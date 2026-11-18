Activists hold placards and a banner during a climate protest on the fifth day of the UN’s COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Turkey, on 13 November. (Photo: Tolga Akmen / EPA) A woman holds a picture-cutout figure of Pope Leo XIV ahead of his arrival at Las Palmas Air Base in Lima, Peru, 16 November 2026. Hundreds of thousands of people waited for the pontiff at the Las Palmas Air Base, located in Lima’s Surco district, following a six-day visit to the country of which he is also a citizen. Pope Leo XIV finished his six-day visit to Peru with a Mass that put an end to his Latin American tour. EPA/Renato Pajuelo epaselect epa13385171 Pope Leo XIV (L) speaks to journalists during an in-flight press conference while traveling from Lima, Peru, to Rome, Italy, 16 November 2026. EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO Veiled Iranian women walk past an anti-US billboard at Enghelab Square in Tehran on 13 November, arriving for a ceremony marking the return of the remains of soldiers killed in the 1980–1988 Iran-Iraq War. State agency Irna reported that about 350 bodies were recently recovered in Iraq, amid ongoing exchanges of fire between Iran and the US. (Photo: Abedin Taherkenareh / EPA) US President Donald Trump (left), Chinese President Xi Jinping (centre) and Russian President Vladimir Putin greet each other at a welcome banquet for the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting at the Shenzhen International Communication Centre in Shenzhen, China, on 18 November. (Photo: Lukas Coch / EPA) Protesters during a demonstration against US President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit, near the venue of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in Manila, Philippines, on 16 November. (Photo: Francis R. Malasig / EPA) Entertainer Paris Hilton (L) and US Democratic Representative from New York Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (R) walk down the house steps outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 17 November 2026. Hilton joined Ocasio-Cortez and other lawmakers to urge passage of the Disrupt Explicit Forged Images and Non-Consensual Edits (DEFIANCE) Act, which would allow victims of non-consensual sexually explicit images generated or altered using artificial intelligence to pursue civil lawsuits against those responsible. EPA/EMILY CURIEL epaselect epa13376568 Minji of Korea in action during the B-Girls breaking battle finals at Dakar 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, 13 November 2026. EPA/JEROME FAVRE A collared parakeet peeks out of its tree hollow in Mannheim, Germany. (Photo: Ronald Wittek / EPA) A bird flies against an orange sky as the sun rises behind mountains surrounding Sana'a, Yemen, on 13 November. (Photo: Yahya Arhab / EPA) SpaceX’s 15th Starship test flight lifts off from its launchpad, as seen from South Padre Island, Texas, on 13 November. The mission ended with the first tower catch of a Starship upper stage, a key milestone in SpaceX’s push for fully reusable rockets. (Photo: Michael Gonzalez / EPA) A rocky shoreline lies exposed at the Itoiz reservoir in Navarre, northern Spain, on 14 November, where prolonged drought has left regional water reserves barely above 23% of capacity. (Photo: Jesus Diges / EPA) Demonstrators hold up lit mobile phones, placards and national flags at Letná Plain in Prague, Czechia, on 15 November during a protest against proposed public media funding reforms. Critics warn the Babiš government’s plan to scrap licence fees and fund Czech Television and Czech Radio from the state budget threatens broadcaster independence. (Photo: Martin Divišek / EPA) A boat carrying 244 migrants is towed by Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service towards La Restinga port on El Hierro in the Canary Islands, Spain, after being rescued at sea on 15 November. (Photo: Gelmert Finol / EPA) Thai Buddhist monks wrap a sacred red robe around the pagoda at Wat Saket, known as the Golden Mountain temple, in Bangkok, Thailand, on 17 November. Held annually since the King Rama V era, the ritual sees devotees carry the cloth up 344 steps to the 100m summit to honour Buddha relics and bring good fortune. (Photo: Rungroj Yongrit / EPA) Former Mozambican presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane speaks to reporters upon arriving for his trial at the Supreme Court in Maputo, Mozambique, on 17 November. The trial opened amid a heavy security presence, with Mondlane facing five charges – including incitement to terrorism – linked to post-election protests. (Photo: Luísa Nhantumbo / EPA) Boats sit on the water on a cold morning in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-administered Kashmir, on 18 November, as intensifying cold pushes minimum temperatures below zero across most of the valley. (Photo: Farooq Khan / EPA) Guard of honour members prepare for an inspection by Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, at the Defence Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, on 18 November. Singh was on a two-day official visit for the India–Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministers' Dialogue. (Photo: Franck Robichon / EPA) Women cross a suspension bridge carrying drinking water on their backs on a wintry morning in Kathmandu, Nepal, on 18 November. (Photo: Narendra Shrestha / EPA) Huge waves crash against the coast of Ferrol in northwestern Spain on 18 November amid heavy rain in the region. (Photo: Kiko Delgado / EPA)



