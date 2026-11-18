Her of Perfidy, it’s a one-woman play,

Though not so much your typical “she said, she said, she said” word slay.

More like a fifty-minute therapy session,

In which you in the audience listen in awe,

As this singular She,

Call her “Her” if you wish,

Dishes up words out of a linguistic skin flick.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not talking about that kind of filth;

I mean it is like flesh flayed and blood brought to the boil;

Though, to be honest, the words really are like a lubricating oil:

Smooth and moist and a little bit sticky,

When the story hits your brain, it’s with orgasmic intensity.

It is tongue-twisting tidbits told in lyrical form,

A tale full of darkness and violence and capriciousness most raw,

Yet it’s told so beguilingly,

And is so breathtakingly hot.

Between its rhyming couplets and alliterative solos,

Are the long lists that sound like music,

And songs spoken like the beats of lovestruck lovers’ hearts.

There’s literary cleverness and linguistic depravity,

But what stuck with me most is the full-on French kiss it gives to English.

The play may have blue bits and twisted bits,

And even a few “Call a priest, there’s a demon in her!” bits,

But in the ways it makes love to language, it is as pure as the purest snow.

Emily Child plays a protagonist-narrator whose words lure audiences in. (Photo: Andrew Roux)

You see, Louis Viljoen, Cape Town’s very own foul-mouth bard;

Went and penned a poem,

One that sure isn’t easy;

Then he entreated Emily Child, veritable theatre goddess,

To breathe into it life,

Make it crackle and sparkle and glint like a diamond.

And – f**k me! – did she ever comply?

Not only step up to the plate, take a motherf**king swing,

She knocks it out of the ballpark,

All the way down the street.

And all the while losing not a drop of sweat,

No hint at all that this is one massively hectic feat.

When Ms Child speaks, let me be clear,

There’s not a single note of excess, no emotional fakery;

No purposeless over-dramatisation,

No hand gestures, nor tics as theatrical distraction.

Each note executed so perfectly,

It’s certain that her being cast was pre-ordained.

She offers such crystal-clear, character-driven truth,

Plus a dose of bottled-up misery, a modicum of intense mystery,

And just a hint of the madness that’s been building up;

Then it comes, throbbing below the surface:

Viljoen’s signature dark humour;

Blacker than oil, dirtier than coal, the stain it leaves is more than a rumour.

Her of Perfidy is a 50-minute one-woman play told through poetry. (Photo: Andrew Roux)

Ms Child plays a protagonist-narrator, perhaps she’s Viljoen’s muse,

And with words and looks alone, she lures us in;

Invites us to peer inside this character’s mind,

Shares with us her most secret truths.

All of it lurking as if in some alternative dimension;

For Viljoen’s words (who knows how he does it!),

Transport you to some slightly twisted kingdom.

It’s a universe composed entirely of words;

Powerful words, mellifluous words,

Taboo words, crazy-sounding words,

Inside-out and topsy-turvy words,

Words you haven’t heard since the Interregnum.

It made me smile, this play, it made me scratch my head.

How did he do it?

And how does she?

Together they’ve made something magical, a miniature marvel,

Of rhyming words, rhythmic sentences, and imagery you can’t unsee.

Not to mention, at its heart, a torrid and dastardly tale,

Of crime and intrigue and – oh yes! – mostly of perfidy;

Grab the dictionary if you can;

Though you probably won’t, so I’ll tell you right now:

It means, if Merriam-Webster and co. are true,

A breach of faith, a violation of trust,

An act of treachery and deceit and such nastiness.

Yes, of course, knowing the meaning sets it up from the start;

Yet you probably won’t see it coming;

Because the cunning twist is that you’ll have been distracted by the words,

Made to fall in love with their sound and their addictively rhyming rhythm.

When you least expect it, those words will turn you on, come for you,

Hit you over the head, jab and stab and bliksem you.

These are words that are hard, erect, throbbing, purple-headed.

Words that are either gloves off,

Or poised for penetration;

You feel them, you taste them, you sense them pulsing under the skin

They get into the very heart of you,

Then they turn you inside out.

Her of Perfidy plays at The Antique, a newish theatre on Kloof Street. (Photo: Andrew Roux)

Don’t be surprised if the words turn you on a bit, too.

The horny speech Ms Child utters,

Reaches far beyond mere friend-zone muttering;

Viljoen’s is a steamy, erotically charged confection,

One that erupts in thigh-quaking bedroom action.

When that sex scene reaches its considerable climax,

You will hear the entire audience taking a collective breath;

The atmosphere is purple and pink and every shade of sex;

Colours that feel glorious within the confines of The Antique.

The newish theatre on Kloof Street is a fantastically intimate space;

Perfect for a wordsmith keen to turn a few tricks;

With this hot number, Viljoen proves himself a willing and wily trickster.

It’s mind-melting, brain-bending, and so very tongue-twisting,

What really takes your breath away, though,

Is the cocksure, thesaurus-gobbling cleverness of it all.

There’s such compulsive wordplay, the way syllables bend to his will;

But just as charming is his sly intermingling,

Of archaic and old-fashioned with Modern and chic.

He also shamelessly unleashes his baser instinct,

Lets both ego and id have their say;

This is not mere whimsical monologue, but (to me) also autobiographical;

Not in the sense of “born here, did this, does that”;

But a kind of allegorical insight into the mind of this singular scribe;

How he’s assailed by words, besieged by eye-popping ideas.

The play is funny and vulgar and violent, and some of it quite hardcore;

Whatever doesn’t make you laugh, might make your thighs and palms sweat.

When it came to an end and Ms Child took her bow,

The applause went on and on and on for a while;

As it did, I couldn’t help but feel that I’d witnessed some powerful foreplay,

A rush of endorphins, a literary high,

A dose of the good stuff injected directly into ear and eye.

So, if you’re in the mood for an earful of seriously grown-up poetry,

Grab tickets immediately for Her of Perfidy;

It is the real deal, will not disappoint.

Be sure to take a friend; better still, take your whole clique,

And make a night of your theatrical orgy at The Antique. DM

Her of Perfidy is playing at The Antique Theatre & Bar on Kloof Street until 28 November.