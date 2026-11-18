The presence of an informal settlement is holding back plans to rehabilitate an old gold mine dump in Johannesburg.

Hundreds of households in the “Yellow Mountain” settlement face an uncertain future as the City struggles to find alternative accommodation for them.

The dump, situated between Chrisville and Robertsham, just south of central Johannesburg and near the Gold Reef City theme park and casino, is made up of gold-processing waste, known as tailings. The last deposit was made in about 1942.

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR) has appointed Africa Minerals Investment (AMI) to decommission the dump and rehabilitate the land. But parts of the site are occupied.

Some of the newly erected shacks on the mine dump. (Photo: Ihsaan Haffejee)

The City’s human settlements department confirmed there are about 700 households needing relocation.

“The City’s goal is not to displace the occupants,” the department said.

It said Yellow Mountain is an officially recognised informal settlement and the City is considering temporary solutions while longer-term plans are developed. Several internal processes still need to be completed, including an informal settlement audit, a relocation plan and budget processes.

Abigail Lalo has lived on Yellow Mountain for 10 years. (Photo: Ihsaan Haffejee)

Abigail Lalo, who lives on the mine dump with her children, said she moved there in 2016. She had previously visited relatives there. She used to live in Chrisville.

“I came to this place because I was jobless, unemployed. You have kids, you have stress,” she said.

Lalo said she gradually built her home, adding rooms as she could afford them.

She said the settlement offered a degree of independence despite the difficult living conditions.

There is no formal sanitation and people have built their own toilets.

Water is delivered to water tanks in the settlement and arranged with Johannesburg Water by the ward councillor.

There is no formal electricity.

Lalo said representatives of AMI and government officials had told the residents they would be moved to another section of the mine dump while rehabilitation took place, with the possibility of returning once parts of the land had been restored. However, these assurances have not been put in writing.

“We want something that is written in black and white. Life is not about me moving from shack to shack,” she said.

Lalo said residents were worried that they would be moved from their current homes only to find themselves without anywhere suitable to live.

Residents want officials to explain the plans and provide written commitments before the process goes ahead, she said.

Some of the homes in the Yellow Mountain informal settlement. (Photo: Ihsaan Haffejee)

No land to move to

AMI stakeholder manager Patrick Ngubane told GroundUp that the company estimates that the dump covers about 100 hectares.

Rehabilitation would involve removing the tailings and refining them off-site. The project was initially planned to start in September. Once under way, the rehabilitation will take about 12 years.

After rehabilitation the land will be handed back to the City.

Ngubane said the City did not currently have land available to relocate the settlement.

Yellow Mountain resident Thokozani Mdakane is hoping for a resolution that works for all parties. (Photo: Ihsaan Haffejee)

Mayoral committee member for human settlements Mlungisi Mabaso said the dump was not suitable for human habitation and that residents needed to be moved to protect them from dust generated during rehabilitation.

Mabaso said the City was aware of allegations that some people had paid money to occupy stands on the site.

According to outgoing Ward 55 councillor Rashieda Landis, some people had recently occupied previously vacant sections of the dump and were allegedly selling stands to newcomers in the hope that they would qualify for government housing. She said prices ranged from R1,000 to R8,000.

The City’s human settlements department said the allegations had been referred to the police and law enforcement agencies for investigation.

Meanwhile, the families living on Yellow Mountain wonder where they will go once the rehabilitation work begins.

First published by GroundUp.

A shack home in the Yellow Mountain informal settlement. (Photo: Ihsaan Haffejee)

Ntlaba Khalime, like many living on Yellow Mountain, makes a living through recycling. (Photo: Ihsaan Haffejee)

Mathews Matangana rears pigs at his home in the Yellow Mountain informal settlement, where he has been living since 2021. (Photo: Ihsaan Haffejee)

The City of Johannesburg’s human settlements department has identified about 700 households for relocation. (Photo: Ihsaan Haffejee)

People collect water from tanks inside the settlement. (Photo: Ihsaan Haffejee)

Some of the shack homes on top of the mine dump. (Photo: Ihsaan Haffejee)



