader Thabang Pooe puts it to JMPD’s Chief Supt. Rikhotso about her statements. https://t.co/197bW8YchG — SABC News (@SABCNews) November 19, 2026

Rikhotso’s testimony did not go well, with commissioners telling her that she appeared to be lying.

At one point, when she again failed to properly answer a question, commission chair Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga told her: “Please don’t trifle with us. Do not trifle with us.”

He asked Rikhotso if she was contradicting herself because she was part of the syndicate she was talking about.

She was not, Rikhotso replied. DM

What next? The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry’s hearings will continue on Monday, 23 November 2026. It will compile a report on its findings and submit this to President Cyril Ramaphosa by 25 January 2027. Meanwhile, a parallel parliamentary ad hoc committee that has been investigating the same state infiltration accusations as the commission is set to submit a report to Parliament by 31 December 2026. Its deadline has recently been extended.



