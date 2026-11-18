It’s not typical to choose vegetables by their colour, but I was envisioning a dish of chicken baked with vegetables that would take on the yellow-ochre hue of turmeric, as well as its flavour of course. Turmeric would be the monarch of this dish.

So into my shopping basket, alongside a packet of turmeric rhizomes, went cauliflower florets, baby turnips, and baby potatoes. While none of them is white as such, they were all pale enough to behave like a canvas for my turmeric paint to be splashed on.

But turmeric cannot act alone — it needs cohorts. And I decided the best wingmen for these yellow roots would be fresh ginger (another root spice of course) and garlic. I didn’t want to add anything that would interfere with the colour of that turmeric, but it did need companions in the taste department.

I purposefully did not go the route of curry, even though that would have been an obvious option. Too obvious. The turmeric needed to rule this roost (it is a chicken dish after all), and to have included the likes of cumin, cinnamon, coriander seeds and masala would have defeated the object.

And I was thrilled with the outcome — it looked great (I thought) and tasted even better. Lip-smackingly delicious, every mouthful. You’ll want to add this to your repertoire of great family meals. It may even be a contender for my top dishes of the year.

Tony’s turmeric chicken and vegetable bake

(Serves 4, or 2 with leftovers)

Ingredients

8 chicken thighs, skin-on

1 large white onion, peeled and finely chopped

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 heaped tsp garlic paste (or 1 fat garlic clove, finely chopped)

3cm piece of fresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped or grated

6cm to 8cm piece of turmeric rhizome, peeled and sliced thinly

8 to 12 baby potatoes, unpeeled, sliced in half

200g cauliflower florets, stems trimmed

8 baby turnips, peeled and cut into halves

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

1.5 cups chicken stock (1 Ina Paarman chicken stock sachet dissolved in 375ml boiling water)

1 Tbsp fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Cooked basmati rice for serving (as much as needed)

Method

Don’t forget to cook the rice and have it ready in time for serving.

Rinse the baby potatoes and slice them in half.

Rinse the baby turnips and peel and halve them.

Parboil the halved baby potatoes and halved baby turnips for 10 minutes and drain.

Peel and chop the onion finely.

Peel and chop, grate or slice the ginger and turmeric.

Trim the cauliflower florets if necessary.

Sauté the chopped onion in a little olive oil until translucent.

Add the ginger, sliced turmeric and garlic paste or chopped garlic and cook for a minute, stirring.

Add the chicken stock and stir.

Season with salt and black pepper.

Add the parboiled baby potatoes and baby turnips and simmer for 10 minutes on a gentle heat.

Add the cauliflower florets and simmer for 5 minutes more.

Add the chicken thighs and coat them with the sauce.

Transfer to a countertop air fryer oven preheated to 180°C and bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Adjust the heat up to 200°C after 15 minutes. If the oven seems to be too hot, lower the heat near the end of the cooking time.

Serve with rice, garnished with chopped fresh coriander leaves — for an ironic contrasting colour. DM

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.