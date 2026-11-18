Police have confirmed the murder of a shopkeeper who was “burned to death” after his shop in Qonqo, near Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal, was set alight by a group of “unknown suspects”.

A cousin of the victim, traced by Viewfinder, identified the man as Tsegaye Matewos Manthise – a documented Ethiopian who had lived and traded in the area for seven years. The cousin agreed to be interviewed on condition of anonymity. The death has also been recorded by civil society organisations.

“He was a young man who had built a life here and ran a shop his neighbours relied on,” Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia (KAAX) said over the weekend.

“According to reports from the ground, Tsegaye had allegedly received a warning from individuals associated with a local anti-migrant group… Two days later he was murdered inside his shop around midnight, before the premises were set alight.”

The statement named two local leaders of the group, but they could not immediately be reached for a right of reply. KAAX’s statement differed slightly from the police’s in that it said that Manthise was killed before his shop was set alight and not “burned to death”. But, despite this discrepancy, both the police and the KAAX statement refer to the same incident.

“He doesn’t have enemies… all of the community love him,” Manthise’s cousin said. Here, he echoed the sentiment of many foreign nationals who say they had lived harmoniously with South Africans in their communities before anti-immigrant sentiments were stoked by organisations such as March and March this year.

Arson attacks in wave of anti-foreigner protests

Manthise’s murder follows a series of arson attacks on the properties and homes of foreign nationals in KwaZulu-Natal since early October, when a renewed wave of violence spread through Durban and the province in the wake of the Department of Home Affairs reopening asylum application processes in compliance with a court order.

Murdered Ethiopian Tsegaye Matewos Manthise. (Photo: Supplied / Source)

On 28 October 2026, the South African Police Service approached the Durban High Court for an urgent interdict against March and March, citing crime intelligence reports alleging that the movement’s supporters were planning to burn down the department’s Refugee Reception Centre in Berea.

The alleged plan to burn down the centre was in keeping with a series of arson attacks both before and after police sought this interdict.

Viewfinder has reviewed dozens of news reports, social media posts and records kept by violence monitors from the Siyafana Sonke Action Campaign, which tracks anti-immigrant violence in KwaZulu-Natal.

Since 7 October, these records point to at least 10 arson attacks by March and March supporters targeting vehicles, homes and businesses in and around the Durban CBD.

These reports concentrated between 8 and 10 October when two scrapyards, two houses, about a dozen vehicles, a warehouse and storage unit used by foreign business people were set alight. Sporadically, a number of other fires were set by protesters through late October and early November.

Viewfinder traced a survivor of an arson attack on a building on 8 October. She is a 36-year-old Burundian who asked to be referred to by a pseudonym – Nema – because she still fears reprisal from the anti-immigrant movement.

A woman who hawked on the pavement is photographed near her flat in the Durban CBD on 16 November 2026. (Photo: Rogan Ward / HNF)

A woman stands in the salon where she worked in the Durban CBD on 16 November 2026. (Photo: Rogan Ward / HNF)

On that day, Nema had gone to collect her three children from school and was on her way back to Durban’s West Street, where she worked as a street vendor selling avocados. March and March supporters were picketing at the Refugee Reception Centre and splinter groups of vigilantes had begun targeting foreign-owned businesses in the surrounding area.

Nema had encountered one of the splinter groups that had begun burning down some of the foreign-owned shops on West Street.

She took her children and ran to a nearby building for safety. Inside she encountered others who were seeking shelter too.

“They said that we must pray so we can come out of the building safely, and some were saying that they were going to die,” Nema said.

She and her children remained inside for a few minutes. Then they smelled smoke. She claimed that the March and March members had set a car alight at the building’s entrance.

Nema understood that this was an attempt to barricade the building and to prevent them from leaving. Soon thereafter, she said, the protesters set the building on fire. The police then arrived, entered and escorted the occupants out minutes before the building went up in flames.

Nema and her children escaped unscathed.

This shop was set on fire during March and March protests in the Durban CBD on 16 November 2026. (Photo: Rogan Ward / HNF)

KAAX condemns targeted attacks

In response to Manthise’s murder and the burning of his body, KAAX said further:

“KAAX demands that SAPS institute an immediate, thorough and properly resourced investigation into the murder of Tsegaye Matewos and the burning down of his shop, as well as protection for foreign nationals and other vulnerable communities in Nongoma. Those responsible must not, as has been the case with xenophobic thugs far too many times over the last several months – especially in KZN – enjoy impunity for their actions.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that cases of murder and arson had been opened for investigation. DM

This is a project of the Henry Nxumalo Foundation and Viewfinder, publishing every Wednesday in partnership with Daily Maverick.



