Breakthrough cancer treatments are bringing hope globally, yet access in South Africa remains constrained by affordability. People using public healthcare services are mostly excluded from newer therapies, while those covered by medical aid schemes may face funding refusals or crippling co-payments.

Adding to the complexity is that cancer is not one disease. There are more than 300 types of cancer, each with its own clinical characteristics and treatment guidelines. Many cancers require a combination of treatment modalities such as surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy and hormone treatment. Newer targeted therapies and immunotherapies are available, but often at exorbitant prices.

In South Africa, challenges include a fragmented ad-hoc approach to new cancer treatments, which experts hope will be straightened out by the Health Technology Assessment system currently being developed as a core pillar of South Africa’s National Health Insurance (NHI) system. In addition, patient advocates point the finger at outdated medical scheme laws and regulations that they say are not in step with scientific developments.

The Medical Schemes Act

For patients who are members of medical aid schemes, coverage depends on their selected tier within the scheme. Director of Cancer Alliance in South Africa, Salomé Meyer, says there are 71 registered medical schemes in the country, each with its own rules and oncology benefit options.

Director of Cancer Alliance in South Africa, Salomé Meyer. (Photo: OJ Koloti / Gallo Images)

According to the Medical Schemes Act , cancer is covered under the prescribed minimum benefits (PMBs) – a list of benefits medical aid schemes are required by law to provide to their members, regardless of what plan they are on. However, fine print in the legislation defines specific cancer diagnoses and treatments that qualify for such mandatory coverage.

In addition, the Medical Schemes Act and its PMB framework are considered by some to be outdated and out of step with modern cancer treatments. “Cancer care has evolved significantly over the past 20 years, but our legislative framework has not kept pace with the science,” says Meyer.

She says Annexure A of the relevant regulations to the Medical Schemes Act refers to established treatment modalities such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy, while contemporary cancer treatments, including biological therapies, immunotherapies and other innovative interventions, are not listed.

Meyer points out that an explanatory note to Annexure A itself recognises that medical practice and science are constantly changing. “It provides for the PMB package to be reviewed at least every two years, taking into account developments in health technology, cost-effectiveness, health policy, medical scheme viability and affordability. We therefore need to ask why this review process has not kept pace with the rapid developments in cancer treatment?” Despite the legal requirement for PMBs to be reviewed every two years, the last time a comprehensive review was concluded was in 2003.

The National Essential Medicines List

For those relying on public healthcare – where a key obstacle remains affordability, as expensive newer medicines must compete for limited provincial health budgets – access is shaped by the medicines included on the National Essential Medicines List. The National Essential Medicines List Committee decides which cancer drugs are effective and affordable for use in South Africa’s state sector.

Dr Andy Gray is a pharmaceutical sciences expert at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and co-director of the WHO Collaborating Centre on Pharmaceutical Policy and Evidence-Based Practice. (Photo: Supplied / Spotlight)

Dr Andy Gray, a member of the National Essential Medicines List Committee, elaborates on expanding the list for cancer treatment: “The National Essential Medicines List Committee is working with the Expert Review Committee and a series of Evidence Working Groups to consider older treatments [historically used in the private sector] that can be added... and also considering new medicines where prioritised for review.”

For Meyer, talk of reviewing the Essential Medicines List for cancer treatment is encouraging.

“A number of newer therapies have been considered for inclusion; this is an important step. However, the real challenge in the public sector is not simply which medicines are included on the Essential Medicines List, but whether provinces have the budgets and the capacity to make these medicines available to patients who need them,” she says.

In South Africa’s nine provinces, provincial departments of health decide whether they can afford to buy particular drugs listed by the national committee.

Trastuzumab for early breast cancer

This creates significant differences in cancer medicines available across provinces. Meyer gives the example of the medicine trastuzumab, used to treat patients with early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer. This is when the disease has not spread beyond the breast or nearby underarm lymph nodes, and when its cells overproduce a protein called HER2, which fuels fast tumour growth. The condition accounts for up to 20% of breast cancer diagnoses.

“Trastuzumab has been included on the Essential Medicines List since 2017 and is also recognised within the PMB framework in the private sector,” Meyer says. “Yet, to our knowledge and despite sustained advocacy by Cancer Alliance, the Western Cape has still not made it routinely available to all qualifying public-sector patients, with the provincial department continuing to regard it as an unfunded mandate."

In response, Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness spokesperson, Maret Lesch, says: “While most standard treatments are available, access to certain targeted therapies remains limited due to cost. One example is trastuzumab for HER2-positive breast cancer.”

Based on a National Department of Health review released in June , a six-month course of trastuzumab costs R26,766. This is down from R65,316 in 2018. Gray explains that in the public sector, treatment prices are the result of tenders or quotations obtained by the National Department of Health, or provincial health departments.

Looking forward, Meyer says the public sector needs to move from a fragmented ad-hoc approach to a clearly defined process for evaluating new cancer medicines and negotiating affordable prices. This, she says, should form part of the Health Technology Assessment system being established to support the NHI framework.

Gray concurs: “Applying standard health technology assessment tools to cancer treatments is difficult. South Africa has no formal Health Technology Assessment agency yet, but one is expected to support NHI and a ministerial advisory committee has been appointed and is starting to meet.”

The ‘miracle drug’ pembrolizumab

Pembrolizumab, sold under the brand name Keytruda, is a form of immunotherapy used to treat several types of cancer. (Photo: PT)

Widely referred to as a miracle drug, pembrolizumab, sold under the brand name Keytruda, is a form of immunotherapy used to treat several types of cancer, including melanoma, lung cancer, certain breast cancers and other tumour types. The drug became well known in 2015 after former United States President Jimmy Carter, then 90, was diagnosed with metastatic melanoma that had spread to his liver and brain. After receiving pembrolizumab alongside radiation, his scans showed no evidence of cancer within months, and he went on to live to the age of 100.

In South Africa, pembrolizumab is available only to the wealthy. It is not available in the public sector, and in the private sector, its availability is limited to top medical scheme tiers, even then often with significant co-payments.

Meyer says the Cancer Alliance has been approached by several patients struggling to fund pembrolizumab after it was prescribed for them by oncologists in the private sector. “With treatment costing close to R90,000 per administration in some of the cases brought to our attention, and patients potentially requiring six to eight treatments or more, this is simply beyond the financial reach of most families,” she says. “In cases that have come to our attention, patients have been expected to make co-payments of up to 50% of the treatment cost. Others have been declined altogether and are left to consider funding the treatment entirely out of pocket.”

Dr Ron Whelan, chief executive of Discovery Health. (Photo: Supplied)

Approached for comment, Dr Ron Whelan, CEO of Discovery Health, which administrates Discovery Health Medical Scheme, South Africa's largest open medical aid scheme, says the scheme provides cover for high-cost oncology treatments such as pembrolizumab through their “Oncology Innovation Benefit” available on the Executive and Comprehensive medical aid plans, “for a defined list of clinical indications”.

The Executive Plan and Comprehensive Series are Discovery Health’s most expensive plan tiers. Medical scheme documentation details that on the Executive Plan, Discovery Health pays up to 70% of the Discovery Health Rate (DHR) while the member pays the remaining 30% co-payment, plus any amount if the provider charges above the DHR. On the Classic Comprehensive Plan, Discovery pays up to 50% of the DHR. The member pays the remaining 50% co-payment.

Navigating a maze of medical scheme fine print

Meyer recommends that medical aid members check what their medical scheme's cancer cover actually provides, noting that there is often little opportunity to change cover once diagnosed. “The practical reality is that patients often discover the limitations of their cover only after receiving a cancer diagnosis,” she says.

While a doctor might provide a treatment plan that is clinically appropriate, a member’s medical scheme may decline authorisation for a particular medicine or treatment modality.

“A patient who has just received a cancer diagnosis is suddenly expected to understand complex medical scheme rules, gather clinical evidence, obtain supporting motivations and challenge decisions that could have significant implications for their treatment. This is deeply problematic,” says Meyer.

Moreover, she adds that oncologists often don’t have time to jump through bureaucratic hoops to procure treatment authorisation for their patients. “Many oncologists are already working under considerable pressure and may not have the time or resources to spend hours preparing appeals and motivations. The result is that patients are often left to navigate this process alone, at precisely the time when they are least equipped to do so,” she says.

She calls for better engagement between the patient, the treating specialist and – particularly – medical schemes not only on what is clinically appropriate, but also on what is covered and what alternatives are available.

Within this space, Mark Hyman founded Johannesburg-based MediCheck, with the slogan “helping you keep your medical aid honest”. In an interview, Hyman relays how cancer patients mired in paperwork and faced with declined treatment authorisations by medical aid schemes approach him. He rewrites motivations for treatments originally written by doctors, drawing on his knowledge of the Medical Schemes Act. He commonly wins these appeals, says Hyman.

Some prices are not affordable

Whether in the public healthcare sector or medical schemes, the harsh reality is that the pot of available funds is only so big and funders often have to weigh up the potential benefits of a treatment against its price tag. This is particularly difficult to do with some cancer drugs that, on average, extend people’s lives by only a few months. The short of it is that there are inevitably times when treatments are judged to be unaffordable.

Whelan explains the notion of “solvency” – an “important measure of a medical scheme’s financial strength and its ability to meet both current and future healthcare claims, including unexpected or high-cost events”.

South African medical schemes, Whelan says, are required to maintain a minimum solvency ratio of 25% of gross annual contributions. As at 31 December 2025, Discovery Health’s solvency ratio was 32.6%, and this balance is increasingly important as advances in medicine create access to new and potentially life-changing treatments, but at significantly higher cost, he says.

“Cancer care is a particular area of pressure, with growing demand for innovative, high-cost therapies increasing expenditure for medical schemes. Because these costs are ultimately funded from member contributions and scheme reserves, their growth has implications for both the affordability of contributions and the sustainability of benefits across the broader membership base,” Whelan says.

There is a further kink in that the prices charged by pharmaceutical companies have at times been considered excessive by some – in fact, a case on the alleged excessive pricing of trastuzumab has been before South Africa’s Competition Tribunal for some time (the Cancer Alliance, represented by SECTION27, is involved in the case).

It is thus not always obvious who to blame if a request for cover is rejected: the scheme or government department declining to pay the high price, or the company that set the price so high in the first place.

Meyer concludes our interview, and with it this Spotlight Daily Maverick special series on cancer in South Africa, saying: “We need to rethink, re-engineer and redesign cancer care around the needs of the people of South Africa, rather than around the existing institutional structures and convenience of service providers.” DM

This is the last of six articles in the series. Part 1 told the stories of two women diagnosed with breast cancer. Part 2 zoomed in on the numbers, and asked whether cancer cases are really going up in South Africa. Part 3 took stock of the massive progress we are making against some cancers, particularly cervical cancer. Part 4 looked at the long journeys many people have to undertake to receive cancer treatment far from home. Part 5 traced why the Northern Cape’s only public cancer doctor for kids left for the private sector.

Note: SECTION27 is representing the Cancer Alliance in a case before the Competition Tribunal. Spotlight is published by SECTION27, but is editorially independent – an independence that the editors guard jealously. Spotlight is a member of the Press Council and subject to the South African Press Code.







